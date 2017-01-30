CNY gaming: Four reminders

For good news, use drama. For bad news, use statistics. For really bad news? Use other people. Tweets at @alwyn_lau.

JANUARY 30 — Recently, some parties suggested something about arresting anyone caught gambling during Chinese New Year.

The reactions were natural 1) Does Kajang prison have enough cells? 2) What if we’re playing mahjong to see who buys dinner? 3) If we’re using only coloured chips, can we be arrested prior to exchanging it for money, but if we’re arrested only after the game is over (when the chips-for-cash exchange is done) does that still count? 4) Are they going to arrest everybody in the Genting Highlands casino? 5) If I’m playing for only 1 sen per point for the Gin Rummy game, is the government going to spend hundreds of ringgit to process and (maybe) incarcerate me over those kinds of stakes? Etc.

Seriously, talk cock or what?

Having said that, we don’t wish to suggest that gaming during the Year of the Rooster should be deprived of ethics.

For better or worse, here are a few “rules” everybody should observe regardless of whether you’re playing for a million-ringgit cheque or just to see who pays for the Cheezels.

First, don’t cheat.

I mean, don’t even think about it. I know many won’t, but — just like how a few thousand psychotic terrorists can smear the name of an entire religion — we need only one conman.

And when this happens, everyone has less Fa Cai. A real bad taste in the mouth. It’s messed up, but I’ve seen it before.

During poker, this dude literally had an ace up his sleeves — how about that?

It’s not only that he didn’t value the friendship (of quite a few years) of everyone there. It’s not only that he exploited our trust. It’s that he was willing to forego all of it for barely RM50. This wasn’t simply dishonourable, it was stupid.

But it’s not just this sort of overt cheating which matters.

It’s also the temptation to peek at your neighbour’s card. This is the “grey area” perhaps Malaysians need to be consistent about. We can’t regularly, say, tembak the government for their nepotism, corruption (and what not), only to indulge in questionable acts ourselves.

You see, gaming during Chinese New Year is not unlike competing in the Olympics: It is an absolute honour to even be part of the group. To even be invited into the house and granted a seat at the poker table is, well, to belong. It’s the host’s way of saying Welcome! May Good Luck and Prosperity Bless You, You Are My Friend.

And in an age of bans, xenophobia, institutionalised racism, etc. this kind of welcome cannot be taken for granted.

Which brings me to my second point, don’t play for dubious reasons.

Don’t play simply because it’s CNY and it’s ”not cool” to not play. Wrong — it’s only not cool to not celebrate (unless someone you love has passed away). But to equate cultural rejoicing with blackjack sounds like an addicted gambler’s fallacy to me.

Don’t play because you believe that winning a few hundred this evening is another way for Heaven to give you a thumbs-up for 2017. That’s pretty cocked-up if you ask me.

On the contrary, maybe Heaven is telling you to save the money or maybe use it to buy someone a much needed gift?

Don’t play because you won’t feel good if you don’t get at least something. Wrong again — we do have something. Friends, family, health, weekend football — what else do we want?

Third, don’t play if you’re gonna act like a jerk.

Sad truth is, CNY is a time when many people lose a lot more money than good sense dictates. These 15 days tend to witness a lot of poor tempers and good ‘ol greed.

Once I watched some old ladies play Chinese dominoes (or, in Chinese, Tien Gow). Two of them were winning quite consistently for a good number of games.

Then, rather unexpectedly, one of the other two ladies won. Guess what happened? The two original big winners decided it was time to stop and they both left the house. Seriously? The moment neither of them won, it’s over?

This worst kind of kiasu-ism is the kind which occurs among friends. Because in such cases the harsh contingency and conditionality of relationships are exposed—and what more severe way to display our true feelings than at the gaming table?

So here’s a proposed criteria for playing: If we don’t care about the people around the table, don’t play. We’ll only make the shallowness more obvious.

Finally, don’t think you’re Chow Yuen Fatt in Macau.

Seriously, have you seen the look on some folks’ faces when it’s their turn and they can’t decide whether to take another card or wait? It’s like a Hongky-Wood audition, for poker’s sake.

In neuro-linguistic programmeming (NLP), there’s this technique known as modelling. It’s not about cat-walking, it’s about taking on the behaviour and personalities of any chosen expert i.e. precisely what I reckon a lot of card-players (to call most of us “gamblers” would be really stretching it, no?) do, or at least do without knowing they do it.

It’s like some folks are cocksure (without being sure) that they’re the next God or Goddess of Gamblers.

The problem with imagining that one is ”divine”, though, is that it’s a few steps away from believing one can do anything; treat anything like a god (even yourself) and you risk making a demon.

Chinese New Year can be as wonderful, or as horrendous, as the average Prom Night. We could have good cheer, we could reaffirm friendships or make new ones, we could sing, dance, clap our hands and simply revel in the joy of living, we can end the year in gratitude and usher in a new one with hope.

Or… we could get drunk, be obsessed with what we don’t have, feel jealous all around, engage in dubious nocturnal activity and start cursing people who don’t treat us the way we feel we deserve.

Let’s ensure the Year of the Rooster brings out the best in us, not the opposite. It’s 12 months of appreciating the magnificent world-blessing Cock — let’s all, uh, rise to the occasion?

