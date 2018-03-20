Open note to SPM result-takers

Tweets at @alwyn_lau.

MARCH 20 ― Dear students, so you got your results last week. Whatever happens, please don’t do something to break your parents’ hearts.

If you did well, congratulations. Go rock the world (but see below). But if you did poorly, there’s some good news: You will not likely lean on academic performance as something to propel you forward in life. And that’s hardly a bad thing.

Imagine if a majority of students and parents in Malaysia suddenly decided that scoring As isn’t a big deal anymore. Imagine if formal end-of-year exams were perceived less as “status deciders” than as “informal training/feedback.”

Imagine if the ability to co-operate or deal with trauma, being creative or the richness of life experiences were key criteria to get into college, rather than credits in Language and Maths. That’s what the start of a revolution in education may look like.

Right now, though, our education system is hand-cuffed to a profiteering narrative in which Money is Boss and everything else is secondary.

This in turn leads to parents and teachers banging on students’ heads to score, score, score. And what happens when students can’t take the pressure (and why do we assume most can?) ― now you understand what I mean by not doing something which breaks parents’ hearts.

If society keeps hammering Success Success Success (!!) into our students, we’re really setting them up for a fall. But if we teach them how to deal with failure, they can’t go very wrong. And success won’t be far away.

Get a life (of your own)

You know what trips me up about SPM or STPM results day? It’s all those photos of students grinning and flashing their “I scored 10As!” faces, holding their white slips of paper like it was a manuscript from God guaranteeing them a lifetime of joy or something.

If you’re one of those, again, congrats but take heart. Don’t lean on those superficial academic results. In fact, the only thing they prove is that you are damn good at taking exams. No mean feat, for sure, but there’s not much beyond that.

Also, my problem with such photos (of students cheering and celebrating) is what they DON’T show. You will never read articles about students who could have easily hit 15As but chose not to.

Instead, these boys and girls decided there were better things to do with their time than spend 27 hours a day memorising “how an ecosystem maintains an equilibrium between its biotic and abiotic components.”

Perhaps some students feel that life has more to it than simply revising past-year papers about “the advantages of using computerised systems” (because it’s such a toss-up as to whether we should use computers or not, no?).

Maybe these students decided to spend their time learning photography, playing chess, training for a triathlon, or trying to complete all seven books in the Dark Tower series.

In short, there are students who have seen past the illusion that “if you don’t do well in your SPM your life will suck forever and you’ll end up as a homeless drug addict along Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock.” By any chance, are you such a student?

Because these creative misfits reject the lure of the success-oriented subject. In their rebellion, they are saying No to being constituted by free-market liberal democratic ideas of “what it means to be a good student” (and if the preceding sentence sounds too complicated yet interesting, you may wish to try reading some philosophy).

Put simply, these kinds of students have a life which is truly their own. They choose their own adventure, their own stories within which their selves are embedded.

So, dear SPM result-takers, if you’re reading this, then no matter how many As you scored or didn’t score, please consider telling Success Porn to go shag itself. Don’t get caught in the spiral. Nothing wrong with making money, of course, but there’s eveything wrong with making money king.

