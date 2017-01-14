D-Day in La Liga title race

JANUARY 14 — After setting a new Spanish record by going 40 games unbeaten, now Real Madrid could get one hand on the La Liga trophy by winning at second-placed Sevilla on Sunday night.

Alternatively, the title race could be blown wide open if Sevilla can finally succeed in doing something which nobody else has managed for nine months: beating Real Madrid.

I generally avoid making big predictions and dramatic statements. A league season is long with much potential for unforeseen events to exert a significant impact, and I have learned from experience that confidently stating in mid-January that so-and-so will or won’t do this or that is a fool’s game.

But on this occasion, I’m prepared to get off the fence and state that Sunday’s meeting between Sevilla and Madrid could be pretty much decisive in the eventual destination of La Liga.

By Monday morning, the top of the table could see Real Madrid seven points clear at the top, in the best case scenario that they win in Andalusia and that Las Palmas – who are a dangerous team — take a point or more at Barcelona today.

Or, on the other side of the coin, we could see Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten run finally come to an end and their lead cut to just one point over Sevilla and two over Barcelona.

Both outcomes are quite feasible.

Firstly, it’s easy to believe that Zinedine Zidane’s team will continue their incredible run of form because they have got everything going in their favour at the moment: very good players who are being well managed, working hard, showing an outstanding mental attitude and benefitting from some fortune.

One example of lady luck smiling on Los Blancos came as recently as Thursday night, when they set the record unbeaten run — overhauling the old mark set by Barcelona just last season — thanks to a 93rd minute equaliser by Karim Benzema in a Spanish cup tie against none other than Sevilla.

However, that game also provided reasons to believe that Sevilla will be capable of gaining all three points tomorrow, with the hosts delivering an exceptional performance and leading 3-1 until late goals from Sergio Ramos and Benzema rescued the draw for Madrid (also sending them into the quarter-finals, 6-3 on aggregate).

Sevilla have been the great success story of the Spanish season so far, and it will be intriguing to see just how far they can go under manager Jorge Sampaoli, whose excellent first season with the club has seen him linked with Barcelona, who manager Luis Enrique may well leave this summer.

We already knew that Sevilla were good — they have won the Europa League three years running — but Sampaoli has made them even better since succeeding Unai Emery in the summer.

Sampaoli, who made his name by leading the Chilean national team to the 2015 Copa America title, is every inch the modern manager with his attacking intent and varied, complex tactical approach very much capturing the style which has predominated since the rise of Pep Guardiola.

At times, especially at home, Sevilla play in an almost outrageously gung-ho manner, with their bizarre 6-4 win over Espanyol on the opening day of the season setting the tone as Sampaoli lined up his players in a progressive formation which could best have been described as 2-1-4-3, with the full-backs pushed so far up the pitch they were effectively playing as extra wingers.

On other occasions, however, Sampaoli is more than capable of shutting up shop and playing an ultra-defensive game, illustrated by the fact that his team have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four away games (the exception being the first leg of the cup tie at Madrid, which they lost 3-0).

Sampaoli’s flexibility is partly facilitated by having a deep squad at his disposal, with 21 players starting league games already this season — and that will soon rise to 23, with Stefan Jovetic and Clement Lenglet now also available after being snapped up from Inter Milan and Nancy respectively in the last couple of weeks.

Among the players to have caught the eye this season are skilful winger Vitolo, who has become a fixture in the Spanish national squad, attacking midfielder Franco Vazquez, French striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 4-0 win at Real Sociedad, and Samir Nasri, whose career has been rejuvenated since signing on loan from Manchester City.

But Sevilla are perhaps the most difficult team in Europe to predict or highlight individuals, because Sampaoli has so many players and is able to utilise them in such a wide range of playing styles, which makes Zidane’s task in attempting to plan for Sunday’s game much more difficult because he really does not know what kind of opposition will be lying in wait.

Saying that, Zidane is among those managers who prefers to focus first and foremost on his own team rather than worrying too much about the opposition, believing that if Madrid play well, they will be good enough to overcome whatever is put in front of them.

And considering the fact his team have not lost for nine months, you can’t really argue with that. If they can get it right again tomorrow night, they’ll be more than halfway to securing their first La Liga title since 2012. But it won’t be easy.

