Cars and basketball in Kaunas

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JANUARY 22 — Kaunas, a small city in Lithuania — the former Soviet state in north-eastern Europe, on the shores of the Baltic Sea — is not the sort of place you are likely to find yourself unless you have a good reason.

The good reason for my visit this week is basketball, which is Lithuania’s most popular sport (something to do with the cold weather precluding outdoor ball sports, no doubt) and has seen Zalgiris Kaunas, despite coming from a city of just 300,000 people, maintain their status as one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Zalgiris’s position among the continent’s elite, as only one of 16 teams competing in Euroleague, is quite remarkable, with the identity of Friday’s opponents illustrating neatly just how far they are punching above their weight: the visiting team to the impressive Zalgirio Arena was none other than the richest sports club in the world, Real Madrid.

Realistically, a team from a small and far-flung town like Kaunas should have no chance of keeping company with such heavyweights, but Zalgiris have been holding their own for decades — even winning the European crown back in 1999 — and the unexpected success of small-town teams, like Nottingham Forest winning football’s European Cup two years in a row, certainly makes the sporting world a more interesting place.

Zalgiris’s presence in Euroleague has also given me an opportunity to visit Kaunas as part of my broadcast work covering the competition, and I’m glad to be here because the old town is a very pretty place, full of characterful cobbled streets and squares, with the long main street Laisvės Alėja (“Liberty Avenue”) flanked by architecture which manages to be both grand and understated.

Lithuania has been changing fast since gaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, and the signs of development are very evident in the historic centre, where traditional shops and cafes are jostling for position with an Adidas outlet store, a big branch of United Colors of Benetton and an endless array of Italian restaurants (the new post-independence national dish of Lithuania appears to be pizza).

Away from the historic centre, however, I have discovered with some surprise another entirely unexpected but compelling reason for many people to visit Kaunas: second-hand cars.

The Kauno Auto Turgus used car mart is huge... about 6,000 cars are on display here every day. — Picture courtesy of Kaunoturgus.ltThis is not very well-known, but Lithuania in general, and Kaunas in particular, is apparently the epicentre of Europe’s (legal) second-hand car trade, and thousands of people — many of whom travel long distances to do so — habitually head to the city to snap up their latest wheels. As a taxi driver chuckled to me: “Everyone in Kaunas is a car salesman.” (Or a basketball player, he might have added).

The Kauno Auto Turgus used car market in the suburbs of Kaunas even claims to be the largest of its kind in Europe, and although that might be an exaggeration it is undeniably huge, covering an area of 200,000 square metres and 30 car parks, with 6,000 cars on display every day.

This strangely thriving business in buying and selling used cars dates back 25 years to the early days of independence. There are no car manufacturing plants in Lithuania, so everything has to be imported.

In the past, the country’s limited motoring needs were supplied by other Soviet states, but from 1990 onwards the locals started to broaden their horizons and look westwards. And they started to look specifically towards Germany, coveting the high-precision and high-prestige machines produced by Audi, BMW and Volkswagen.

Gradually, some enterprising souls started to import cars, and the trade rapidly developed as demand quickly grew both within Lithuania and from abroad — it is apparently commonplace for car-buyers to travel to Kaunas from as far away as Kazakhstan, nearly 4,000 kilometres distant, because prices are so cheap in Lithuania.

Although trade has cooled off somewhat since Europe’s economic downturn over the last decade, still around 100,000 used cars are imported into Lithuania every year — roughly half of them coming from Germany, which can be easily reached in a day’s drive — and for a country with a total population of less than three million, that’s quite a tally.

This is the sort of underwhelming, under-the-radar activity that goes on everywhere and all the time in our world. These little local anomalies, which don’t find their way into glitzy guidebooks or polished tourist websites, are the heart and soul of ordinary places like Kaunas.

And I like this kind of everyday fact. It might appear to be a little bit humdrum, and the possession of a thriving second-hand car market is hardly subject material for a Hollywood blockbuster, but I often think we spend too much time talking about and worrying about kings and queens, ambitious rulers and the economic elite.

Real life isn’t to be found in castles or palaces — although it’s less attractive on the eye, real life can be more truly found in a massive car park in Lithuania, where thousands of people come from far afield to buy and sell second-hand motors which have been enterprisingly imported from Germany. This, not lavish presidential abodes, is a more accurate reflection of human existence, and perhaps that’s something to be thankful for.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.