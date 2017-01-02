#MyZizek capitalism, democracy and seeing the truth inside fiction



JANUARY 2 — “When truth is too traumatic to be confronted directly, it can only be accepted in the guise of a fiction.” (Slavoj Zizek, Less Than Nothing)

In the techno-apocalyptic hit movie, The Matrix, the hero John Anderson (eventually renamed Neo) was given the choice of two pills by his mentor, Morpheus.

There was the blue pill, which would keep Neo within the illusory realm of the computer-generated world of the Matrix. Or, he could take the red pill and plunge down the rabbit’s hole of the truth (that the world as he knows it is nothing more than a software being run and he’s really stuck in a gel-based bath-tub with two dozen wires plugged into him).

Blue to stay inside illusion. Red to have one’s eyes opened to truth. Philosopher Slavoj Zizek has, however, proposed a third pill: One which lets us see the truth within illusion.

Zizek discusses a comic strip in which three men are asked what they enjoy doing in their free time. The comic strip shows each person answering with a particular hobby (e.g. playing an instrument, mountain-hiking, house-painting, etc.) but thinking the same thing: Sex.

Zizek then suggests that reality is more complex because given the nature of sexual fantasies, nobody dreams of doing the act immediately and "animalistically"; nodody just dreams of doing the "act" of coupling itself. In our hottest fantasies, don’t we all weave a narrative of fiction (be it about seduction at the office, at a friend’s house, whilst cooking, or whatever)?

The point is the comic strip had it backwards : It should’ve shown the men saying “I want to have sex” (see Note 1) whilst imagining different scenarios (e.g. in the park, at the symphony, at the backyard, etc).

Which brings us to another principle in the #MyZizek series: Truth takes the form of fiction. Our social world cannot survive without fictions. Truths require fictions (see Note 2).

The corporate world and the fiction of small talk

Take our social and business conversations. Don’t businessmen often "dance around" at the start of negotiations and talk all kinds of pointless trivia before casually easing up to the matters at hand?

Is it really possible to have business discussions sans the small talk? And who would ever have to gall to point out to the CEO that his breath stinks, if only to advise him on oral hygiene?

Likewise, don’t we — whenever we have to point out some embarrassing mistake — often cloak the communiqué in "polite laughter"?

Indeed, isn’t it the case that in many business situations, the act of "highlighting error" produces severe tension and discomfort, especially if the error happens to be on the part of the "big boys"?

The point is, during business gatherings, people largely must pretend that all is going swell and everybody is generally super-enthusiastic about the world.

More seriously, why do corporations require such things as "Mission Statements" if not to provide a fictional veil over the fact that all they really care about is making money?

Isn’t this why nobody takes such "statements" or "corporate philosophies" seriously, yet nobody who cares about their careers will ever make fun of it?

The traumatic truth is that a piece of capitalist untruth — the corporate mission statement — is necessary without which people would not be able to abide the full truth of capitalism i.e. that at the end of the day, it’s all about profit and greed.

Again, everybody "knows" it – yet we need to repeat various sugar-coated narratives and to behave as if we "don’t know" (at least in public):

Politics and the fiction of the party-line

And when has any political party ever admitted any of their actions or policies to be politically motivated in the least? Is this because they really think people don’t know? Or could it be precisely because they know that any intelligent voter will be concerned should their favourite party admit to having political motives at all?

Perhaps Lim Guan Eng and Co. should go "live" on TV (local and international) commending Bari san Nasional (BN) for being absolutely and 100 per cent corruption-free. Such a fiction – precisely because it fails to hide the truth of BN’s corruption – could spur people to ask what in heavens is happening.

“If all you want to say is that the ruling regime is corruption-free, why are you saying that that regime is corruption-free?”

This would be akin to a world-class criminal who inexplicably gets caught (which, in the movie The Dark Knight, was actually what the Joker did) – wouldn’t people get suspicious? Wouldn’t they rethink the scenario somewhat?

In such cases, what’s being done is that fiction is being wielded to pronounce a "special" kind of truth. The objective is nothing other than to direct their listeners’ attention to the "deeper" truth hidden within their actions or statement (or, in the case of the Joker, to "hide" his truth from the police).

