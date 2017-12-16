Chelsea’s secondary scorers starting to deliver

DECEMBER 16 ― With the English Premier League title race more or less already decided ― congratulations to Manchester City ― for the remainder of the campaign attention will turn to a different kind of “trophy”: a top four finish and a place in the lucrative and prestigious Champions League.

And this “title race” for the three available slots behind champions-elect City will be very fiercely contested, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal ― and perhaps even surprise package Burnley ― setting their sights a place in the top four.

As current reigning champions, Chelsea were perhaps the team with the greatest sense of expectation when the season got underway. And although the Londoners have endured a lacklustre campaign so far, Tuesday’s comfortable 3-1 win at Huddersfield suggested their fortunes could soon take a turn for the better for one simple reason: the identity of their scorers.

Let me explain. As you would expect from a team managed by defensive-minded coach Antonio Conte, Chelsea’s main problems this season have been in the goalscoring department.

The six games in which they have dropped points tell their own story, with the Blues held scoreless by Arsenal (0-0), West Ham (0-1) and Man City (0-1), and scoring just once against Liverpool (1-1) and Crystal Palace (1-2) ― only against Burnley on the opening day of the season, a 3-2 defeat, have they scored more than once and failed to win.

The only real change in personnel in the attacking department from last season’s title campaign has been one Spain international replacing another, with Alvaro Morata substituting Diego Costa in the centre forward position.

But Morata, it’s important to note, has certainly not been to blame for the team’s general downturn in scoring, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus man netting nine EPL goals so far, putting him on track to beat the 20 goals scored by Costa last season.

What has changed, however, is the contribution of goals from elsewhere, and Chelsea’s failure to mount a decent title defence can perhaps be largely explained by the inability of the team’s other forwards to back Morata’s efforts by chipping in with goals of their own.

Heading into the game at Huddersfield on Tuesday, the second-highest scorer behind Morata was Eden Hazard with five ― a decent enough tally for a winger, followed by Marcos Alonso with three. But nobody else had scored more than twice, and that’s just not enough.

No matter how good Morata and Hazard might be, they need more support from their teammates and in last season’s title-winning campaign that happened for Chelsea.

In addition to the 20 scored by Costa and Hazard’s 16, there were plenty of contributions from elsewhere as Pedro scored nine, Willian added eight, Gary Cahill and Alonso both netted six, and Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi bagged five apiece.

To look at it in another way, the proportion of total league goals scored by the “big two” of Costa and Hazard was 42 per cent. This season, however, that figure rose to 50 per cent with Morata and Hazard combining for 14 of the team’s 28 goals.

Until, that is, Tuesday night, when the scorers in the win at Huddersfield were Pedro, Willian and Tiemoue Bakayoko. That is exactly what Chelsea need ― secondary scorers stepping up to become match-winners from time to time.

Morata and Hazard, you can be pretty sure, will continue to play their part. By the end of the season, if they can avoid injury it would be surprising if they don’t take their personal tallies to around 20 and 15 goals respectively.

And with Conte’s ability to organise defences, you can back goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and company to keep plenty of clean sheets as well.

So if those two ingredients ― Morata and Hazard scoring at one end; Courtois keeping them out at the other ― there’s no reason why Chelsea shouldn’t improve on their results so far and comfortably banish any concerns about finishing in the top four.

There’s no reason why that won’t happen. Pedro, Willian and Fabregas might not be the kind of players who will bang home 20 goals per season, but they should be good for seven or eight apiece and they’ve not lived up to that tally just yet.

If Tuesday’s win at Huddersfield is anything to go by, the back-up scorers’ relative barren patch may soon come to an end, and Chelsea’s season could be ready to take a turn for the better.

