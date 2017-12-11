Trump’s Jerusalem move

DECEMBER 11 — Trump’s highly controversial decision last week to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, far from being the catalyst of more unrest, can in fact be viewed as the opposite.

Folks are going to think I’m smoking some magic weed, but there are strong reasons why this decision is required in order to move the peace process forward.

First, let’s be clear. Nobody should negotiate on equal terms with parties who resort to terrorism and violence to get their way.

Unfortunately, this is what the Palestinian authorities and “freedom fighters” have been doing for decades.

Suicide bombings, civilian targeting, building terror-tunnels, threats of annihilating Israel (e.g. just read the Hamas covenants, etc.) etc. — this is the modus operandi of Israel’s enemies which are also, unfortunately, the key reps on the Palestinian side “negotiating” peace with Israel.

If the world bows to this kind of pressure “in exchange for peace”, what kind of message is being sent? “Threaten us with enough with destruction and we’ll agree to your terms”?

We haven’t even mentioned the dismal history of Palestinian rejection of the peace process. To offer just one example, in 2000 at the Camp David summit in the States, Israeli PM Ehud Barak shocked the galaxy by offering the Palestinians practically the sky.

Barak’s offer included a state with its capital in Jerusalem, control over the Temple Mount, a return of almost 95 per cent of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and US$30 billion in a compensation package for the 1948 refugees.

But Arafat walked away without even offering a counter-proposal. Whilst this left people aghast at the time, one also wonders why we should be surprised by the fact that, indeed, the Palestinians will never recognise Israel’s right to exist as a state.

Article 19 of the Palestinian Charter, one no right-minded Palestinian has publicly rejected, already declares the establishment of Israel as illegal, rejecting outright the 1947 partition of Palestine.

It is also often claimed that Israel practises “apartheid” in its treatment of Arabs in their country. Some have even compared Israel to South Africa.

Protesters burn pictures of US President Donald Trump as they march towards the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaWhat is never mentioned is that every single Arab-Muslim state, including the Palestinian Authority, relegates Jews to a position far inferior to the position given Arabs in Israel.

Wed this to the fact that no other Arab state in the Middle-East comes even close to being a democracy as Israel is, and the discrimination against Israel (can we use the word anti-Semitism?) becomes so blatant that to talk otherwise becomes absurd.

In this context, Trump’s “reckless” declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel could be seen as a necessary high-ground manoeuvre to send the message to the Palestinians that if you choose violence, you will get only the opposite of what you want.

Is there a strong Jewish lobby in Washington? Of course, there is. Does Trump have motives other than “peace” in the Mid-East? Of course, he has.

But this doesn’t change the fact that Trump’s Jerusalem stance is a better move for peace than Obama’s refusal last year to reject the UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

This resolution which labelled Judaism’s holiest places in Jerusalem to be occupied territory and a “flagrant violation under international law.”

This resolution was an essentially one-sided call which, not for the first time, branded Israel the uber “bad guy” since June 1967 (the start of the Six-Day War which led to Israel occupying the West Bank and Gaza Strip) and by implication endorsed all Palestinian terrorist activity before and after that war.

In the Six-Day War, Israel was defending herself against extermination against at least three Arab countries. Israel won, the Arabs lost not only the war but also Jordanian territory, territory which has largely been given back except for key strategic areas.

Decisions such as Obama’s effectively declare that Israel was, and is, still entirely wrong, and that all the violence employed to get back all the land is justified.

However, any resolution which offers even the mildest signal that it’s okay to use terrorist attacks against Israel and seek her annihilation will be bad for Israel and worse for Palestinians.

Trump’s Jerusalem decision last week in effect reverses this and is thus, despite its overt “recklessness”, a better way forward.

Even today many people believe that Israel was the one who started the Six-Day War when nothing could be further from the truth, which is that Egypt, Syria and Jordan were responsible.

Egypt’s decision to close the Gulf of Aqaba in May 1967 and remove UN troops from the Sinai were undisguised declarations of war, as even Egypt’s president at the time, Gamal Nasser, acknowledged.

Nasser even stated that the objection of Israel’s destruction.

Hafiz al-Assad, President of Syria, ordered his soldiers to show no mercy to Israel civilians, describing the upcoming war as a “battle of annihilation.”

Needless to say, Arab armies were already amassing along Israel’s borders prior to June. I

In the face of these threats, Israel struck first in self-defence, and in the process conquered the now “occupied territories”; however, to claim that Israel “started the war” is pure delusion.

Alan Dershowitz sums up Palestinian violence since that Arab defeat:

“Between 1968 and 1990, Palestinian terrorists murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including international travellers, Jews at prayer in synagogues throughout Europe, Olympic athletes, nursery school children, diplomats, and Christian pilgrims. They blew up airplanes, planted bombs in shopping markets, threw hand grenades at children, sent letter bombs to businesspeople, and hijacked a cruise liner, including throwing a wheelchair-bound passenger into the sea. Although all of these actions constitute war crimes and violations of international law, the international community—and especially the United Nations—has repeatedly rewarded Palestinian terrorism by according to the PLO far greater recognition than that accorded to other stateless groups that have not resorted to global terrorism. (It appears that)… the more vicious, unlawful, and lethal the Palestinian terrorist attacks against civilians became, the more diplomatic recognition they have been accorded by the United Nations, which singled out the PLO from among all other representatives of stateless groups for special observer status and other diplomatic privileges.” (The Case for Israel, p. 105)

The point to emphasise here is the biasness of the UN which seems to accord more recognition and favour to the Palestinians the more the latter employs violence. And each time the Palestinians use violence, Israel gets stronger. To repeat: Whenever the world sides with terrorist attacks against Israel, it is bad for Israel and worse for Palestinians.

Furthermore (and again), the Palestinians have been offered statehood three times (1937, 1947 and 2000) but have rejected them all and each time responded with violence.

Has the world forgotten the 2002 suicide bombings in Jerusalem? It is likewise self-delusion to believe that peace in Palestine would reign if only Israel would stop the Occupation – as if the Arabs required an Israeli presence to become violent (e.g. see the wars in Syria, see ISIS, etc.). Hezbollah, for example, has also vowed to continue its attacks on Israel were the Occupation to end.

Will declaring Jerusalem Israel’s capital end violence? Probably not.

But to blame violence on Trump’s declaration when it is glaringly obvious the Palestinians have been employing violence for decades, violence which shows it has no serious interest in recognising Israel’s right to exist peacefully, violence which the world considers less important than repeatedly condemning Israel, would be to ensure peace will never come to Palestine.

