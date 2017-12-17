Confusion reigns as Catalans return to polls

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 17 — For the umpteenth time, Catalan people in the north east of Spain are preparing to go to the polls in an attempt to decide whether the region should gain independence.

The regional elections to take place on Thursday were ordered by Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who also made the unprecedented step of imposing central rule over the region in an attempt to quell demands for independence, with the self-appointed Catalan “president” Carles Puigdemont forced to flee to Belgium to escape threats of imprisonment.

This is the third time in the last three years that Catalans have gone to the polls over the issue, following previous referendums in November 2014 and this October, but this time there’s a difference in this increasingly bitter struggle: this time, the result will be binding in the eyes of Spanish law, whereas the previous two were both declared illegal even before they took place.

However, it’s not quite as simple as this week’s poll being a simple “yes or no” in favour of or against independence: the real purpose is to decide the Constitution of the local parliament, which was dissolved by Rajoy when he declared the elections.

But everybody knows the only issue being voted on is independence. Political hot potatoes such as the economy, social services and taxation have very much taken a back seat, with the various candidates separated into two distinct groups: those who support independence, and those who don’t.

There are different factions, though. Within the independence supporters, the voting options range from left-wing anti-capitalist radicals to business-focused conservatives, and there will undoubtedly be a great deal of disagreement and confusion irrespective of the outcome on Thursday.

That, to be sure, is just what Rajoy wants. Rather than the independence supporters joining together in a common cause, the Spanish leader is hoping to see them dissolve into opposing cliques, all with very different ideas about how their demands should be progressed.

So it’s a very complicated situation, even more so because of the unreliable nature of the Spanish media, which is blatantly split along political lines with most news outlets not even making the slightest pretence at objectivity.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy talks to the press after the last European Union Council meeting at the EU Council in Brussels on December 15, 2017. — AFP picAll sorts of scarcely plausible but hard-hitting headlines have been rolled out by the unionist movement, in particular. Spain’s biggest-selling newspaper, El Pais, has been especially culpable by publishing dramatic reports claiming the independence movement is fuelling terrorism and being supported by computer hackers from the Russian government in an attempt to further destabilise Europe.

Of course, it’s the height of fashion to accuse Vladimir Putin of stealthily manipulating whatever might be happening in the Western world like some kind of all-powerful but unseen puppet master.

But these latest accusations are surely taking the game way too far, and the Spanish media might be better served if it tried to actually reflect the views of the Spanish people rather than dreaming up nonsensical scare stories in an attempt to sway voting results.

These days, however, you have to wonder how much it all matters. After the spectacular failure of the mainstream media to anticipate the result of the British EU referendum and the election of Donald Trump, it’s increasingly difficult to take anything you read from many Western media sources at face value.

Considering the media’s infatuation with Russia, and especially Putin’s supposed ability to casually direct the outcome of any event within his sphere of interest, it’s quite ironic that many so-called prestigious newspapers — El Pais and The Daily Mail, I’m looking at you — are behaving more and more like the former Soviet propaganda machine Pravda rather than sources of credible journalism.

Irrespective of the media coverage, eventually something will have to give in the independence issue because right now, supporters are convinced their campaign will eventually become successful, whereas unionists are equally certain that this new desire to create an independent Catalonia is little more than a passing fancy which will soon fade away into yesterday’s news.

Obviously, one of those opposing groups will prove to be completely wrong, even if at the moment they can’t even begin to contemplate the possibility that their view of events could be mistaken.

This is down to the “confirmation bias”, which allows us to only find headspace for arguments and evidence which support our pre-existing beliefs, while automatically and unthinkingly rejecting anything which might force us to rethink.

As the phrase suggests — and this has been repeatedly proven by neurologists — we are all biased towards the confirmation of our beliefs, explaining the tendency of people who follow right-wing politics to buy right-wing newspapers, and people who like Taylor Swift to talk to other people who like Taylor Swift and avoid musical conversations with people who can’t stand her.

Our natural instincts compel us to avoid seeing or hearing anything which might prove us to be wrong and, when our position becomes challenged, we’re prepared to believe outlandish propositions if they happen to back up whatever it is that we want to believe.

Hence, among the Spanish unionists, the acceptance of the ridiculous idea that Vladimir Putin is somehow conniving to control the results of regional elections in Catalonia, and the strongly prevalent view among independence supporters that Spain is carrying out a systematic persecution of Catalan people.

Neither of those propositions are factual, but they gain traction because people want to believe what they already believe.

What people ultimately believe, though, isn’t simply directed by dramatic headlines in newspapers, especially in the modern world where the frenzied activity of social media occupies much more of our attention than traditional media sources.

Our beliefs and opinions are shaped by a myriad of influences, which all add up to create a landscape of collective confusion, where everyone thinks they are right about everything but nobody really knows what anyone else thinks or why they think it.

That’s probably the best description of Catalonia that I can proffer. It’s not an independent state, or part of the Spanish state: it’s just a state of confusion.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.