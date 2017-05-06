Balanced approach taking Juve to the top

MAY 6 — It has been a long time coming, but Juventus are getting ever closer to being crowned kings of European football for the first time in the 21st century.

Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at Monaco in the Champions League semi-final first leg was a mightily impressive performance from the Italian side, who barring an unthinkable collapse will progress to next month’s final following next week’s second leg.

Their opponents in the final will almost certainly be Real Madrid, who established a similarly strong cushion in the first leg of their semi-final against local rivals Atletico by gaining a 3-0 home win on Tuesday.

So it looks very much like Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League final…and nobody could really argue about that, because those two teams have undoubtedly been among the best in Europe over the last nine months.

Juve, of course, are traditionally one of the very biggest names in European football, but their recent past has not always been so glittering.

In 2006, they were relegated to the Italian second division for the first time in their history after being found in guilty in a match-fixing scandal. And although the club has always protested its innocence, it took a while both to repair their reputation and restore their standards on the field of play.

Antonio Conte turned things around after being named manager in 2011, with Juve winning the Serie A title the following year, and they have not looked back ever since.

Heading into today’s Turin derby against Torino, they are nine points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A with just four games remaining, so victory tonight could be enough to become champions of Italy again — and even if it doesn’t happen this weekend, it’s just a matter of time until Juve secure their sixth consecutive title.

With domestic supremacy assured, Allegri and his players will then turn their sights to the European stage, and Real Madrid will have to be at their very best to overcome them at next month’s final in Cardiff.

Wednesday’s semi-final victory over Monaco showed exactly how good Juventus are, and also demonstrated how the roots of their success go somewhat against the grain of modern football.

Although Conte departed to take charge of the Italian national team in 2014, he laid the foundations of success which have been kept firmly in place by his successor, Massimiliano Allegri.

In an era which is dominated by attacking talent, Juve are instead built on defence. That starts in goal with the incomparable Gigi Buffon, who despite now being 39 years old is still probably the best goalkeeper in the world and has a pretty strong claim to being the best of all-time.

The hugely popular Buffon is a richly decorated player, having won nearly everything there is to win over the course of a magnificent two decades-long career, including the World Cup Final with Italy in 2006.

But the Champions League is one trophy to have eluded him, and plenty of football fans all over the world will be hoping Juve claim the big prize next month purely for the joy of seeing Buffon add another scalp to his collection.

The veteran keeper’s cause is significantly aided by the defence in front of him, which Conte initially shaped as a back three but is often converted to a back four by Allegri.

However they line up Juve’s defenders are fantastic players, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci forming the most impenetrable central defensive pairing in the world.

But as with every successful defence, Juve’s strength is not just about the identity of the individuals: it is more to do with a collective attitude and discipline, with every player fully mentally and physically committing to the task of preventing the opposition from scoring.

Holding Monaco scoreless — and fairly chanceless — on Wednesday night was extremely impressive because the French team are renowned for their attacking talents, having put six goals past both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in the previous two knockout rounds.

Monaco’s young stars found Juventus an entirely different proposition, though, and at times the game really did look like a case of men against boys — not surprising considering the age of the respective teams as 30+ Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci faced up to teenager Kylian M’Bappe.

But the game also showed that Juve are by no means all about defending, because they also produced some delicious attacking play including a truly spectacular opening goal for Gonzalo Higuain, which saw Paulo Dybala and Dani Alves both produce brilliant back-heels in the build-up.

With the goals of Higuain, the power of Mario Mandzukic, the wing play of Juan Cuadrado and Alves and, above all, the creative sorcery of Dybala, Juve are good enough going forward to trouble any defence.

But they are built on a rock-solid foundation at the back, and Allegri has achieved the rare accomplishment of striking the perfect balance between attack and defence.

Juventus have come close to European glory recently, losing in the Champions League final to Barcelona two years ago after knocking out Real Madrid in the semis.

Despite losing key midfielders Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo, however, they have become arguably an even better team since then, and the next few weeks could see them reach the very summit.

