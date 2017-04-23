Difficult to trust turncoat May

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

April 23 — She might not have done it for the right reasons, but the decision of British Prime Minister Theresa May to call a snap General Election for early June was the right thing to do.

They are not the right reasons because May, however much she might claim otherwise, is without doubt primarily motivated by the knowledge that she will almost certainly win.

Over the last few months she has shown herself to be a ruthless and cynical political player who places ambition above integrity, and it’s hard to believe she is acting upon anything other than entirely selfish motives.

But it is still the right thing to do because, until now, May has been an unelected leader at one of the most important times of recent British history. The country deserves to have, whoever it is, a prime minister who has been voted into power rather than inheriting it, and that is what will now happen.

The difference is subtle but it is also important, because May — assuming she wins — will now be accountable to the British people who placed her into a position of power. To date, she has only really been accountable to a few members of her own party, those backroom manipulators who smoothed her path into the position left vacant by David Cameron.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May talks to students and first-time voters at Cox Green School in Maidenhead, south east England on April 21, 2017. — Picture from AFPAh yes, David Cameron. The backdrop to this whole situation, of course, is last year’s momentous Brexit vote, upon which then-PM Cameron had staked his political future and which resulted in a non-reversible decision hardly anybody in Parliament had seriously expected: Britain leaving the European Union.

In the chaos that followed, it quickly became apparent that there was literally nobody with a credible claim for the position of prime minister who had actually voted in favour of Brexit — the fact that Bumbling Boris Johnson was the best candidate said it all.

There was therefore a requirement for somebody — anybody — to go against their principles and take on the position of responsibility for leading the country through an extremely important process which they had personally voted against.

Theresa May put up her hand to become that person. May, it should never be forgotten, was a Remainer. Note “was”, because now she has enthusiastically adopted the Brexit cause, all because it suited her political ladder-climbing aspirations to do so.

I don’t know about you, but I find her eager willingness to sacrifice her personal principles at the drop of a hat purely because it allowed her to further her career ambitions extremely distasteful.

Let this be remembered: during the long debate ahead of last year’s referendum, she argued in favour of the UK staying in the European Union. And she was no irrelevant backbencher whose opinion didn’t really matter — she was the Home Secretary, charged with the significant responsibility of managing immigration, which was clearly a key issue in the Brexit vote.

When the day came, she voted Remain. She wanted to stay in the European Union. Three weeks later, with the country now committed to leaving the European Union, she became prime minister, accepting the task of leading the UK through its most important political process of the modern era — for a cause she did not believe in, but was willing to abandon her principles for.

Or did she believe in the cause? Maybe Mrs May was actually a secret supporter of Brexit all along, but kept it quiet because, at the time, admitting it would have damaged her hopes of advancing within the government led by Cameron, who was a staunch Remainer.

So is she at heart a Brexiter who used to pretend otherwise to satisfy her professional ambitions? Or is she at heart a Remainer who is now pretending otherwise to satisfy her professional ambitions?

It is impossible to know, but either way it does not reflect very well on her, and does little to support the claim, which she made when announcing the election this week, that the British people should “trust me.”

Trust you? You tell us that you believe we should stay in the EU but then you happily become the prime minister who will take us out of the EU and you want trust? Sorry, Mrs May, but you abandoned all claims to trustworthiness when you abandoned your integrity by jumping into Cameron’s seat while it was still warm.

And that’s not all. As has been well documented, May again went back on her word this week by calling an election despite repeatedly promising that she would not in the last few months.

We shouldn’t be surprised. May has shown herself to be willing to turn her back on her beliefs when it suits her, so we should only expect her to also be willing to change her mind about calling an election when it suits her.

It’s just rather depressing that this untrustworthy individual, who obviously doesn’t believe that personal integrity counts for much at all, is prime minister at such an important time in the UK’s history. And it’s even more depressing that there doesn’t appear to be a serious alternative.