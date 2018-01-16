Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and the mysteries of form

JANUARY 16 ― At the end of last season, Cristiano Ronaldo could not stop scoring goals.

In the space of less than two months between mid-April and mid-June, Real Madrid’s Portuguese star banged home 18 goals in just 11 games.

They were important, too, including hat-tricks against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a couple against Juventus in the final, braces against Sevilla and Celta Vigo as his team closed in on the league title, and culminating with two more for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Now, though, the worm has turned and Ronaldo is really struggling. After Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal, which saw him fail with no less than 11 attempts on goal, he has fired blanks in his last three games and registered just four league goals in 14 games this season.

He will soon get back in the goals, no doubt about it, but right now it’s abundantly clear that Ronaldo has completely lost his form.

Conversely, a few weeks ago Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was terrible. During the autumn it was verging on the painful to watch him lumbering through games with misplaces passes, heavy touches and bungled efforts on goal.

The low point came on 5 November when he delivered an alarmingly bad performance against Sevilla, failing to score for the fifth consecutive game and drawing groans and moans from Barca fans who were starting to fear that he had entered into an inexorable decline.

Now, though, just two months later Suarez has somehow managed to transform himself into arguably the best striker in the world, netting in six straight games including two brilliant strikes as Barcelona came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Suarez’s first goal, in particular, made it clear that he is back to his best as he received a short pass from Lionel Messi on the left corner of the penalty area and promptly curled a beautifully deft first-time shot high over opposing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and into the far corner.

From that moment alone, it was obvious that Suarez is right back in form.

Isn’t form a strange thing? Ronaldo has lost his, Suarez has rediscovered his. And nobody really knows why.

The strangest thing is that these two players are undoubtedly among the game’s elite, and have been for many years. We’re not talking about inexperienced youngsters who could be forgiven for fluctuating between unexpected peaks and troughs ― Ronaldo and Suarez are absolutely among the very best in the world at what they do, but even they are not immune from the mysteries of form.

Losses and rediscoveries of form don’t just affect individuals, but can also spread like a virus throughout entire teams.

The front cover of Marca, Spain’s biggest-selling sports newspaper, blared out a simple headline on Sunday in a frustrated response to Real Madrid’s recent batch of poor results: “Inexplicable!”

And that’s right, it really is inexplicable. Nobody knows why Real Madrid have turned from all-conquering world beaters to also-rans in the space of seven months.

The same players and same manager who in June were crowned champions of both Spain and Europe are now closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table, having won just one of their last five games. And why?

Honestly, nobody knows. Regular readers may recall I recently suggested their problems may have started with a subconscious mental relaxation at the start of the season when they knew a long campaign lay ahead, but I’m just guessing.

Zinedine Zidane doesn’t know either, with the only answer he has been able to provide in his pre and post-match press conferences being a simple exhortation for his players to “work harder”.

While hard work is often the answer to many things in life, it can’t be as simple as that. Luis Suarez, I’m sure, wasn’t struggling in September and October because he wasn’t working hard enough but then decided to buck his ideas up. Likewise, Ronaldo hasn’t stopped scoring because he’s suddenly become lazy ― his standards of professionalism and furious focus on goalscoring would not allow that.

Closely linked to form, of course, is confidence. Look at the way Suarez took his first goal on Sunday: he didn’t even feel the need for a touch to control the ball, and didn’t hesitate to attempt a technically very difficult curled chip into the top corner when other, much easier, options were also available. He had the confidence to take it early and go for the unstoppable shot ― the Luis Suarez of 5 November against Sevilla would never have even thought of trying.

Confidence and form is a chicken and egg situation…you don’t know which comes first. Obviously they are linked, but do you gain confidence from being in form? Or do you gain form from having confidence? I suspect it’s the latter ― when your form is good, and you’re feeling good about yourself, you have the confidence to try things which, when performed with confidence, work out well and thus reinforce both your form and your confidence in a happy virtuous circle.

Maybe one day we’ll understand it. Huge amounts of money are invested into sports science and analytics, so there are some very good brains and very powerful machinery dedicated into answering the question of why Luis Suarez can be terrible in November and a world-beater January.

But for now, we’ll just have to content ourselves with an unsatisfactory answer: we don’t know.

