City survive errors to get one hand on EPL title

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 12 — Being a football manager must be such a frustrating occupation.

You spend hours poring over DVDs and holding lengthy discussions with your support staff, examining your upcoming opponents to the minutest details and painstakingly working out how you can beat them.

Gradually, bearing in mind both your own team’s strengths and weaknesses and those of your opponents, you come up with a game plan. You are confident that you know how the match can be won, so you instruct your players, carefully and clearly, exactly what you want them to do.

You give them personal and collective instructions, leaving no room for doubt about the strategy your team should adopt, and your entire working week is geared towards making them completely prepared.

When the game starts, the plan starts to unfold to perfection. Everything you expected to happen does, and the game follows exactly the pattern you predicted, as your players follow their instructions and establish a position of dominance. Wonderful!

Until, that is, something comes along to ruin it all…human error.

The problem with footballers, from a coaching perspective, is that they are not machines. They are living and breathing human beings, who sometimes don’t do what they’re supposed to do. Either through clumsiness, negligence, a lapse in concentration or just, well, because stuff happens, people sometimes make mistakes, and there’s nothing that can be done about it.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were left with that sinking feeling of carefully laid plans being foiled by human error in Sunday’s Manchester derby, a disappointingly error strewn occasion containing three scrappy goals which fairly accurately illustrated the overall nature of the game.

City ran out 2-1 winners in the end, setting themselves well on the way to claiming the English Premier League title by establishing an 11-point lead over United on the same weekend that third-placed Chelsea also lost.

And it was a fully deserved victory for Guardiola’s team, who dominated nearly the entire contest as their ability to retain possession through their manager’s patented passing game left United chasing shadows.

They still needed a bit of fortune to open the scoring, however, with a corner being handily deflected by Romelu Lukaku straight into the path of David Silva, who was able to easily finish from close range.

At that point, just a few minutes before half-time, City looked in complete control and it appeared the game was more or less over, with United desperately to mount any kind of attacking menace.

Within five minutes, however, the home team grabbed an unlikely equaliser when City ruined all their excellent first half work with a terrible piece of defending, with both Nicolas Otamendi and Fabien Delph failing to cut out a routine cross and allowing Marcus Rashford to slide home a low finish.

On the sidelines, Guardiola looked crestfallen, as though he could not believe his eyes: his team had played more or less the perfect first half, imposing their superiority over United and taking full control of the contest with a deserved opening goal.

But then, for no explicable reason, two of his players had conspired to simply miss the ball, and they were back on level terms.

Fortunately for Guardiola, and unfortunately for Mourinho, the next error came from United when another ball into the box from City dropped at the feet on Lukaku, who smashed a panicky clearance straight into his teammate Chris Smalling, giving Otamendi a chance he couldn’t really miss inside the six yard box.

Again, though, City nearly allowed themselves to squander the points, with Otamendi making a poor touch inside his own penalty area and riskily challenging Ander Herrera for the loose ball, leading to a strong penalty appeal as the Spanish midfielder went to ground.

That was the kind of game it was. Mistakes were made regularly on both sides of the ball, and in the end one of them proved decisive after Lukaku’s miskick gave City the points.

With the gap between the teams now so large, though, it’s going to take an awful lot of errors for City to concede their lead at the top of the table, and Guardiola can only be admired for implementing so successfully a style of play which many people said could never work in English football.

Never mind just the EPL, on current form City are probably, alongside Paris St Germain, the best team in Europe, and after Christmas it will be fascinating to see just how far they can go in the Champions League. They could even go all the way ― as long as errors don’t get in the way.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.