Atletico ill at ease in shiny new surroundings

SEPT 19 — Atletico Madrid have been on the move. But can they stay the same?

On Saturday evening, the Spanish capital city’s second-biggest club staged their first-ever match at their brand new stadium, with more than 60,000 fans flocking to the sparkling Wanda Metropolitano (more about that name later) to watch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Malaga, secured by a second half goal from star striker Antoine Griezmann.

It’s a beautiful looking amphitheatre, not too dissimilar in design to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, and after celebrating three points to maintain their team’s solid start to the season fans finished the night watching a spectacular fireworks display to declare the new arena officially open, all under the gaze of no less a figure than King Felipe of Spain.

All of this — fireworks, shimmering LED screens, giant scoreboards, reigning monarchs — was very much in keeping with the opening of an ultra-modern new sports stadium which will host one of the world’s most successful football teams.

But it was also completely out of place for Atletico Madrid, who have always prided themselves upon being a club for whom nothing comes easily; a club who are always destined to remain in the shadow of their far bigger city neighbours Real Madrid; a club of dirty faces and meagre resources.

The team’s former captain and current manager, Diego Simeone, has always closely aligned himself with that mentality of Atletico being a place for the working-class hero and the underdog.

Befitting his own gritty style as a player, Simeone would infinitely prefer to see his team claim a battling 1-0 victory courtesy of a scrappy late header rather than an exciting 4-3 courtesy of flowing attacking football, and regularly peppers his press conferences with phrases like: “Nothing comes easily for Atletico Madrid; everything we get we have to fight for; more important than our results is our philosophy and that will never change.”

But really, will it never change?

Until now, the club’s stadium was the perfect setting for that kind of philosophy. The Estadio Vicente Calderon, which Atletico vacated at the end of last season, was a large but unsophisticated and grubby venue, located a short stroll from the city centre, down by the industrial part of the river and with a motorway literally running right underneath the main stand.

There, Atletico fans and players could look around their unkempt surroundings and genuinely think to themselves: yeah, we’re an underprivileged and uncared for underdog. It’s us against the world.

But now, in the shiny new Wanda Metropolitano, it will be much harder to identify with those old and cherished values.

For starters, the new place is about 10 miles away from the city centre, making it feel more like an entertainment complex than a football stadium at the heart of its community.

And, as you would expect following a construction process that took around €250 million (RM1.2 billion) to complete, it’s really nice. Comfortable, spacious, welcoming, with good facilities, good sightlines to the pitch and a roof covering the seats all the way around. It’s all very lovely… but it’s not really very Atletico.

The change in the club is reflected in the name of their new home, with “Wanda” inserted before the traditional “Metropolitano” title which was used for the old stadium before its recent rebuild.

Wanda is a massive Chinese conglomerate who are also Atletico’s chief sponsor, and the inclusion of their name in the title is another sign of the modern world — nowadays, stadium names are less a reflection of their location or club than the multinational corporation who paid for it.

It’s only inevitable that Atletico have been forced to enter this newly enriched environment if they want to retain their current position among the game’s elite.

Thanks to Simeone’s outstanding management, they have seriously over-achieved in the last few seasons, belying their relatively low budget by winning the Spanish title in 2014 and reaching the Champions League Final in 2014 and 2016.

Getting to the top is one thing, but that kind of over-achievement is not sustainable (just ask Leicester) so staying there is a completely different matter, and without the revenue of a hugely wealthy overseas investment and a modern stadium, Atletico would inevitably soon fall back to their former position as also-rans.

In this new context, Simeone has a tough job in keeping his players believing they are unappreciated and unsung underdogs who have to fight like crazy for every victory.

And in the long-run, the club’s fans will also be hard pressed to maintain that mentality, and the move to the new stadium could mean that the very identity of what it means to be an Atletico Madrid fan comes under threat.

One of the defining images of the old Vicente Calderon stadium came at the end of last season, when the team was edged out of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and, as the game finished in a violent thunderstorm, thousands of fans took off their shirts and sang until they were hoarse, defiantly roaring their defeated team’s songs bare-chested and soaked through. It summed up the club perfectly.

Now, that just wouldn’t be possible for practical reasons: nobody will ever be soaked through at the Wanda Metropolitano because they will be protected from the elements by a roof.

It’s a small point but a significant and symbolic one. Atletico Madrid are still the same club, but they have moved into a new home which could, over time, completely transform their perception, and everyone else’s perception, of what they are.

And if that means they lose the edge which has made them so competitive, it could even end up taking them backwards.

