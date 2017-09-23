De Bruyne finally fulfilling potential

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

SEPTEMBER 23 — It’s taken a while for Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to fully realise his potential on a consistent basis.

Ever since he broke into the Genk first team in his native Belgium as a teenager, it’s been abundantly clear that de Bruyne possesses all the tools to become something pretty special.

It didn’t take long for his first piece of major silverware to arrive, as he made 32 appearances and scored five goals in Genk’s Belgian title triumph in 2011 despite still only being 19 years old.

Even then, it was clear that Genk was not a big enough club to keep hold of their star young asset for much longer, and the following year he was snapped up by Chelsea for a fee which looked like a real bargain at just £7 million (RM39.4 million).

Chelsea initially decided their new signing was one for the future and opted to send him on loan to Werder Bremen in Germany, where his development continued with a strong season which yielded an impressive 10 league goals.

Then, however, came a major setback for the exciting young player, who returned to Chelsea with the promise of becoming a regular member of the first team squad but a manager, Jose Mourinho, who quickly deemed him to be surplus to requirements.

Manchester City broke their transfer record in the summer of 2015 by splashing out £55 million for de Bruyne. — Reuters picHis dream move to Chelsea had turned sour and he found himself having to start out all over again, now 22 years old, with an £18 million move to mid-ranked German team Wolfsburg.

Back in Germany, de Bruyne quickly rediscovered the form he had shown in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, and at the end of the 2014/15 season he was again being feted as one of the best young players in Europe after spearheading Wolfsburg’s triumph in the German Cup and being named the country’s footballer of the year.

All change again: A return to the Premier League beckoned, and this time his move generated much more publicity as Manchester City broke their transfer record in the summer of 2015 by splashing out £55 million for de Bruyne, who had earned himself a second bite of the cherry to prove himself capable of shining at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And in his first two seasons in the north of England, de Bruyne has certainly done enough to justify that fee by delivering some good, and occasionally very good performances.

His manager is certainly a fan, with City boss Pep Guardiola going far enough to assert that the Belgian is as good as any player he has ever worked with except Lionel Messi.

Those are lofty words indeed from Guardiola, who has also played a part in de Bruyne’s development by fielding him in a deeper play-making position than the forward roles he was accustomed to filling earlier in his career.

From everything he has said and done, it’s clear that Guardiola wants de Bruyne to become an even more important player for his team — not just an exciting attacker who can run past defenders to score and create goals, but also a player who can demand the ball constantly, dominate the action and run games, which has always been particularly important for the City boss.

At the moment, the plan is working perfectly, with de Bruyne particularly shining in the last couple of weeks which have seen his team make a serious statement of intent with respective 5-0, 4-0 and 6-0 victories over Liverpool, Feyenoord and Watford.

And as City look to defeat visiting Crystal Palace today and maintain their position at the top of the EPL alongside Manchester United, he is arguably in the best form of his life.

Although de Bruyne has not yet scored this season, his general play has been outstanding and suggested that he is ready to make the step up from being merely a very good player to becoming one of the best.

Indeed, the fact that he is goalless is largely irrelevant considering his all-round contribution. His manager has positioned him deeper so that, along with David Silva, he can orchestrate City’s attacking play in the same manner as Xavi — who hardly ever scored — for Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Never mind the goals: If de Bruyne can end up exerting anything like the same kind of influence as Xavi, he will become a legend at City and lead them to many trophies.

And that, now, is his challenge. We’ve seen that he can be very good, and we’ve always known that he has great potential. At the age of 26, though, now is exactly the time for him to take another step forward and accept the responsibility of being the key player in a title-chasing team.

It’s the continuation of a journey which started a decade ago in Belgium and has endured some unexpected twists and turns along the way. But if he continues along his current path, de Bruyne will eventually reach his destination.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.