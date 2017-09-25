Six laws of ‘skin in the game’ and the office

SEPTEMBER 25 — Why should you take business advice from a self-made entrepreneur rather than a salary-earning CEO? Because the former takes risks and the latter only draws a salary. An entrepreneur has everything to lose. He has skin in the game (see note 1).

Why do your parents have the most right to “tell you what to do”? Because they’re the ones who’ve suffered the most for you and given you everything. They have skin in the game.

Even Christ told his followers to take up their crosses and become “living sacrifices.” No worship without pain. Gods hate cheap signalling. They want skin in the game.

Leadership. As a leader, I must have skin in the game (defined as “having a personal stake in the desired outcome”). This doesn’t simply mean that I have “many years of professional experience” — it means that I have “bled” the most and continue to suffer in that area in which I’ve been tasked to lead. It means that should things go south, I am the first to be accountable and no angel nor demon shall spur me to blame those under me. This is skin in the game: We bleed first and always and thus become qualified to lead. If the ship sinks, it’s the captain’s fault. Period.

So, for example, if I have never written a word of Financial Strategy, I must not ever presume to rebuke staff (no matter how low down the chain) who have spent months analysing spreadsheets, industry averages, comparing financial methods and so on.

If, by the vagaries of the organisational chart, I nevertheless am responsible for this staff’s progress, I must be absolutely cognisant of (and humbled by) the fact that it is my privilege to lead this person. And, for the love of the Money God, I better learn up Financial Strategy asap.

. Our right to be a key player, critic or leader in any field is only as strong as the teeth we have (and will) cut in that field. If I have no experience working with, say, a learning management system I must never criticise or participate in criticism or endorse any criticism of anybody’s project management skills or technical decisions or user-requirement mapping with respect to my company’s LMS. If I’m glib but somehow requested to offer comments, then for every line of negativity, let there be a page of humility and goodwill. Skin in the game doesn’t mean that people with none in the game can’t say anything; it means that more weight should naturally be given to those with most in the game. Risk. To recap, never listen to an opinion of anyone who has not suffered (or is not willing to suffer) for said opinion, especially if his/her opinion inclines others to take more risks (see note 2). It is even more foolish to pay attention to the opinion of anyone who is rewarded for stating said opinion sans accountability and personal peril.



Exhibit A: Management consultants who don’t give back their money if the company goes south as a result of taking their advice. If, as leaders, we are not willing to take more risks and do more work and sacrifice more of ourselves than those we lead, then we shouldn’t lead; there is an example (attributed or linked to Warren Buffet) about corporate managers who are required to buy stock in the very companies they manage i.e. if they do a bad job, they’d be the first to lose.

Isn’t it the case that many corporate managers (especially those who love to kiss ass) put other people at risk while they themselves reap the rewards?

In other words, the skin of others (usually the subordinates) is placed in the game whereas their own skin remains safe from harm. Therefore, if you’re hiring consultant-type people but they’re only selling abstractions (like a “plan” or a “strategy”), make sure there is a clause somewhere which requires them to compensate you should things go south.

If not, treat them like a friend: Take their FREE advice and buy them lunch as a Thank You. Like what the drug-lord said to Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice (Universal Pictures, 2006), “I do not buy a service — I buy a result.”

You should only pay consultants (or senior managers) if they deliver a clearly specified outcome; never pay them for a mere idea (see note 3).

This is also why the best way to chasten senior executives who spend most of their time “telling people what to do” is to make them do work which doesn’t involve merely telling people what to do. Duh.

Knowledge. In every organisation, there are overpaid directors whom “everybody knows” are clueless about on-the-ground operations. I personally knew of a senior executive in a financial services organisation who had a tendency to issue sweeping instructions (which severely impacted many people) but was herself in the dark about how the business or even her own department actually worked. The interesting thing about skin in the game is that it usually breeds deep and tacit knowledge; this results in the irony that the more somebody talks like a textbook in the office, the more likely the person doesn’t know s***.

True skin in the game is reflected in a dearth of “management advice” and real wisdom comes from the rather more silent leader.

. I’m not a cyclist. This gives me absolutely NO RIGHT to tell my friend to shake things up and do wheelies on the way down. This is the asymmetry of skin in the game: Caution and conservatism are always more legit than exposure or hazard. Likewise, asking questions is generally preferable to giving answers ─ the former usually produces fewer downsides than the latter. A sure indication of charlatanism: They’re always giving recommendations which require other people to take risks. Anti-charlatanism does the opposite: They’re always cautioning others, telling them what NOT to do, advising them to avoid risks. Sounds like good parenting, doesn’t it? Danger. Fight for those you lead, and they will fight for you; bare your skin in the game, and they will put themselves on the line, too. It is a tragic pattern that the people with the most petty complaints in the organisation are also the first group which shy away from accountability and responsibility. These are the familiar a******s who will take credit at the drop of a hat but will tai-chi problems away. Many of these earn more money than entire African counties which, alas, show how unaligned salaries are with skin in the game. The corporate world, however, doesn’t have sufficient BS-detectors; it rewards “measurable” results, which is not bad in itself, but many people can play the game such that if times are good their names are in the stars and if otherwise, someone else hangs.

Note 1: This is one of the reasons why certain American voters preferred Trump over Clinton; the Donaldo risked his own money, whereas Hillary didn’t.

Note 2: I hope it’s obvious that this article itself should not be the catalyst for any risk-taking whatsoever. In fact, if nothing else, I’m the one at risk of being “shot” at online.

Note 3: Am I saying we shouldn’t pay teachers and trainers for sharing their ideas? Hell, no. These folks, especially the latter, hardly earn much anyway. Nevertheless, if you’re an educator, do try your best not to encourage people to take risks at no cost to yourself?