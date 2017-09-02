Bangladesh and West Indies keep test cricket on top

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

SEPTEMBER 2 ― There’s no other sport quite like test match cricket.

I make that assertion with confidence, because there’s no other sport where one match takes five full days to complete and still often ends up as a draw.

And that is why, I suppose, test match cricket has been declining rapidly in popularity over the last few years ― because it is diametrically opposed to the rapid rhythms of modern-day life.

At least, however, it has just about survived and is still being played, even if these days the action largely takes place in front of a few hundred spectators rather than several thousand, with the big attendances now almost exclusively reserved for the one-day formats of the sport which are far more in keeping with the instant gratification requirements of contemporary cultural life.

I think that is an enormous shame, and that more people would love test cricket if they could give it a chance ― and two matches this week showed exactly why as Bangladesh defeated Australia and the West Indies won against England.

To put those results into context, it can be noted that Bangladesh had never previously beaten Australia, and the West Indies were last triumphant in England way back in 2000. These were seriously surprising results, coming within 24 hours of each other on opposite sides of the world.

But the shock outcomes were not the main reason they were such outstanding matches which can be held up as shining examples of why test cricket, at its best, is without equal. Instead, they were great because of the slowly unfolding but utterly compelling nature of the action.

Precisely because it takes so long to complete ― 30 hours of action over the course of five days ― test cricket is, by its very nature, subtle and understated in its intensity and shifts in momentum.

It has to be that way. When there’s so much playing time, changes in the state of the game can only happen slowly and incrementally rather than in a flash all at once, otherwise there would be no point in it taking so long.

In most other sports, such as football, where one or two moments can prove absolutely decisive, the key action can be condensed into a handful of seconds. A goal here, a missed chance there, and the outcome is more or less decided.

In test cricket, on the other hand, the winning team has to dismiss the opposition in two full innings, which means taking 20 wickets. It’s impossible to win without doing so.

Sometimes, a few of those 20 necessary wickets can fall in fairly quick succession, with several players being dismissed within minutes of each other to swing the match firmly in one team’s direction. Much more often, however, it is a long and hard grind, with the bowling team forced to endure fruitless periods of hours without success but having no option but to keep plugging away.

Because of that, test cricket is a game of patience and mental durability as much as skill. Rather than the fast and easy rewards offered by most sports, it can make you wait for hours ― or even days ― for something positive to happen, and even then you’ve still got to do it all over again.

But when test cricket builds towards an exciting finish, it really builds, with 30 hours of competition eventually climaxing in a few minutes of distilled action which decide everything. You play for five long days and at the end five short minutes determine the outcome – now that’s real sporting drama.

This week’s victory for the West Indies over England was a perfect example of the twists and turns contained within a test match.

The first day was fairly evenly contested, before the West Indies enjoyed the better of days two and three. England fought back on day four, to the extent that the fifth and final day started with the West Indies given next to no hope of winning, with the only question being whether England would take the wickets they needed to win or be forced to settle for a draw.

But then back came the West Indies, inspired by a remarkable performance from 23-year-old Shai Hope, who batted for nearly five and a half hours (!) to lead his team to victory. During that long vigil, Hope had to display incredible levels of technical excellence, physical durability and mental strength, knowing that success could only come through a long and patient struggle rather than a few quick flashes.

By the time the final hour of the match came around, all three outcomes ― England win, West Indies win, draw – were still perfectly possible, and it was only inside the last 20 minutes or so that the visiting team took clear command to seal their famous victory.

As the conclusion neared, it was totally absorbing to watch the West Indies close in on a victory which had seemed at first feasible, then probable, then nearly impossible, then back to probability and eventually finally achieved, all over the course of five days containing dozens of subtle but significant changes in fortunes.

No other sport can do that. So here’s to test match cricket – long may you prosper!

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.