Less dramatically, imagine (surely this is easy for many) if a husband — out of the blue — said “I love you so much” to his wife, wouldn’t his wife think, “If all you wanted to say was how much you love me, why are you telling me you love me?”

In the Bible, could it be the case that God "learnt" from the Old Testament apostasy stories how even the most detailed and precise form of truth-propositions (i.e. commandments, rules and regulations) failed to change human hearts and, therefore, preferred his Son to speak awry for a change?

In the form of stories, parables, riddles, etc.? Only in the New Testament do you get quasi-psychotic pronouncements like “Blessed are the poor”, “The first shall be the last”, etc. Maybe the Almighty grasped the point that to obtain holistic understanding one precisely needed to risk mis-understanding?

Theological truth – to be grasped in its life-changing totality – needs the narratival power of "fiction."

Capitalism and the fiction of democracy

Which brings me to a final "truth." What if the lies and sensational events and debates of Malaysian politics all serve to embody the biggest publicly disavowed truth in the country? What if all the battles against injustice, against corruption, between Pakatan and Barisan, all serve to fictionalise the one truth that people dare not admit i.e. that in the end political justice is ultimately wedded to economic prosperity?

The fiction of the entire political sandiwara serves to "hide" (precisely because it presents in hidden form) the truth of Capitalism. This is the truth that in the end it’s not justice that matters, it’s not freedom of speech, it’s not racial unity, it’s not the plight of the orang asli – in the end, it’s the national bank account. That must be sustained at all costs and ultimately the nation couldn’t care less who’s in power.

When Genneva Gold collapsed due to a Bank Negara seizure (around late 2012), a group of their clients proudly declared that “Geneva Gold is 1-Malaysia!”, inadvertently equating a spirit of national unity to what many people would surely agree is one of the biggest ponzi schemes in Malaysia. But this (very cruel and painful) fiction reveals a powerful non-fiction i.e. that the political spirit in Malaysia can only thrive when the money’s flowing.

Could this be why every Malaysian knows that Parti Sosialis Malaysia will never take power, no matter how "noble" their aims and how "communitarian" their strategies? The very word "socialist" and the colour "red" entrenches in people’s minds not so much the fear of communism, but the hopelessness of wealth inequality.

Malaysians don’t really want equality. We want to be filthy rich. Yet this truth — utterly traumatic when repeated too often in polite company — absolutely must be couched in fictional phrases like "democracy", "justice", "political freedom", etc.

Capital’s supremacy today takes the form of political struggle because that’s exactly what it exploits and hides behind – what do you think? Is this true? Or mere fiction? Or do we need a pill to figure it out?

Note 1: Why do psychoanalysts tend to "move" from sex to other things? Contrary to popular views, it has nothing to do with reductionism. Psychoanalysts do not believe that, say, a hot dog with mustard (or, to be religio-politically correct, a hot sausage) subtly represents an erect penis dripping with desire.

Instead, psychoanalysis holds that human sexuality because it embodies the unique trauma of the drive of existence is an appropriate "model" with which to understand the world.

Sex-appeal, courtship, intercourse, pleasure/pain, etc. is the "flagship" for human trauma and desire, two factors which resonate throughout all of our other activities and domains.

Therefore, nothing "reduces" to sexuality but, instead, sexuality can help us understand the intensity and hidden truths inherent in everything else.

Note 2: It could be said that psychoanalytical disorders (hysteria, perversion, psychosis, etc.) revolve around a subject’s predisposition towards demanding the truth within fiction.

Everybody faces a plethora of fictions and illusion each and every day, we all "suspect" hidden truths everywhere. The hysteric, with her constant questioning, can never rest until the answer is given; unfortunately, she is never satisfied with any truth.

The obsessive, on the other hand, cannot accept any other truth except the one he believes in, hence the manic-compulsive behaviour. The psychotic, of course, faces no illusions: He knows without a doubt that the beef pepperoni pizza on the plate is really an alien weapon. For more ideas along this line, check out the author’s paper Disorderly Conduct: Neurosis, Psychosis and Perversion in Political Malaysia.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.