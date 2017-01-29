Britain’s ugly Brexit future

JANUARY 29 ― The last couple of weeks have given us a glimpse of how Britain’s future might look… and it’s pretty ugly.

The issue of Brexit is firmly back on the table (it’s never really been off), with Prime Minister Theresa May outlining her plans for a strict “out means out” approach to the European divorce, confirming that her intention is to ensure a complete break from the single market.

Then came a Supreme Court ruling that Brexit cannot proceed without the approval of parliament, meaning politicians will now have to vote on the matter before anything can happen.

And finally, on Friday lucky old Theresa was granted the dubious honour of becoming the first foreign leader to be welcomed to the White House by Donald Trump.

So where does all of this leave Britain?

Lots of details still have to be ironed out before we can know a proper answer, but it seems increasingly likely that the court intervention will have no meaningful impact and that May and her ministers will be following a decidedly isolationist path with regards to their nearest geographical neighbours.

Many Britons have never really considered themselves European at all, viewing those garlic-eating frogs (French) and those aggressive sausage-sizzling krauts (Germans) with suspicion bordering on hostility.

Now, from the rush to split ties with the EU, with an increasing number of Britons expressing an impatient wish to “get on with it”, it appears that those attitudes never really changed within a large part of the population, who still regard Britishness ― more specifically Englishness ― as a unique, valuable and untouchable quality to be protected at all costs.

Therefore, whereas until recently the UK’s European neighbours were theoretically allies and partners, now they are reverting to the role they have fulfilled throughout the majority of history: direct rivals and competitors.

The latest competition, it appears, will be played out on the fields of commerce, and from a historical perspective this is entirely appropriate, perhaps even inevitable.

After all, the Industrial Revolution, which ushered in modern methods of manufacturing, buying and selling, was instigated in the factories, mills and railroads of Great Britain; globalisation, too, was first seriously spread by the British Empire with the invasion and annexation of large parts of Asia and Africa.

So British policy-makers are only really reverting to their default setting and doing what they do best by regarding Brexit as primarily a commercial battle, which will presumably be won by lowering business taxes, offering various incentives to woo global corporations and protecting the financial powerhouses of the City of London ― turning the country, as critics have put it, into a bargain-basement tax haven.

The isolationist attitude which has always prevailed in the UK is also perhaps best illustrated by cold hard cash: the pound. Whereas Germans, French, Spaniards and Italians were reluctantly prepared to give up their marks, francs, pesetas and liras for the union of a common currency, the notion of giving up the Queen’s portrait was a step too far for Brits, and so the pound was treated as a sacred cow, never to be disturbed.

Now the pound, far from remaining as part of the single European market, will be unleashed to compete directly against that same market, and predictably it appears that a helping hand will be provided by the famous “special relationship” with the United States.

Much of the coverage of May’s visit to Trump on Friday was dominated by two words: trade deal. If Britain is withdrawing from the European market, the opportunity to gain easier access into the American market is too good to turn down, and considering Trump’s desperate need for international allies it could work for both parties just as well

However, aside from the bothersome suspicion that Trump is a loathsome idiot (which led to a group of British politicians attempting to ban him from the country during his election campaign), any UK-US trade deal might not work out as well as Brexiters are hoping.

Trump, it is clear, will put American needs first (or, at least, his own perverted view of American needs) and has repeatedly stated his commitment to creating jobs and wealth within his own country, heavily penalising companies who try to take those commodities elsewhere.

Surely, then, he will only be prepared to sign a trade deal with the UK if it primarily helps America. He’ll want the US to sell its products to the UK, of course; but the extent to which he’ll make it easy for the UK to sell its products to the US is another matter.

In any case, perhaps the bigger worry is that the revival of the “special relationship” is sending the UK into an ever-closer political alliance with a superpower just at the time that it is in distinct danger of becoming unstable.

The European Union, for all its faults, has one great strength which perhaps makes all its weaknesses worthwhile: there has never been a war on EU territory since its formation. And in a continent where warfare had been more or less the norm for century after century, that’s quite an achievement.

The UK’s newest great ally, on the other hand, has never shied away from military conflict ― and the election of Trump is hardly going to change that. Indeed, the new president has already seriously antagonised China and Mexico, and it’s probably only a matter of time before his love-in with Vladimir Putin ends in tears.

Is this really the kind of partner the UK wants? It may well already be too late to turn away from this new path, but Britain should be very careful about what it is walking away from… and what it is walking towards.

