Atletico still daring to dream ahead of Real test

MAY 9 ― “Nothing is Impossible” in football, according to the old ad slogan, but the task facing two teams in this week’s Champions League semi-final second legs is as close to impossible as it gets.

That’s especially the case for Monaco, whose 2-0 home loss at Juventus last week leaves them needing to score at least three goals in Turin against a team who sometimes look as though they could go for three years without conceding three goals, never mind one game.

Monaco have the firepower to get themselves into goalscoring positions, but against a defence as good as Juventus ― who are also pretty useful on the attacking front ― their chances are not quite zero, but something like 0.0001.

In the other tie Atletico Madrid’s outlook is barely any brighter, with Diego Simeone’s team faced with the challenge of overturning a 3-0 deficit against crosstown rivals Real, who are on track for their third title in four years ― with the other two coming after victories in the final against Atletico.

At least, though, Atletico are at home, and that is a pretty significant crumb of comfort.

The team’s fans are renowned as one of the noisiest and most raucous groups of supporters even at the worst of times, and Wednesday’s game is particularly special for Atletico fans because it will be the very last European game ― and the last-but-one Atletico game of any kind ― before they leave their Vicente Calderon stadium in the summer.

The Vicente Calderon, named after a former club president, has been Atletico’s home since 1966, but more than half a century will come to an end in a couple of weeks when the club moves to a new venue.

When the draw for the semi-final was made, Atletico fans were naturally extremely excited about the prospect of the last cup tie at their current home being a Champions League semi-final against none other than Real Madrid.

It really couldn’t get any bigger or better than that for Atletico, and fans were busy allowing their imaginations to run riot by conjuring up dream scenarios like favourite son Fernando Torres scoring a spectacular winner in the last few seconds of injury time.

Those plans were rather cruelly dashed by last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, when Cristiano Ronaldo played his traditional role of party pooper by netting a hat-trick to give Real a 3-0 lead which looks all but impregnable.

Rather than a dramatic and unforgettable climax, Atletico’s penultimate game at the Vicente Calderon now looks like becoming a dull non-event, with Rojiblancos fans forced to sit through the horrible sight of hated rivals Real cruising comfortably into club football’s annual showpiece event ― yet again breaking their hearts on the European stage.

But…you never know. Atletico are still daring themselves to dream and, as we all know, very occasionally even the wildest of dreams can come true. And there are some reasons for Atletico optimism, however unrealistic that optimism may prove to be.

Real, despite being top of La Liga and through to the Champions League semi-final after losing just four games all season, don’t always play well.

There has been far more than one occasion this season when Zinedine Zidane’s team have escaped with a fortunate result after delivering a poor performance, and they often seem to derive a perverse pleasure from making things hard for themselves.

So there’s no guarantee that Real will simply turn up, play well and ease themselves into the final tomorrow night. And if they have one of those off-nights, and Atletico do everything perfectly…you just never know.

Realistically, Atletico need an early goal. If they don’t score in the opening 20 minutes, their opening enthusiasm and whatever sense of belief there might be in the crowd will quickly wane, and the remainder of the game could become a procession.

But we can certainly expect Atletico, fired up by Simeone and roared on by their fans, to come out with all guns blazing in the early stages. They will be feeling very hurt after their poor performance in last week’s first leg, and I’d be amazed if they don’t at least start the game with a real fire, putting Real under sustained pressure.

If that yields a quick breakthrough, a three-goal deficit becomes a two-goal deficit. And if they can then add a second before half-time…well, by that stage all bets would be off, and Atletico would find themselves in with a serious chance.

Describing it in such terms makes Atletico’s task sound fairly achievable, even easy, whereas in reality it will be anything but simple. And that’s mainly because, however poorly they play, Real Madrid always manage to score.

They have done so in every single game this season, stringing together a remarkable run of scoring at least one goal in 60 consecutive games ― a sequence dating back more than a year to a goalless draw at Manchester City in last season’s semi-final second leg.

Records are made to be broken, of course, but with Ronaldo in great goalscoring form and Zidane able to call upon a wide array of in-form forwards to accompany him, the chances of Atletico keeping a clean sheet look slim.

So despite all their enthusiasm and the emotion of the fans on an extremely nostalgic night, Atletico’s chances of coming back into the tie are really pretty much dead. Aren’t they…?

