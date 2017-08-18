Charlottesville: It’s not about who Trump supports but who he hates

For good news, use drama. For bad news, use statistics. For really bad news? Use other people. Tweets at @alwyn_lau.

AUGUST 18 ― I realised a few years ago that I could understand my managers better just by observing who they refused to have lunch with, rather than who they normally and/or happily ate with.

There’s nothing like personal enmity, fear and hatred to reveal our true selves.

Ditto, the on-going controversy over last week’s clash in Charlottesville between white supremacists and those who opposed them, followed by Trump’s responses (or, many would insist, non-responses) to the protests cum violence.

Saturday

So the clash between neo-Nazis and activists happened last Saturday, resulting tragically in at least one death. Key questions: Why didn’t Trump state his opposition to the white supremacists very early on? Why only a few days later? And what’s the deal with him stating that “both sides” are culpable of the violence?

I believe the answer (or at least one better than, “This proves that Trump supports white supremacy!”) lies in understanding who Trump’s greatest enemy is since he took office (and before). It’s not Hillary Clinton, it’s not ISIS and it’s hardly North Korea ― it’s the Liberal Left American media (Lib-Left from here on).

News organisations like CNN, New York Times, The Washington Post (and a few others) have made Trump into public enemy #1; not a moment goes by when they’re not trying to burn POTUS in media effigy.

Let’s not kid ourselves: The Lib-Left hates Trump with a ferocity which matches the hatred Richard Dawkins has for religion or the enmity between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Better yet, I think this explains why Trump hesitated in immediately naming and shaming the white supremacists on the day of the violence itself.

To do so would mean his siding 120 per cent with what the Lib-Left were screaming out; it would mean behaving exactly the way, say, Obama would behave. Hence, his Saturday neutral-sounding “there is bigotry and hatred on many sides.”

If the above sounds like special pleading, I assure you it’s not because, really, Trump is behaving in the exact same way that CNN behaves each time there is an ISIS suicide bombing i.e. maintain a respectably concerned demeanour without saying anything people would mistake for something the “other” side would say.

Thus, as at last weekend, we have a strange situation where the Lib-Left refuses to call Islamic terror Islamic and the White House had a problem with the phrase “white supremacy.” It’s almost they’re playing a game of You First.

Notable Trump apologist Scott Adams speculated that another reason why Trump refused to specifically disavow white supremacists is because this may open the floodgates to being asked to disavow every other hate-group.

Adams hypothesised that Trump was trying to avoid having to explain why he renounced, say, the Klu Klux Klan and the Nazis but not, for example, the Alt-Right. Adams even sarcastically requested a list of all the hate-groups in the country that Trump should disavow.

While I found Adams’ reasoning inadequate ― i.e. Trump doesn’t hesitate to single out radical Islamists as the globe’s biggest bad guys, so no reason why he can’t name names from Charlottesville too ― I think at the very least it highlights Trump’s ambivalence with the media. Hostility explains more than we think.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Trump’s eventual specific condemnation of white supremacy (on Tuesday) only provided further fuel to the Lib-Left's disdain for him.

So he finally condemned the white supremacists by name, but ― like night follows day ― this won’t be enough for the Lib-Left, will it? He’s still Global Jerk #1 for not saying it earlier.

Then comes Wednesday and all hell breaks loose. Clearly Trump isn’t reserving his “fire and fury” for North Korea alone.

By condemning violence from “both sides”, Trump (not for the first time) threw political correctness and caution to the wind.

Of course he knew he would be interpreted as supporting racists and as declaring moral equivalence between white supremacists and anti-white supremacists but ― as if the world doesn’t know by now ― Trump is only interested in making friends on his own terms and he doesn’t give two damns what his enemies think of him.

Furthermore, hate Trump all you want but you’ll never see the Lib-Left media condemning violence by groups other than those they’ve lumped together as the Right.

If all you watch is CNN, you may suspect that the President of the United States does NOT have the right to condemn violence by the Left, the violence which certain media outlets won’t even report.

At least Youth Chief of Bersatu Syed Saddiq (in the wake of the townhall violence in Shah Alam last weekend) publicly declared that no matter how much he detests the present administration, he will never endorse violence.

This is not the case with groups like Antifa and those presently pulling down Confederate statues around American cities ― and it’s certainly not the case with the Washington Post.

You almost get the impression that it’s “okay” for Americans to do violence as long as they’re attacking racists . (Oh, was that an unfair statement? Of course it was ― what else is new in politics?)

Do I think Trump believes in “moral equivalence” between bigots and non-bigots? Do I think Trump endorses racism and fascism? No, I don’t. His Wednesday statements were, IMO, less about how white supremacists were no worse than anti-white supremacists and more about how violence by anti-supremacists is no better than violence by white supremacists.

There’s a difference. But it’s not one that the liberal media will notice.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.