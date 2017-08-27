Big Ben furore reveals British insecurity

AUGUST 27 — An old clock has fallen into disrepair, and its bell will be temporarily out of use while the necessary maintenance work is carried out.

That’s a pretty dull story, isn’t it? Nothing controversial in that, is there?

You might think so, but in fact the silencing of Big Ben has been the biggest news story this week in the United Kingdom, sparking emotions and hyperbole which one never knew could be prompted by a timepiece.

As visitors to London from all over the world already know, Big Ben is the famous bell which rings out loud and proud on the hour from the huge clock-face atop the Houses of Parliament.

The clock and its tower have not been refurbished for more than 30 years and are in dire need of restoration – without the work, the whole structure could even collapse.

So far, so simple.

But the complication comes from the decision – which took effect on Monday – to protect the hearing of the workers by turning off the bell for the full duration of the four years in which the repairs are scheduled to take place.

There were fears that the sheer volume of the seven-foot bell could leave workers in the vicinity permanently deafened, and as it takes more than a day to stop and start the chimes, the only safe option was to silence the bell altogether.

Personally, I still can’t see any reason for controversy: Preventing workers from turning deaf is a perfectly reasonable basis for a decision to stop a bell from bonging, especially as the work will ensure the smooth running of said clock for many years to come.

But, human emotions being as irrational as they are, not everyone feels that way and very many British traditionalists have been getting their knickers in a right old twist.

The right-wing conservative press have been predictably leading the charge, with the Daily Telegraph tearfully blubbering: “Britain needs Big Ben” and hysterically claiming “Silencing Big Ben is like stopping the heartbeat of our democracy.”

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, headlined the decision as a “Death Knell for Common Sense,” and added with a furious sense of outrage: “Not even Nazi bombs could silence the famous symbol of Britishness,”

Eventually popularity-starved Prime Minister Theresa May also got involved, surmising “It can’t be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years.”

Well, actually dear old Theresa, you silly old girl, it can be right very easily. Work needs to be done. It will take four years to complete. The health of workers would be endangered if the bell continued to ring. So it has been decided, in a straightforward manner, to close down the bell until the work is finished.

That is only complicated if you refuse to understand the facts and decide to be outraged simply because you want to be outraged.

And the reason for the outrage, it seems clear, is that Big Ben is more than just a clock and a bell: It is a symbol. It is a symbol of British greatness, of British power, of British independence, of British superiority. It is the solid and strong timepiece, no less, that even Hitler and his nasty Nazi bombs could not destroy.

Symbols exert psychological power far beyond their practical purpose, and for Britons who are nostalgic about their country’s lost status in world affairs, there is, strangely, no greater symbol than Big Ben – the big old bell that rings out defiantly and belligerently from the top of the Great British Parliament.

In that sense, these proud Brits probably feel that the clock has been taken away from them by a nasty and pernicious foreign force, a conspiracy theory which is intent on undermining British identity. A nasty and pernicious foreign force just like, for example, the European Union.

And this is where it all fits handily together.

One of the most common causes of British complaint against the EU over the last couple of decades has been the introduction of a raft of measures to protect the welfare of ordinary citizens – strict building regulations and work processes and countless dozens more rules have been introduced and implemented with the reasonable intention of preventing accidents which could hurt people.

Many of these regulations ushered in from Brussels appear over the top and unnecessary, leading to the popular phrase "health and safety gone mad." As in: “They had to take out all the lightbulbs and put new ones in. It’s health and safety gone mad!” Or: “Ticket inspectors on trains have been stopped from punching tickets because it might hurt their wrists… health and safety gone mad!”

And now, woe and mercy and trouble and strife, the latest victim of "health and safety gone made" is none other than Big Ben itself, that sacred symbol of sovereign strength.

So it’s all quiet neat, really. The story isn’t about a bell being silenced while maintenance work is being carried out; it’s about British independence and identity being attacked by interfering foreigners.

Had it happened five years ago, the interruption of Big Ben’s hourly chimes wouldn’t have caused anything like the same kind of fuss. Now, though, the cultural climate has changed drastically, and Britain is being forced to reinvent its place in the world.

For many millions of people, Brexit has presented a once-in-a-life opportunity for their country to become Great again. It is a chance to break free from the shackles of Europe and forge ahead with a uniquely British identity – an identity symbolised by the proud bongs of dear old Big Ben.

For those determined patriots, this week’s news has been an unwelcome challenge to their growing sense of pride. This isn’t just a story about a clock; it’s a threat to the national community. And as the Brexit saga rumbles on, there will be many more like it.

