A message to terrorists: I’m not afraid

AUGUST 20 — By now, everyone knows that on Thursday late afternoon in my hometown of Barcelona, an Islamic terrorist haphazardly swerved a rented van down the famous Las Ramblas boulevard, callously targeting pedestrians and killing 13 of them.

The result was chaos. Thousands of tourists and locals were sent running in all directions, fearing for their lives, as police responded rapidly to cordon off the area and mount a manhunt for the attacker.

The public transport system was shut down, people were advised to stay indoors and an atmosphere of solemnity spread across the city — a combination of fear, uncertainty and anger.

Everyone knows all that, because the story has dominated international news headlines for the last few days.

But not everybody knows what happened next.

Within hours of the incident, people started to come out of their offices and their homes, and took to the streets. They headed to bars and restaurants, or visited friends, or enjoyed a leisurely stroll in the warm evening sun.

This was not a callous indifference to the fate of the tragically unlucky victims. Rather, it was an unconscious message to the attackers: we are not afraid of you, and our normal lives will go on.

By Friday morning, as the dust settled and the sun rose on a new day, that message had become conscious, and the city rose as one to go about its daily business: going to work, opening shops and businesses, passing the time in pavement cafes, heading to the beach to soak up the summer sun. Normal life, unbowed and undefeated.

The iconic image of this attitude came on Las Ramblas, the site of the previous day’s attacks, where the famous street stalls selling flowers, pets and tourist souvenirs opened for business, just like nothing had happened. And as the day progressed, the crowds came, returning to the death scene in nonchalant defiance. Just like nothing had happened.

At midday, tens of thousands of people gathered for a minute’s silence in the city centre’s main square, Placa Catalunya, which grandly unfolds at the top of Las Ramblas.

After the crowd observed the silence, spontaneous applause broke out, followed by a chant in the local Catalan language, at first isolated and quiet but then quickly gathering strength, rising and resonating through the streets in an outbreak of powerful emotion: “No tinc por!”

I’m not afraid.

This is the perfect response to a terrorist incident, because it is the best way to defeat terrorism.

As the word suggests, terrorism works by spreading fear. For the “architects” of terrorism — by which I mean the intellectual strategists, rather than the brainless zealots who actually carry out the atrocities — the lives of the victims are almost irrelevant.

Far away from the killing fields, the brains behind terrorism have just one intention: to instigate terror. The deaths caused in the process of the attacks are merely, to use a horribly appropriate metaphor, a vehicle for creating an atmosphere of distrust and confusion, with the aim of causing a breakdown in society. The deaths are merely an end towards that objective.

Terrorist operators only want to kill innocent people in random attacks because it is the best way, they believe, to sow the seeds for a climate of hatred, instability and division, leading to an ethical vacuum which can then be filled with their ideological doctrines.

This is why we must not succumb to the temptation to become afraid — because that is exactly what they want.

They want us to feel that we should change our daily routines in case an attack is imminent. They want us to suspiciously eye any young man who looks Arabic in case he is a terrorist. They want us to avoid crowded popular places, implement excessive security checks and demand an aggressive foreign policy. But none of those things are necessary.

They are not necessary because terror attacks, for all the publicity they generate, are isolated incidents which account for very few victims.

Don’t get me wrong: 13 people dying because they were walking along a street in Barcelona is 13 too many, and it must be an unimaginably awful experience for the friends and families of victims, who deserve the utmost sympathy and empathy.

But in the wider context of a city containing 1.7 million residents and attracting up to 10 million visitors per year, it is a tiny number. The chances of dying in a road accident, or even by drowning in your bath at home, are far greater than they are of dying in a terrorist attack.

Given the dramatic and spectacularly horrific scenes it creates, it is completely understandable that we exaggerate the threat of terrorism. But we should resist the instinct to do so, because it is playing into the hands of people who believe terrorism is a legitimate ideological tactic.

As noted in a recent paper by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, terrorist organisations are “far more rare and less effective than many feared after 9/11” and therefore “the thing we have to fear the most is fear itself.”

If “terror cells” were highly organised and heavily manned networks of super-intelligent operatives boasting state of the art weaponry, they really would be something to fear. But they are not. They are small numbers of alienated half-wits who drive cheaply-rented vans into pedestrians under the nonsensical delusion their god wanted them to do it.

That’s not something to fear. It’s something to ridicule, mock, and even pity. Terrorists aren’t scary. They are pathetic losers, and I’m not afraid.

