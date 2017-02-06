How it helps to think like Trump

For good news, use drama. For bad news, use statistics. For really bad news? Use other people. Tweets at @alwyn_lau.

FEBRUARY 6 — Is it just me or has it become "cultural obligation" to slam Donald Trump for everything from his policies to his hair to the colour of his skin?

Arguably the most hated American president ever, I wonder if the world can ever do without him, now that he is the centre, the source, the culprit of everything we despise and wish to spit at (see Note 1).

Can there be a way to a) appreciate what Trump is doing without b) sacrificing the values we hold dear (and which, so we think, Trump never fails to stomp on)?

What follows is a comparison of two kinds of thinking. The "Thinker" encapsulates a majority of Trump detractors i.e. practically every "sensitive", "thinking" person around, people who are easily tagged as intellectuals.

The "Boss" side, on the other hand, reflects how I think Trump’s brain works. This kind of thinking is prevalent among people whose livelihood requires showing a healthy profit and/or who spend their lives starting up companies.

At the very least, I hope to convince the people on the left (pun intended) that perhaps it’s not about Freedom vs Fascism, or Multi-Culturalism vs Xenophobia, or Peace vs War.

Perhaps it’s about two different modes of thinking which, once recognised as universal, may make us less antagonistic and more open to what leaders like Trump do.

This is also awkward because I largely identify myself with the "Thinker" column. I guess a little self-criticism and a desire to learn never hurt? Here we go:

My key point is that these are almost two different worlds. The Thinker simply cannot do what the entrepreneur can do, and the latter just refuses to talk and act like the former.

Trump’s way of thinking, encapsulated by The Boss, represents almost an alien brain to the Thinker, especially those from liberal/left wing mind-sets.

If both types of personalities were classmates, the Thinker would seek to score full distinctions in all subjects — what else could be more "logical" than that?

The Boss, on the other hand, would prioritise networking with students, skipping boring seminars (because he is the only one who decides how his time is used), self-studying subjects which fascinated him (over and beyond course requirements) and making deals with the lecturer about, who knows, setting up a tuition centre nearby?

Obviously, the Thinker will berate the Boss for his truant behaviour and feel superior because his grades are better overall than the Boss'. But, in the long-run, as Tom Peters said, “The A students work for the B students, the C students run the businesses, and the D students have the buildings named after them.”

In a factory, the Thinker manager would seek and promote equality for all workers regardless of ethnic background. The Boss dude, if he notices certain groups disrupting business, would quietly sideline members of this group before doing away with them entirely, whist PUBLICLY saying that he believes in fair treatment for all (see Note 2).

Like clockwork, the Thinker will chide the Boss for "discrimination" whilst, generally, offering no solutions beyond "education" and "dialogue." The business may be suffering from worker unrest, growing absenteeism and falling quality, but the #1 thing the Thinker will care about is the need for Equality with a capital E.

Take Trump seriously, not literally

Basically, if you’re dealing with Thinkers, you take them literally but — let’s face it — not very seriously. If you’re dealing with a Boss, you better take him seriously way beyond the BS words he uses.

This is why each time a corporate tycoon starts to express his "philosophy", he always sounds either superficial, condescending or just damn trite.

If you ever get a chance to speak to a multi-millionaire entrepreneur (see Note 3), your main objective should be to find out what they avoid doing, not what they say they always do. Why? Because folks like them largely run on intuition and gut-feel, and these are mainly about what should NOT be done .

The "positive action" of these people, not unlike Trump, are about making bets, about putting out huge initial "offers" (with every intention of backing down to a more reasonable solution but one in which they still strike it big), about talking big and loud, about trying out as many routes and alternatives as possible (fully realising that many will fail, as long as bankruptcy is avoided), about keeping their options open, etc.

Folks like Trump, like entrepreneurs, almost never "show their hand." This is not primarily due to an intention to deceive; it’s also because their "hand" keeps changing in princple. They do not like "fixed positions" because these create unnecessary rigidity in manoeuvering.

How does this relate to Trump’s politics?

First, notice how the only thing he keeps repeating are vague pronouncements like "Make America Great Again", "Radical Islamic Terrorists Must Be Taken Down", etc.

This sounds exactly like a CEO giving a press conference about how "We Are Hoping to Attain Further Market Leadership", "The Industry Looks Good", etc. It’s basically PR hogwash precisely targeted at anti-precision, playing it safe, revealing nothing and committing very little.

The Boss keeps his words meaninglessly broad, and his actions tough enough to force change whilst giving his lot leeway to adjust. And he always knows his KPIs.

Trump’s KPIs are what he promised during his elections, namely, 1) border-security (against terrorism but also with regards to immigrants) and 2) more jobs for Americans. This, naturally, means being "less open" towards non-Americans (especially folks from Islamic countries with even a hint of suspicion of terrorist activities) and less regulation in order that, so the theory goes, business can expand more freely.

The recent ban on Muslims and refugees is the kind of "big opening move" a smart entrepreneur may make but, clearly, one which draws the ire of folks not used to "brash" action.

But at this point I have a question for the anti-Trump camp: If a ban is out of the question, what would you do to counteract the threat of terrorism in your country? Continue to arm Islamic insurgents in the Middle-East? Let everybody in?

And yet Trump did talk about privileging "Christian" refugees but notice how little risk and downside this entails. In saying this, Trump manages to curry favour with the GOP and the evangelical camp, and appear more "moderate" (hey, he’s not against all refugees, is he?) without compromising security (because, statistically speaking, Christian refugees are far less likely to blow up airports than Muslim ones?).

Conclusion

When we try to view Trump’s actions through the framework presented above, with some patience (and grace), perhaps we can begin to show him a kind of tolerance and slack.

Non-Americans (especially Malaysians) can argue until the cats come home about the "goodness" of Trump pushing for more money and better security. This is this quite ironic, given how the #1 thing Malaysians obsess about is our jobs, our assets, our health and safety.

Let’s face it. If terrorism was to become the major threat to Malaysia, we’d be clamouring for Zahid Hamidi’s leadership -- not Ambiga’s (see Note 4).

Note 1: My Christian friends will find this line of thought blasphemous, but if ever there was a "Christ-figure", the Donald would be it. Trump now draws onto himself every imaginable evil we can think of, we practically want him to take (what we perceive as) Evil to the limits if only to ensure that we ourselves will never have to change. When demonising POTUS is so much fun, why should the Left-Liberal-Democrat camp waste time asking themselves how and where they have failed tremendously?

Note 2: Consider the example of African college students in Malaysia. It is well-known in the trade that many of them (not all) are the source of social problems, administrative headaches and so on. One approach is to inconvenience the majority (i.e. every student in the college) for the sake of the minority (i.e. the African trouble-makers), because a) it’s "not fair" to ban African students because not all of them are guilty, b) such action reeks of authoritarianism, etc. Another approach is to risk the charge of "racism", bite the bullet and, well, ban African students so the majority are no longer troubled. What do you think a Trump would do?

Note 3: I said "millionaire" because money is the only proof of entrepreneurial success. Not arguments, not kindness, not fashion and sure as hell not the number of Facebook friends he has.

Note 4: Of course, not all business people like Trump and, no doubt, there are many right-wing academics who celebrate everything he does. Likewise, I’m sure many Malaysian business people berate Trump on a daily basis. Plainly, it’s impossible to put people in neat little boxes. I hope, though, that this piece successfully presents a "best-fit" model for understanding how Trump’s mind works when it comes to acting as POTUS.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.