Dembele has talent but not time

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

AUGUST 26 — In December I went to watch Real Madrid play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and it was an entertaining game which ended as a just-about-fair 2-2 draw.

Within the Dortmund team was a lively winger who regularly threatened to break through on goal but generally let himself down by misplacing his final delivery or making poor decisions. I wrote down a short personal verdict on the player: “dangerous but erratic.”

That player was Ousmane Dembele, and if you had told me then that just a few months later he would become the second most expensive player in history with a fee well in excess of 100 million Euros, I would have squinted in suspicion and walked away shaking my head, doubting your sanity.

Yet that is exactly what has happened, with Barcelona confirming on Friday that they had shelled out an initial sum of 105 million Euros, which could rise to nearly 150 million on incentives, to make the 20-year-old Frenchman their replacement for Neymar.

What an opportunity. Any footballer in the world could not ask for anything better than the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack. Whoever you and wherever you’re from, it’s a dream scenario and Dembele could not possibly have imagined any better career prospects than the situation he now finds himself in.

But it is also a heavy responsibility and a dangerous burden, because he will be expected — immediately and without delay — to live up to the standards of his superstar teammates, with little sympathy or understanding if he needs time to settle in.

Other 20-year-olds would be granted a much gentler introduction to life in the big time. A few starts, a few appearances from the bench, a few missed chances and the odd display of precocious skill. That would be enough to keep the punters happy and keep them believing that, one day, he could prove to be a very useful performer.

But when you have been hand-picked to replace Neymar, becoming the world’s second-most costly player in the process, things are slightly different and tolerance for the inevitable mistakes of youth will be in short supply.

Having seen Dembele once in the flesh and several more times on television, I like him a lot. He is quick and skilful enough to unbalance opposition defences in a split second, he can play off either foot, he appears to possess a willing attitude towards work, and he has that flash of creative inspiration which can turn a good player into a great one.

But I can’t stop thinking back to my snap initial verdict that he is dangerous, but erratic.

As he arrives at Barcelona to replace Neymar, there is no place for erratic. There is no time for a settling-in period, there is no chance for him to grow into the team. He has to start delivering from day one, and continue to deliver on every subsequent day, or he will be quickly criticised for failing to live up to the expectations created by his fee.

However good he is, that is asking an awful lot.

Let’s put it into perspective. He is a 20-year-old man — a boy, really — who has only played two seasons at senior level. He has started just 44 league games, and until the last few weeks the majority of football fans around the globe had never even heard of him. Now, he is suddenly expected to perform at the level of Messi and Suarez.

It’s highly possible that he will succeed. You don’t need to see much of Dembele in action to know that he is extremely talented and possesses the potential to become a world-beater.

He can score goals, create chances, beat defenders and excite fans. You can’t ask for much more than that, and in the long term Dembele may well be the best possible choice for Barcelona in their quest to replace Neymar.

But this is the problem and the challenge: at Barcelona right now there is no long term. There is only the immediate present, and the demands placed upon the inexperienced shoulders of a 20-year-old who is still learning his trade will be intense to say the least.

For a young player like Dembele, confidence can be key. Last summer he arrived at Dortmund under the radar, signed as an unknown teenager from Rennes for just 15 million Euros.

Although he had impressed during his one breakthrough season in France, everything he did with Dortmund last season came as a pleasant surprise, allowing him to feel great about himself and where his career was going.

Not any longer. He arrives at Barcelona not only as Neymar’s replacement, but also as the club’s record signing and the only player other than Neymar to cost more than 100 million.

It’s an awful lot to live up to. I only hope he can carry that burden and that we see a career made, not ruined.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.