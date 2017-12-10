Bonkers Brexit bumbles along

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 10 — Are you familiar with the British slang word “bonkers”?

There are actually two meanings to bonkers. One of them cannot be discussed in a family publication, but the other is used to refer to something which is completely insane, crazy, silly, stupid, mad.

Donald Trump, for example, is bonkers. Putting pineapple on pizza is, in my opinion, bonkers. Attempting to go and live on the moon would be bonkers. I think you get the idea now?

I’ll give you another example of something which can be described as bonkers: the shambolic mess known as Brexit, which has been sinking to new depths in the last few days as the British government desperately tried — and eventually succeeded — to hatch a workable exit plan which keeps everyone happy.

By “everyone”, I am referring to the millions of Brexit supporters who instigated this situation in the first place, European Union (EU) member states who are understandably keen to avoid making life easy for the departing Brits, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland to whom Prime Minister Theresa May owes her position via a clumsy parliamentary coalition.

Those three factions have very different aims and ambitions, and finding a way of reconciling them is already proving to be close to impossible, with this week’s preliminary agreements taking months of painful negotiations which have not left anyone particularly content.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels on December 8, 2017. — Picture from AFPTo recap, and I will try to keep this as simple as possible: May’s government has now found agreement with the EU on the three main issues which have been pinpointed all along by the Europeans as crucial components to the onset of proper negotiations.

Firstly, the UK has agreed to work out how to pay the EU a “divorce bill” which is likely to be in the region of £40 billion (RM218 billion), covering the existing financial responsibilities held by the British towards the organisation it is leaving.

Secondly, it has been confirmed that UK nationals living in the EU (like me) and EU nationals living in the UK will be allowed to continue their lives as normal after Brexit, rather than being forced back to their country of origin.

And thirdly — and this was and continues to be the biggest sticking point — in the early hours of Friday morning there was a grand announcement that there will be no “hard border” between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU).

The Ireland issue has always been one of the great practical question marks hanging awkwardly over Brexit, and that remains to be the case despite the supposed breakthrough of this week.

The avoidance of a “hard border”, meaning that Northern and Republic citizens, residents and visitors can continue to travel freely between the two countries, was a major necessity to avoid a regression of the peaceful progress that has recently been made after years of violent conflict.

Erecting a physical barrier between the North and the Republic would have been fraught with difficulties in both practical and political terms, so it is a blessing that such a scenario has been avoided.

However, that’s by no means the end of the matter because — and this applies to virtually every aspect of Brexit — there’s still no clear indication about how a “soft border” could actually work.

Crucially, there has been no proper answer to this pretty straightforward question: if there is no physical border or barrier between the Republic of Ireland (EU) and Northern Ireland (UK), and no border between Northern Ireland and the mainland UK, what can possibly stop goods and people moving freely between the UK (Northern Ireland) and the EU (the Republic of Ireland) after Brexit?

In other words, what would there be to stop a refugee from Somalia or Syria – the kind of people that Brexit supporters want to keep out — from making their way into the Republic of Ireland, and then simply walking across the Northern Irish border into the UK with sackfuls of counterfeit merchandise?

That question, and many more, still needs to be resolved in the coming months and it’s pretty obvious that the loose agreement now in place was by far the easiest part of the obstacle course to navigate.

And the pressure on May will be unrelenting. The DUP will continue to insist that Northern Ireland is not treated any differently from the rest of the UK – a pretty impossible demand considering the complexities of the situation.

Conversely, Brexit supporters will campaign fiercely for strengthened borders, with the dissatisfaction of the pro-independence Brits exemplified by Chief Loudmouth Nigel Farage, who immediately jumped onto every TV and radio programme which would host him to voice his fury at the compromises reached by May.

So although there has been some progress this week, much more remains to be made and it should not be forgotten that the announcement on Friday was only about finding a loose agreement to start negotiating an exit package, rather than actually agreeing to the fine details of that package itself.

The great tragicomedy behind all this, of course, is that the UK is taking these measures in a desperate bid to start negotiating a trade deal with an entity — the EU — within which it has until now enjoyed perfectly free trade, but which it is now paying £40 billion to leave in order to then negotiate an inferior trade deal… you really couldn’t make it up.

In fact, it’s totally bonkers.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.