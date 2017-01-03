Action Man Klopp still has work to do

JANUARY 3 — During the last decade, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been two of the most successful football coaches in the world.

Guardiola has won six league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, also taking two Champions League crowns with Barca, and his possession-based style of play has been much imitated.

Although his haul of silverware is more meagre, Klopp has always worked with much more limited resources and his achievement in winning two German league championships with Borussia Dortmund, as well as taking them to the 2013 Champions League final, is not to be underestimated.

Both men are always highly charismatic, with their magnetic and captivating personalities – which they have always succeeded in transmitting to their teams – serving to further enhance their reputations.

Those personalities – and the subsequent style of play they employ – are very different, however. Guardiola is as close as football management gets to a philosopher, with his calm and thoughtful approach creating patient, probing teams who attempt to win by persistent manipulation of the ball.

Klopp, on the other hand, is a loud and larger than life character who positively radiates energy and enthusiasm, and his teams consequently generally look to prevail by sweeping the opposition aside in a frenzy of controlled aggression.

The final English Premier League game of 2016 provided an enthralling head to head clash between these two contrasting styles, with The Thinker facing Action Man as Guardiola’s Manchester City travelled to face Klopp’s Liverpool in a second versus third battle with plenty of significance in the pursuit of rampant leaders Chelesa.

The game started exactly as you would expect considering the identity of the managers, with City taking immediate control of possession and working the ball patiently to look for gaps in Liverpool’s defence.

But Liverpool needed only eight minutes to show how they intended to do damage, going ahead through a classic Klopp goal as they won possession on the halfway line near the right wing, quickly switched play to Adam Lallana on the left and his cross was powerfully headed home by the onrushing Georginio Wijnaldum. Wham, bam, thank you Jurgen.

And the remainder of the first half very much belonged to Liverpool, with Klopp’s gameplan working to perfection.

Knowing that City like to dominate in midfield, the German coach squeezed the space in that area, dropping his wide forwards into deeper positions than usual and pushing up his back four, effectively reducing the size of the pitch and leaving less room for the visitors to work their passes.

City had no answers either for Liverpool’s team shape or aggressive pressing, with their only attacking strategy becoming occasional long passes over the top, hoping that Sergio Aguero could run onto the ball and exploit the space between Liverpool’s high defensive line and the penalty area. But it didn’t work, and they never looked like scoring.

City did get on top in the second half – partly, no doubt, because the physical demands of Liverpool’s aggressive pressing were creating some tired legs within the Reds ranks. As so often happens, the game – and the pitch – started to really open up after an hour and Guardiola’s men were, for the first time, looking threatening.

But they didn’t have enough creativity to force the goal they desperately needed, and Liverpool’s defensive discipline allowed them to hold on with relative comfort to secure three important points.

The game, on the whole, was a poor one which contained far more endeavour than quality, but that pretty much sums up Liverpool so they would quite like every game to play out along similar lines.

They are by no means the most talented team in the world, but they won’t often be outworked or outran very often, and the tactical organisation instilled by Klopp gives them a chance of defeating even the most dangerous opponent.

The problem facing Liverpool, however, is that they do not possess the consistency to overcome weaker opponents – as shown by yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland, when the Reds twice led but failed to put the game away and twice allowed the hosts to level.

In a title race, beating Manchester City doesn’t count for too much if you can’t beat Sunderland, and Liverpool are quite simply dropping too many points against lower ranked teams to consider them as genuine title contenders.

Klopp’s team have now failed to beat Sunderland, West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton and Burnley this season, and their chances of catching Chelsea – who could move eight points clear at the top by beating Tottenham tomorrow – will be practically zero unless they can start winning those games as a matter of routine.

Action Man Klopp’s drive and enthusiasm can take Liverpool so far, but it’s not easy to maintain that kind of intensity and energy on a game-by-game basis.

And until they can add a little more attacking ingenuity to their defensive discipline and commendable work ethic, their title challenge will struggle to be sustained.

