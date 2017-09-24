Do animals have rights?

SEPTEMBER 24 — Don’t we humans have a funny relationship with animals?

Some of them (cats, dogs) we care for with a great deal of love and attention, giving them affectionate names, welcoming them into our homes, allowing them to sit on our furniture and pampering them with expensive food, high quality bedding and even handmade clothing.

Others (rodents, most insects) we actively prevent from invading our space, setting all sorts of traps and poisons to ensure they cannot be seen, heard or smelt anywhere near our living quarters.

There are other types of animals we take great delight in chasing down (foxes, wolves, occasionally even elephants and giraffes) and brutally but pointlessly murdering, often with the help of other animals, simply because we find it exciting to do so.

Yet more (cows, sheep, pigs) we take great pains to rear, feed and nourish… and then we kill them and eat them. And although there are certain animals that many of us would never conceive of eating for a variety of cultural and religious reasons, we can never seem to agree exactly which should be spared.

The way we treat animals has been under discussion in the UK this week following the publication of a BBC investigation into the treatment of live animals exported from Britain, which showed that many groups of livestock are forced to travel in horrific conditions with many of them dying in transit.

A particular problem area is the Bulgarian border with Turkey, where there are frequently long waits for paperwork to be processed because the destination country lies outside the European Union, with Bulgarian animal welfare charities reporting an example of a truck containing 500 sheep being left stranded in high temperatures with no access to food or water.

In a way, it’s quite ironic we should be so concerned about the welfare of animals who are only being transported so they can be slaughtered and eaten.

A rat, cat and dog... two of these are beloved as pets but the rat is seen as a carrier of pestilence. — Picture from commons.wikimedia.orgOne obvious word which could describe the treatment of the victims in these cases is inhumane. But that’s the point: animals are not human, and therefore can be treated in a different — that is, worse — way than we would treat people. We can, for example, eat them, which is more than a little bit inhumane in itself.

But it just feels wrong that we should allow animals to be transported to their certain death in discomfort. We should, our natural instincts appear to tell us, at least allow these creatures to live and die with a degree of dignity, even though there’s nothing particularly dignified about being herded around by humans who have no end-game intention other than selling you, killing you and eating you.

If this kind of thing particularly bothers you, one option is, of course, to become a vegetarian and never eat animals.

But even then you are still indirectly contributing to the suffering of animals by wearing them (shoes, jackets) and eating their by-products (milk, cheese, yoghurt), so the next level of animal welfare activism is to become a vegan.

Many people, including entire societies, have done exactly that, but on the global scale they remain a minority and the question of how we should treat animals is a very long way from finding any kind of consensus.

To illustrate the complexity of the issue, we can consider how the nature of how animals think and feel has been at the forefront of perhaps the most difficult philosophical question: the meaning of consciousness.

Human beings, we would all agree, have feelings, emotions and experiences in a way that a robot or computer does not. We are therefore conscious, and they are not.

Most of us would also accept that dogs, for example, also have feelings, emotions and experiences, even though they may not be as rich as ours. So they are also conscious beings.

What, though, about ants? Would you say that ants have feelings? Does an ant really “experience” anything, in our understanding of the phrase, as it scuttles along to and from the nest? Probably not.

But if ants are not conscious beings whereas dogs are, what is the cut-off point? What do dogs have that ants do not possess in order for the thing we call consciousness to exist?

Is it merely brain size, or are other processes also involved? And, of course, what do we have that dogs do not, in order for our experiences and our consciousness to become more meaningful than theirs?

Questions of this nature never have and probably never will be satisfactorily solved, and in addition to helping us understand what it means to be human they also make us think about the differing natures of animals.

If we agree that ants do not possess consciousness in the same way as dogs, for instance, we could also conclude that it’s ok to treat ants differently than dogs because insects do not suffer in the same way as canines.

It’s obviously a difficult issue and the only real conclusion is that we just don’t know. Even the world’s leading zoologists don’t know exactly what or how animals are thinking, feeling or experiencing.

We do not and cannot understand or empathise with their emotions because they are inevitably bound to be different from our own – and it’s all further complicated by the fact that even if we really could completely understand one animal, that wouldn’t mean we would understand any of the other millions of species because they are all unique.

So I have absolutely no idea about what we should do about animal rights, or even whether animals — and if so which animals — morally should be granted any rights in the first place.

What I do know is that my gut instinct tells me that we should not treat living creatures with cruelty, which means granting them a degree of comfort even if all we’re doing is transporting them to their certain deaths for our own culinary pleasures.

