English football: Rip it up and start again

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

FEBRUARY 11 — The failure of the English Football Association to efficiently run the country’s national sport has been causing concern for decades, but this week’s vote of no confidence by members of parliament has taken the issue to a new level.

The British belief that sport and politics should be kept separate ensures it is very rare for the government to intervene in sporting matters, so the fact that the FA has now been warned “reform, or reform will be delivered to you” shows how serious the situation has become.

At this point, readers in Malaysia may well be rather puzzled.

From the outside looking in, I can imagine it doesn’t make sense to see English football coming under heavy internal criticism when the game appears to be in such good health.

The English Premier League, after all, has never been more popular. It is watched all over the world, easily overcoming competitors such as Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga in terms of global popularity, with huge clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool possessing an almost unique ability to spark conversations in bars, offices and taxis in any virtually city in the world.

But the problem is this: the English Premier League is not English football, and is increasingly not English at all: it is really an international competition, whose teams and match-attending fans happen to be based in England but with an increasingly negligible genuine connection to that country.

To understand what I’m talking about, consider these facts: none of the six EPL title contenders are owned or managed by Englishmen (with the exception of Tottenham owners ENIC); none of their teams possess more than a sprinkling of English players, and only four of the EPL’s top 15 scorers are English. It is a league dominated by foreigners.

And then, strongly connected to this, is the England national team, which has lurched from failure to failure for decades, only managing one major competition semi-final appearance in the last 26 years — and even that was on home soil.

So the EPL might be in fine health, but there is no solid base beneath the ladles of foreign money and talent which is currently underpinning the competition’s success. And that’s not sustainable.

If, for example, the rise of Chinese football continues in its current direction and eventually becomes financially dominant over the EPL, there will be very little remaining – other than tradition and reputation — to sustain English football at a high level once the foreign money had gone.

A major problem is that the FA doesn’t really have anything to do with the EPL. Back in 1992, when the old “First Division” was converted into the new “Premier League”, the competing clubs broke away from their ruling body to form an independent entity.

And now it is the Premier League — a different organisation to the FA – and the clubs themselves which call the shots, with the national governing body embarrassingly toothless when it comes to exerting any control over the country’s top competition.

So the situation is something of a mess, and the weakness of the FA is best revealed by a batch of statistics about the composition of the FA Council, which acts as a kind of governing body for the governing body: of the 122 council members, only eight are women, only four are from ethnic minorities and 90 (nearly 75 per cent) are aged older than 60.

In effect, therefore, English football is run by old white men, which does not accurately reflect the wider national interest, and there has been much public criticism of the fact that supporter groups, women and black or Asian communities — who all contribute a huge amount to English football — are not adequately represented.

That criticism is all fair, but in my opinion perhaps an even bigger problem is the other number in those statistics, the one which hardly ever merits any attention: the fact that there are 122 members of the FA Council. 122! How can it be possible to have quick and decisive progress on any matter when so many people are involved in the decision-making process? Answer: it isn’t.

And this, in a nutshell, is English football’s problem. I briefly worked for the FA during the 2012 World Cup Finals, providing office support for the communications department to cover for regular staff who were in South Africa.

And my experience was that the FA was full of diligent and talented people who were trying to do their best, but the massive structure of the organisation prevented them from doing so. Getting anything done required approval from internal department after internal department, one of which — after a long delaying process of pen-pushing — would ultimately find some kind of objection to derail the whole process.

With 122 council members, most of whom are unqualified amateurs, and hundreds more full-time employees working beneath them, the FA is just far too big and consequently unwieldy and inefficient. This is not the “fault” of any one individual, but of the whole structure of the organisation in the first place.

No decent youth development programmes have been put into place because nobody can agree how it should be done; no reasonable dialogue with the Premier League over how to improve the game at all levels can take place because the FA is too internally disconnected to even know what it wants to achieve.

The English FA is a giant dinosaur, drifting around in space without knowing where it is going or why it is going there, and the best thing would be for the whole giant edifice to be completely dismantled and started again from scratch.

And if its leaders can’t work that out for themselves, maybe politicians will have to do the job for them.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.