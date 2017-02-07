Conte’s dispossessed Chelsea looking unstoppable

FEBRUARY 7 ― Chelsea’s seemingly unstoppable march towards the English Premier League title continued apace last week, and now it seems inevitable the Londoners will be crowned champions for the second time in three years.

Their last two games, featuring a trip to Liverpool and a home meeting with Arsenal, represented a major test for manager Antonio Conte and his players.

Had they failed that test, their title credentials would have come under serious doubt and the race would have been well and truly back on.

Instead, though, the Blues came through their challenging week with flying colours, and their nine-point lead over second-placed Tottenham is already looking close to insurmountable.

Firstly, the midweek game at Liverpool saw Chelsea demonstrate their steely side. Although Diego Costa’s penalty miss might have made the 1-1 draw feel more like two points dropped rather than one gained, it was a hard-earned result against a dangerous opposing team who were desperate to revive their form and roared on by passionate support.

A lesser team ― in mental terms ― than Chelsea would probably have lost, and the fact that Conte’s men probably should have won speaks volumes about their character and spirit.

Back at Stamford Bridge, Saturday lunchtime’s meeting with Arsenal was really a case of men against boys as Chelsea swept their near neighbours aside with an attitude bordering on contempt, looking superior in every area of the pitch.

Although Arsene Wenger offered a typically responsibility-dodging assessment of the game by claiming that Chelsea’s opening goal should have been disallowed, there can be no complaints about the result because Chelsea were by far the better team.

And you could also say it was a prototype performance from Conte’s men, who have been quickly modelled to embody a reflection of their manager’s beliefs since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

With their three-man defence gelling tightly, the tireless running of N’Golo Kante epitomising their determination in midfield, and Eden Hazard and Costa blending elegance with power to provide the cutting edge in attack, it was a performance full of confident intent: Chelsea know exactly how they are going to play and exactly how they can win.

One statistic in particular stood out for me: despite their clear overall superiority, Chelsea only had 41 per cent possession of the ball over the course of the game.

That just goes to show that there is more than one way to win, and demonstrates how the Premier League managerial Battle Royale isn’t between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, as is generally assumed, but between Guardiola and Conte.

Over the last decade, Guardiola has enjoyed near-unprecedented levels of success with a specific style of play which prizes possession of the ball above everything else.

To paraphrase his tactical beliefs: there is only one ball on the pitch, you can’t score if you don’t have it and you can’t concede if you do. Therefore, keep the ball for as long as possible, and get it back as quickly as possible when you lose it.

Guardiola’s success in winning two Champions League titles in three years with Barcelona saw that approach spread like wildfire through the football coaching community, especially as Spain were simultaneously exerting similar dominance over the international scene by playing in the same way.

For a while around five years ago, it seemed like the only viable and credible approach to coaching a football team was to follow Guardiola’s style and emphasise possession, possession and more possession ― anything else was seen as outdated.

During that time, Mourinho was the chief standard bearer for another way of playing, with his Real Madrid team ― which beat Guardiola to the Spanish title in 2012 ― executing a very different style, combining defensive intensity with rapid counter-attacks.

But the last couple of years have seen Mourinho lose his touch, partly by his regular lapses into self-parody in his deliberately provocative media appearances, and partly by his apparent determination to prove that he can play beautiful football and still be successful at Manchester United, where the lack of team identity caused by Mourinho’s internal dilemma is startling.

Into the void left by Mourinho as the prime coaching exponents of non-possession-based football, two men have risen. Firstly, Diego Simeone has inspired Atletico Madrid to upset the Barca/Madrid duopoly in Spain, winning the title in 2014 and reaching two Champions League titles in three seasons.

And then there is Conte, who firstly masterminded Juventus’s return to the elite, then dragged over-achievement out of a mediocre Italian national team and is now restoring Chelsea to their former glories.

As the 41 per cent possession stat from Saturday’s victory over Arsenal shows, Conte does not share Guardiola’s obsession with having the ball. He is quite happy for his team to sit back, allow the opposition to control possession in harmless areas, and then pounce with lightening but controlled attacking thrusts.

It is a formula which is serving Chelsea perfectly. And although it helps that he possesses the right kind of players to implement that approach, and that their physical condition is being preserved by a lack of European football, Conte has allowed Chelsea to become by far the most consistent team in the Premier League.

And although Chelsea might not be too bothered about whether they control possession of the football, before too long they will probably be delighted to be given possession of the EPL trophy.

