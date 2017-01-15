Athens caught between past and future

JANUARY 15 — Walking around the cold streets of central Athens this week, you can see them everywhere.

Huddled together on street corners, idly smoking and joking to pass away the time; wandering around city squares, forlornly attempting to sell cheap and low-quality tourist tat; watching “live” sport on television screens in betting shops, not because they are gambling but because it’s something to do.

Athens, the capital of Greece and historically the most influential city in the world, is living with an unexpected influx of new residents: thousands of refugees.

Most of them have escaped from Syria, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan by crossing into neighbouring Turkey and then making the short boat journey to Greece.

Many have progressed no further than the islands of the Aegean Sea, some of which, like Chios, are within easy viewing distance of Turkey. Others have been taken to makeshift refugee camps on the mainland, and many more have made their way to Athens, where they are just waiting, waiting and waiting.

They have no choice but to wait. While their paperwork is being processed for their onward journey, they can’t do anything else. Official employment is not permitted, so they have to rely on hand-outs or the black market, with many forced to work underground in activities such as prostitution and drug dealing.

Some sleep rough on the streets but many live in squats, which are readily available in central Athens following the financial crisis which has devastated the Greek economy over the last decade.

There are an estimated 60,000 refugees scattered around Greece and judging by what I have been told by taxi drivers and waiters, their presence is, for now, being largely tolerated by the local population, who know that the refugees do not want to stay in the country for the long-term future and see that most of them are not causing any problems.

A stranded refugee boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens on January 10, 2017. — Reuters picClearly, though, the situation is not sustainable from anyone’s point of view. Sooner rather than later, the refugees will have to either be moved on to other parts of Europe (the preference of most Greeks and refugees), shipped back to their countries of origin (the preference of most right-wing Europeans), or settled permanently in Greece (the preference of almost nobody).

But the big question is how will the situation be resolved, and that’s far from clear.

Europe’s political leaders have reached something of an impasse on the topic of immigration, with many countries determined to receive as few refugees as possible and others who have previously supported welcoming refugees — like German Chancellor Angela Merkel — forced onto the back foot by the wave of anti-immigrant sentiment which is sweeping through Europe.

There are suspicions that processing the paperwork of refugees who have already made it into Greece is being deliberately slowed down, in the hope of deterring others from following them, and the continent’s political stance on immigration is liable to change again this year following presidential elections in France, Germany and elsewhere.

So on the streets of Athens, it’s just a waiting game. And that applies to refugees and Greek residents alike, with the latter still unsure which direction their country will take next following years of hardship and European Union-led “austerity.”

Indeed, Athens itself has many similarities to its new refugee population: they are both caught between the past and the future, suffering through a terrible few years and waiting for the emergence of a better tomorrow.

The city’s past is famously glorious. Two thousand five hundred years ago, Athens was the most important city in the world and the legacy of its golden age has done more than any other historical period to shape our present day lives.

Throughout the Western world, democracy, for example, is now largely taken for granted as the best way of running a society — and the word is taken from the ancient Greek ‘Dēmokratía’, with the form of government first being practised in the city-state of Athens in the sixth century BC.

Modern philosophy is based on the methods of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle; the study of mathematics (from the Greek “mathema”) was initiated by Greeks such as Pythogoras, Euclid and Archimedes; Thales and Hippocrates are respectively regarded as the founding fathers of science and medicine, and of course the Olympic Games led the way for our modern obsession with sport.

So Ancient Greece gave the Western world everything, and even now, more than two millennia later, the faded signs of glory are conspicuous all over the city. It’s difficult to walk for a few metres without coming across an ancient ruin, and the looming presence of the Acropolis, perched high on a hilltop, dominates the skyline in many parts of the city.

It was for that reason that Barack Obama decided to make Athens the destination for his last overseas trip as President of the United States in November, saying: “I came here with gratitude for all that Greece has given to humanity through the ages.”

Obama’s sentiment should be applied widely throughout Europe. By geographical accident, Greece is right now continuing to “give to humanity” by serving as the entry point for thousands of refugees, and it should not be left to deal with the crisis by itself.

