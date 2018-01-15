Quick to attack and condemn: Why we do it

For good news, use drama. For bad news, use statistics. For really bad news? Use other people. Tweets at @alwyn_lau.

JANUARY 15 — Over Christmas, I wrote an article on Israel and the Palestinians. I tried to present some historical facts of the crisis, focusing especially on the 1967 war which led to the “occupied territories” we have today.

Very soon after the article came out, I was accused of being a Zionist (see note 1) and there were calls for me to be monitored by the Home Ministry, investigated by the police, etc.

Some folks on Twitter declared that I was spreading violence and hatred, that I was a charlatan, an idiot, a “Chinese Jew” (whatever that means).

The best label I received was that of a Mossad operative (uh, thanks?).

Anyway, I (foolishly) tried explaining to one of my haters that I was anti-violence and, in fact, hoped the Palestinians would be willing to make peace with Israel and recognise the Jewish state’s right to co-exist in Palestine.

But no, the guy insisted I was trying to rationalise my extremist views and wiggle out of the truth; another dude even said that he wished the ISA was back to lock up guys like me (I guess he doesn’t know the ISA never really left us?).

Needless to say, a few racial expletives popped up more than a few times.

Let’s pause for a second.

What kind of mindsets produce such reactions? Was it so difficult to interact with the article in an objective manner? Was it really so hard to just read the essay, note one’s objections to it, do some research and, well, write a response?

Ironically, the phenomenon of cognitive dissonance states that it is indeed very hard to do all the above.

This phenomenon refers to the mental stress and discomfort we feel when presented with arguments or facts which rip a hole in our notions of reality.

It is one of the toughest things in the world to accept that maybe one’s view of the world isn’t entirely right.

Some of our opinions and beliefs belong to the core of our selves; to question or bracket them can be as painful as tearing out a portion of our skin.

That’s why cognitive dissonance can often feel like mental torture.

Back to my Israel article.

Note that I’m not saying that I’m completely right and that the anti-Israel school is wrong. I’m just highlighting the very refusal to even address the facts and arguments presented in the article, and the knee-jerk condemnations that arose.

Worse still, the more certain you are of a perspective, the more severe your dissonance (or mental torture) will be when something threatens that perspective.

To use one of the best examples from 2016, if you were 300 per cent sure that Trump is a full-blown bigot, racist, and that there was simply NO WAY he can win the US Presidential Elections in 2016, any strong fact or argument which contradict your certainty will cause (literally) mind-numbing pain. This is why Trump’s victory produced arguably the worst case of cognitive dissonance in American history. Ever.

If I’m extremely pro-Clinton or anti-Trump, after the election results, it’s likely that I’d immediately reach for the #1 panacea: Hallucinating (see note 2). When confronted with another reality which seems impossible to shake off or refute, the best and quickest solution is to generate an illusion to counter this alternate reality.

Such hallucinations could take the form of personal attacks (“Everyone who supported Trump is a xenophobic!”) or cheap explanations, (“Trump rigged the system!”) or (even) cheaper pronouncements of the future (“Don’t worry, he’ll be impeached in no time!”). The last one is the funniest in that the very same people whose predictions were completely wrong still have the audacity to make even more predictions.

The bottom line is that many Clinton supporters simply cannot accept that Trump campaigned more effectively or is maybe even—gasp! — a better candidate than Hillary. That’s like asking Manchester United fans to accept that Liverpool is a better team (ok, whatever, let’s not go there).

Likewise, do you recall people in 2007 who bragged about how the US property market was a sure-win investment? And what they said when it crashed and many folks’ were ruined? “Oh, the market adjusts itself over time” or “These fluctuations simply could not have been predicted by anyone.”

Basically, the one conclusion they will never accept is that they were wrong and irresponsible and greedy for jumping into a system of Collateralized Debt Obligations they were clueless about.

Deal with it?

So how do we deal with cognitive dissonance in our lives? We’ll all experience it every now and then — how can we ensure it doesn’t make us weave even more deceptions and dishonesty into our thought-lives?

One idea: Stop hallucinating and start studying. Or, at least, reading up “both sides” and do so in as objective a manner as possible. Get an (e)-library account and do some serious reading about issues and topics which matter deeply to you.

Again, if I can be mad as hell over another person’s position, why can’t I spend some time educating myself on it? (see note 3)

Don’t take anybody’s word for it without some fact-checking. And if others produce a new fact you haven’t yet considered which damages your perspective, check up on that too. For every word of judgment you fling, ensure you have 1— pages of learning done beforehand. What do you have to lose?

Two, focus more on generating conversations than condemning people with different perspectives. Even if a white supremacist starts preaching his dogmas, listen respectfully and ask good questions.

I recall during the Charlottesville controversy last year I defended Trump’s remarks by suggesting that if both Bersih and the Red Shirts clashed violently in the streets of KL, it was the duty of leaders to condemn violence from both sides (just like what Trump did).

One respected political pundit from Penang said that he couldn’t believe I held that position and that I must surely be from another planet. To this person, there was only one appropriate solution, which was for Trump to condemn only the white supremacists and leave the Antifa members alone.

Instead of having a conversation with me on why I believe Trump was not entirely “off” to condemn both sides, this person chose to do nothing but express astonishment over the position I held. In a word, he preferred to simply judge me instead of understand me.

Finally, quit calling other people silly or moronic simply for having an alternative opinion, especially if it’s on a controversial topic. Don’t get unnecessarily personal, don’t pigeon-hole people and don’t speculate about their motives and characters beyond what they actually say.

* Note 1: In my experience, most Malaysians who use this label don’t have a clue what it means. In their minds, “Zionist” can only mean “evil land-grabber who steals from Palestinians and oppresses them” — this is a classic example of an illusion produced to stave off cognitive dissonance. Thankfully, most of Google’s top 10 results for the word don’t have this problem.

* Note 2: The best recent exposition of this phenomenon is undoubtedly Scott Adams’ Win Bigly (London: Portfolio Publishing, 2017).

* Note 3: If the complaint is lack of time, then the solution is simple: Keep silent on matters we’re not willing to dig deeper into.

** This is the personal opinion of the columnist.