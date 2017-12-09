Day of reckoning in EPL title race

DECEMBER 9 ― So, here it is: this is the weekend when we will discover whether the English Premier League title race will actually be any kind of race at all, or merely a straightforward procession for current runaway leaders Manchester City.

Mid-December is rather early to be talking about a potential title decider, but Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford is probably the last realistic chance for Jose Mourinho’s United to maintain their chances of finishing in first place.

With the gap between the teams currently standing at eight points, and nobody else showing sufficient consistency to suggest they could challenge, City can extend the lead to 11 points by beating their local rivals and it’s hard to see how they would lose such a dominant lead.

United, then, must avoid defeat, and ideally win, to make the competition more interesting over the next few months.

The common perception of the game is that it will be a contest between City’s brilliant attack and United’s brilliant defence, with the added implied suggestion that Pep Guardiola’s team are frail at the back while Mourinho’s men are poor going forward.

That is true to a great extent. A glance at the league table, which reveals that City have scored 46 goals in just 15 games, is enough to confirm the idea that United will have to find a way of stopping Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and co if they want to prevail.

Similarly, the table also tells us that nobody is better placed to do so than United, who have conceded fewer goals ― just nine in 15 games ― than anyone else.

And it is also the case that United have been suffering serious problems in attack when they play against top tier opposition, with last weekend’s 3-1 win at Arsenal being the first time they scored more than once against a top six opponent since Mourinho took charge at the start of last season.

However, one part of the equation is seriously amiss, because the idea that Guardiola has no interest in defending and has no plan other than outscoring the opposition is well off the mark.

It’s nice to have this romantic notion of Guardiola being a footballing maverick who is only interested in one side of the game.

A fiercely passionate devotee of creative, attacking football, and derides and disparages anyone who doesn’t share such ideals. It’s a nice image.

Occasionally the Spanish coach himself contrives to strengthen that impression, such as his recent emotional haranguing of Southampton player Nathan Redmond in objection to the negative tactics adopted by the Saints in their trip to Manchester.

But the depiction of Guardiola as an attacking genius who doesn’t know the first thing about defensive tactics, and cares about them even less, simply isn’t true and never has been.

Guardiola as a player, don’t forget, was primarily a defensive force. He could pass the ball well and at times with creativity, but his most important assets were his ability to read the game, his anticipation, his positional skills and his ability to break up opposition attacks.

The fact that he scored just 12 goals in 366 appearances for Barcelona speaks for itself, and Guardiola has never neglected the defensive aspect of football since becoming a coach.

In 2008/9, for starters, his first season as Barcelona manager ended with the La Liga title after his team conceded just 35 goals in 38 games ― the best record in the country, and it was the same story throughout his four years in charge at Camp Nou.

Even after Mourinho took over at Real Madrid and later won the title in 2012, they still conceded more goals than Guardiola’s Barca.

The pattern was repeated in Germany, with Guardiola’s Bayern Munich conceding just 23 goals in 34 games in his first season in charge, 2013/14 ― a full 15 fewer than any other team.

Even last season, which goes down as the worst in Guardiola’s career with a third-place EPL finish, saw his Man City team put together the third-best defensive record in the country with 39 goals allowed.

And this season, for all City’s magnificence going forward they have also been dominant at the other end, conceding just one goal more than United heading into this weekend’s derby.

Guardiola has regularly explained his obsession with possession-based football in defensive terms, pointing out the obvious truism that it’s impossible for the opposition to score when they don’t have the ball.

If you need more evidence of his philosophy, just look at his dealings in the transfer market: his first signing at Barcelona was Dani Alves, a defender; his first major decision at Man City was to dispense with Joe Hart, his goalkeeper; after de Bruyne, his next three most expensive signings at City have all been defenders (Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and John Stones).

So you can forget the idea that Guardiola is only interested in attacking football, and that he will be heading to Old Trafford this weekend with the intention of trying to win 5-4 rather than 1-0.

Throughout his career, he has shown himself to be capable of building teams who are well balanced, capable of both scoring goals at one end and keeping them out at the other. His current City crop can certainly do that. The big question this weekend is: can United?

