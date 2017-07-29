Bale next piece to fall in transfer dominos?

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JULY 29 ― Football’s summer transfer market is rather like a set of dominoes, with one move causing several more pieces to fall in a chain of events which might initially look unconnected but actually all come from one starting point.

This year, Paris St Germain’s pursuit of Neymar can be seen as the major catalyst in a series of moves among many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It goes something like this: PSG are determined to land Neymar, which means that Barcelona, if they lose the Brazilian winger, would desperately need to spend the incoming funds on a replacement and could well turn their newly-enriched interest towards Monaco’s starlet Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is also a long-term target for Real Madrid, who have always been confident of landing the 18-year-old’s services and in different circumstances may well have opted to wait another year before making their move but now, with Barca posing a threat, they are in more of a hurry.

And Barcelona aren’t the only rivals for Madrid to deal with ― if Neymar decides to stay in Spain, PSG may instead attempt to grab Mbappe away from Real’s clutches. So now the prospect of Mbappe staying with Monaco for another year is remote, with Madrid knowing they cannot afford to wait so long.

To make way and generate funds for Mbappe in Madrid, however, preliminary work needed to be done: Alvaro Morata was shipped out to Chelsea, whose recruitment of a striker also led to Manchester United gazumping their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

Madrid also raised a few more million by selling Danilo to Manchester City, and further balanced their books by taking James Rodriguez off their wage bill with a loan transfer to Bayern Munich.

So now the path is clear for Madrid to make their move for Mbappe, but that might not be the end of it.

The arrival of such a high-profile player would upset the equilibrium of egos within Zinedine Zidane’s squad, which can only accommodate a limited number of superstars who are virtually guaranteed a starting place for the biggest games.

Until recently, Gareth Bale has been in that category. Throughout the former Tottenham star’s four years in Spain, he has been an undisputed starter whenever he’s been fit, but circumstances now appear to be conspiring against him.

He missed much of last season through injury, and his replacement Isco played extremely well during Bale’s key absence towards the end of the campaign.

Zidane also changed the team’s tactical approach, ditching the 4-3-3 formation and employing a narrow midfield diamond without any wingers ― meaning there’s no obvious place in the team for Bale ― and now the likely arrival of Mbappe is set to change the picture again.

None of this means that Bale has to go. He plays in a different position to Mbappe and it is therefore not the case that the young Frenchman will directly replace him. It’s also by no means certain that Zidane will persist with the midfield diamond when the new season starts, so a return to a more Bale-friendly set-up can’t be ruled out.

But it just feels like there’s a change in the balance of power at the Bernabeu, with Bale no longer the protected Galactico that he has been until now. If that is the case and the Welshman feels his future would be better served elsewhere, Manchester United are highly likely to pounce.

Jose Mourinho has publicly stated he wants to sign a winger before the start of the season, and Bale would be a perfect fit for the physical, fast-paced counter-attacking style preferred by the Portuguese coach.

Tellingly, Mourinho was even caught on camera whispering in Bale’s ear before the two teams met for a friendly in America last week, saying to him: “I can’t buy you because you don’t talk.”

That could have been a piece of harmless “banter”, but it’s more likely the United boss was laying the groundwork for Bale to make the first move. If the Welshman asks Madrid for a transfer, United would be in a much stronger bargaining position, and Mourinho was probably trying to cajole that scenario along.

First, though, Madrid have to complete their move for Mbappe. It’s highly unlikely they would be prepared to sell Bale if they aren’t able to secure the striker first, and Bale will almost certainly only want to leave if he feels he’s being pushed out of the door.

The whole process could take a long time to complete because moves of this nature are complex, with lots of discussions and negotiations between clubs, players and agents inevitable. And there could be more side-effects with players like Marco Verratti, the PSG midfielder who has long been coveted by Barcelona, also potentially coming into the mix.

But if Madrid and United get their way, we could soon be seeing Gareth Bale back in the English Premier League for the first time since 2013.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.