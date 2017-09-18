Why I absolutely must get the latest iPhone

SEPT 18 — One, the question of why I simply must buy the new iPhone 8 is like asking why I have to go look at the solar eclipse when it happens.

Hey an eclipse is just the sun and moon standing in a line, what’s the big deal? Same difference here.

The iPhone is an event and when something like "it" happens you simply have to be part of it. The universe dictates it.

Two, it should be very obvious by now — if not from the very minute the ad for the iPhone 8 came out — that the iPhone 7 is only for losers. Winners totally dig the new stuff.

From bionic chips to dual cameras to glass-backed designs to wireless charging to iPhone 8’s ability to cook me chicken soup and feed it to me, seriously, only losers will ever use the iPhone 7 from now on.

And God help every pathetic dud and failure who even dares to use a non-iPhone phone.

Might as well get a rotary dial phone from Telekom.

Do I have to spell it out for you? True authentic modern beings are defined by their use of the best and most impressive piece of technology, the kind you never put in your back-pocket but always hold around to show the world who’s the boss.

The latest iPhones bring joy evermore and status everlasting; to miss out on them make you resemble those dinosaurs looking for a phone booth.

Having a meeting? Put it way in front of you so your office competitors know you can kick their asses.

Driving? Put it on the dashboard and, at every chance you get, hold a prominent conversation (with a sufficiently serious "business-like" face) so the also-rans in the other cars can go Ooh! and Aah!

You don’t even have to be having a real conversation. Just fake it 'cos people will still salivate when they see your phone.

Dinner or lunch? Stuff your iPhone 8 smack in the centre of the roast chicken so the other foodies know you’ll always be hot and cool no matter how much you eat.

It’s like a Nasi Goreng Pattaya vs Nasi Goreng Biasa. Only idiots believe that the only substantial difference is the omelette covering the first one. No, it’s not.

There’s the name, and there’s the aura. And that’s all the difference in the world.

Oh you think I’m kidding? Hardly.

Consider this. What’s the difference between your spouse and another man or woman? Don’t tell me crap like, oh, "my wife is the gentlest person on earth" or "my hubby is the most caring man in Asia" or "she has the best smile" or "his daddy body type is so sexy."

C’mon, there are a million guys or girls out there with qualities better than your beloved. So what’s the diff? It’s this: Their names and the fact that they’re not someone else. Period.

That’s the same magic governing my obsession with the iPhone 8. There’s an aura surrounding it which forces me to equate it with paradise; the very atmosphere of the websites and the Apple shop induce me to believe that unless I buy it nothing else in life matters.

There’s a void in my heart and only the iPhone 8 can fill it.

Having said that, yes of course I absolutely need all the new features the new version promises. I can’t imagine a world without them.

So yes there’s a, uh, iPhone8-shaped hole in my heart and it’s all entirely practical and necessary, too.

Now, you might say, “But didn’t you feel the same way about the iPhone 7 when it came out?!”

Yes, I did. I absolutely did.

And of course I am aware that there is iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, and that a few years later there’ll probably be iPhone Triple X or some similarly dodgy name.

But, well, I’m not a materialistic guy (so I don’t need to buy an 8Plus or an X); I think only people with sexual insecurity issues have to buy those higher models.

Of course, I will probably have had enough of the iPhone 8 in less than a fortnight’s time, just like my appreciation of the iPhone 7 normalised after a few days.

I know all this but, heck, for now I still believe that buying the iPhone 8 is the overriding purpose of my life.

Yes, I know there are probably better uses of my money and I know the satisfaction won’t last.

However, my identity as a consumer (and is there any other kind of identity worth having?) is at stake and God forbid I continue using a lowly version when I can hold a new gadget which proves what an amazing person I really, truly, deeply am.

