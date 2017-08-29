Arsenal’s problem is attitude, not ability

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

AUGUST 29 ― It’s very easy for football fans to think there is always a simple solution to their team’s woes: sign someone.

At this time of year, that snap conclusion is especially prevalent as tensions run high in the final few days before the closing of the transfer window, with fans frantically praying their club will make those all-important additions to the squad before it is no longer possible.

And there is no club more desperate to “just sign someone” right now than Arsenal, whose worrying start to the season was underlined with a horrible performance in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

According to most analyses I have seen, Arsenal’s squad is desperately short in quality and the Gunners’ hierarchy must act fast and decisively in the next few days if they want to have any chance of rescuing their season.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dyke, Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, Nice midfielder Jean Michael Serri and, in the most ridiculous rumour for a long time, Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio are just some of the names linked with a potential move to the Emirates, and many fans seem to believe those players would be an answer to all their problems.

But here's the thing: we’ve seen it all before.

This time last year Arsenal desperately needed a central defender before the transfer window closed. So they signed German international Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia for £35 million (RM192.9 million); now Mustafi isn’t even in the team and is supposedly on the verge of leaving to join Inter Milan.

Last summer Arsenal desperately needed a central midfielder to give the team some presence in the middle of the park. So they signed Granit Xhaka for £30 million from Borussia Monchengladbach; now he’s among the players most heavily criticised for his role in this weekend’s capitulation at Liverpool.

There are countless more examples. In the last few years Arsenal have signed dozens of players, with Mustafi and Xhaka being joined by other costly imports such as Lucas Perez, Gabriel Paulista, Petr Cech, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck, Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy, Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil.

Some of those individuals have fared better than others, but when you look at the bigger picture and ask the question whether the team has taken strides forward thanks to those transfers, the answer is clearly a resounding “no.”

Signing players wasn’t the answer for Arsenal in the past, and it isn’t the answer for them now. Instead, the problem is something far more fundamental: collective attitude.

Here’s an interesting statistic: in the last 12 months, Arsenal have beaten Chelsea (twice, including the FA Cup Final, no less), Manchester United and Manchester City.

Don’t you think there must be no lack of quality in a group of players who are capable of doing that? If Arsenal are good enough to beat those teams, then surely they are also good enough to avoid the kind of embarrassment they suffered at Anfield this weekend?

Of course they are. Arsenal, at their best, are good enough to beat any team in England and most teams in Europe. But the problem is, and has been for a long, long time, that they are very regularly a long way below their best.

Arsenal have consistently lacked consistency, and that ― not the need for a couple of new players every now and then ― is by far their biggest problem.

Unfortunately, that brings us onto the other quick fix routinely proposed by fans: sack the manager.

And on this point, I am in full agreement. Arsene Wenger should have gone many years ago, because he has spent the last decade gradually unravelling all the brilliant work he had previously carried out during his first ten years in charge.

How many times can he be allowed to get away with the same weaknesses? How many times can he put together Arsenal teams which can sparkle on their day but far too frequently lack the attitude necessary to create a title-winning team?

It’s happened for too long now, and the club’s stubborn refusal to accept they need a coaching change has stretched loyalty beyond its reasonable parameters.

Quite often, the problem with a football team isn’t the talent level of the players, but the way they are playing together ― the way they are coached.

If the manager is new or bedding together a new group of players, this can be rectified by the current man in charge if he is given some time. Sometimes, however, a new coach will be required to provide a fresh vision and a fresh way of working.

A very clear example of this came on Sunday night, when the mighty Real Madrid came from behind to snatch a late draw at home to Valencia.

For the last couple of years, Valencia have been a mess, with a succession of coaches failing to achieve anything and the old shout ― we need new players! ― routinely cited as an excuse.

But this season they have a new coach, Marcelino, who has immediately effected an enormous improvement ― not by signing new players, but by getting his existing players to actually work well together.

After Valencia started the season with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas, he noted that the success of a defence has less to do with the formation employed than the attitude and commitment of the players. And there he hit the nail on the head, not just for his own team but also for Arsenal.

Arsenal have not conceded eight goals and lost two of their first three Premier League games because they are bad players. It has happened because they are badly prepared, both tactically and, more important, mentally.

Ultimately, that has to be the responsibility of the manager. Until Wenger changes, or leaves, Arsenal’s problems will not go away ― whoever they sign this week.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.