Open letter to people who smoke in office toilets

JANUARY 24 — First, please explain the logic.

You’re not allowed to smoke at your office desk. You’re too lazy to go to the smoking area of the building because the elevator trip and the 50 yards to the place feel like swimming through an ocean of nails.

And you refuse to wait till lunch time. Hence, your strategic decision: You lock yourself in a place where it already smells like a s***-hole and pollute it even more.

And if everybody else who has to answer Nature’s call has a problem with that, well, they can just kiss your Kimberley Clark-wiped butt?

Is that the reasoning?

If so, isn’t this like one of your neighbours going, “Hmm. I’m too lazy to bring my garbage to the dump-area. I’m too impatient to wait until the garbage truck comes. And I can’t control the growing mountain of trash — so why don’t I just chuck all my waste onto the road or, better yet, throw it all in front of the house next door?”

Or like the other table at KFC, they’ve ordered a dozen buckets, have no space to put their chicken bones, and so throw them over to your table.

Dude, it’s selfish. You tak nak walk outside the building, therefore other people gotta suck in the third-hand radiation coming out of your mouth. Like, WTF?

Second, do ladies do this as well, or is it just a guy thing?

I could be wrong, but I have this impression that if a woman went to the Ladies and started menthol light-ing her lungs out, all the other women in the place would break down the door, grab the person, throw the cigarette into the culprit’s handbag and take turns slapping her down before forcing her to write “I WILL NEVER TAKE A HIT WHERE I TAKE A S***” a million times with her lipstick before reporting her to HR.

Now if only this was a more frequent occurrence in the Gents #girlpowergo.

Third, how is smoking in the toilet all that different from a dude walking right up to your desk and blowing smoke in your face? Oh, toilet-smoking is “indirect” smoke but targeting your face is “direct” smoke? Same diff.

Fourth, consider the implications if you’re a senior member of the organisation. Or if you’ve got people reporting to you.

When you openly flout the rules (even behind a closed cubicle) you’ve more or less shut the door on your credibility and opened the floodgates to anarchy.



“Yes, boss, I was surfing around child-porn sites about five hours a day but, well, but you’re the one smoking in the toilet, right? Doesn’t that make both of us guilty m****’?”

“Yes, sir, I came to work around lunch-time and left right after tea-time but, gee, there’s a “NO SMOKING” sign in the Gents and, well, you do kinda smoke in the toilet, so….?” ( See Note 1)

Fifth, how much do you earn a month? How huge is your pay cheque? Because, chances are, the person who cleans up your cancer-stick ashes and soot from the sink, who has to scrub her arms sore to remove the residue from your Marlboros, who has to pick up the butts from the urinals because your nicotine-diminished grey matter lost its ability to identify a trash-can ( See Note 2) ─ chances are, this person earns WAY less than you.

Could you please grow a heart and try to make her (it’s usually a “her”, See Note 3) 9-to-5 a little more delightful?

And while we’re on the topic, what’s with this sign I’m seeing more and more frequently in public restrooms?

What in the name of Trump is happening? Is taking a dump such a joyous celebratory occasion that people have to jump on the seat and rock it? I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake — shake if off, SHAKE it off?!

Again, have a heart for whoever has to clean up after you or your Gudang Garams.

Finally, there was this time I was in a cubicle, having my daily philosophical reflection on the boundaries between interior and exterior, when a cumulonimbus cloud of Dunhill smoke drifted above my head from the stall next to me.

It must’ve been remote-controlled because it hovered exactly 20 inches over my head before “collapsing” straight onto my hair and into my lungs.

When I came out, I went to wash my hands and looked at the stall next to the one I just came out from: It still looked like a duck-roasting oven working overtime.

I then scooped some water and guess what I did: I threw some over the door of the stall. I figured, if the hero sitting on the throne inside had the right to bathe me in harmful smoke, then I have the right to shower him with perfectly harmless water.

Before I left, I turned around and shouted, “DON’T SMOKE IN HERE, A******!!”

I hope that wasn’t you.

