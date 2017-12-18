Anti-sex, sinlessness, fiction or violation? (On the virgin birth)

DECEMBER 18 — Christmas is here (or nearby). We got Christmas trees, nativity props, ancient carols comingling with tunes about reindeers, elves, Santa and how All I Want For Christmas Is You (said no married person ever, by the way).

And we also got that Christian belief which not even Christians are all that clear about: The virgin birth of Christ.

Boys and girls, in case you didn’t know it, the god-man known as Jesus (whose birth is the main event of Christmas) is said to be “born of a virgin” i.e. his mum, Mary, didn’t “have relations” with his dad, Joseph, until after Jesus came out.

The question is: Why?

What is the place of the virgin birth in Christian thought? Why did the gospel writers even put it in? What else may have been happening?

God doesn’t like sex?

I recall asking my Form 1 teacher the meaning of “virgin.” The guy looked at me with a frown and gave me the 1988 version of “Google it.”

He used a tone which implied it was an irresponsible question. One of my smarter pals (who, well, has spent a considerable amount of time studying human biology via selected videos) pulled me aside and explained it in a way which can’t make it onto an online newspaper.

My teacher, to the best of my recollection, never asked me if I found out the word’s meaning.

My experience wasn’t the first ─ and won’t be the last ─ time that authority figures in Asia choose silence and consternation when it comes to sex.

The only time it’s discussed in public are super-serious (and very un-sexy) “Sex Education” workshops plus the monthly warnings by angry religious people.

This mind-set encapsulates what I term the ANTI-SEX View (#1) of the virgin birth of Jesus. According to this view, God and sex don’t mix. No way the King of Kings and Lord of Lords would have anything to do with nasty s*** like caressing, penetrating, sex talk, ejaculating, etc.

If you’re ever in a church and the speaker uses the words “orgasm” and “foreplay” in the same sermon, you can buy lottery after that. Not gonna happen.

Godliness and sex don’t fit. This is why Jesus had to be born of a woman who hadn’t yet experienced these ooh-so-guilty pleasures.

Closely related to the above is the second view, or what I call the SINLESSNESS View (#2). This view emphasises the fact that all humanity was under the power of sin; if Jesus was conceived by Joseph (who was himself sinful), he would possess the DNA of this sin (also known as “original sin”).

The reasoning is that the Saviour of the World needs to be himself sinless if he hopes to save sinful mankind. Therefore, his origin needs to be from an untainted pure seed (and Joseph’s sperm just don’t cut it).

Thirdly, we have the HELPFUL FICTION View (#3) which is that the early Christians simply wove the idea of the virgin birth into their oral tradition i.e. the stories that were passed on by “word of mouth” over the years.

So decades passed and eventually Matthew and Luke ratify the birth in their gospels as a way of “confirming” the divine nature of Christ.

The virgin birth, in this view, was elaborate historical fictionalising and myth-making to bolster a community’s claims to uniqueness.

People who hold to view #3 are usually naturalists in that they deny the possibility of miracles, resurrections from the dead and, of course, folks born of virgins.

Thus, they may also entertain what I call the VIOLATION View (#4): Mary (Jesus’ mum) was impregnated by a Roman soldier (probably without consent, you get the picture) and so the whole “nativity” thing was a ploy to hide this fact.

The Fifth Element

But what if all the four positions above, whilst touching on something valid, are wrong? (see note 1)

#1 rightly highlights our fallen, obsessive and over-determined approach to sex. But ultimately it’s God who created sex and therefore the best sex anyone has ever had is of God.

Yearning, pleasure and orgasms are divine creations and there’s really no need to be ashamed.

#2 takes seriously the Christian Redemption project, but gives too much credit to human DNA as the loci of that nasty-little-thing called sin. The last I checked it’s not your physical body which is inherently destructive but the people you hurt with it.

#3 focuses on community needs and the stories which sustain a historical people; but making up crap like an unreal birth feels too much like unnecessary CGI Plus, it’s not as if there aren’t enough miracles in the Christian narrative already.

#4 brings home the harsh reality of Jewish life under Roman oppression and, if nothing else, signals what people would’ve whispered about Mary regardless of the truth of her claims.

Seriously, if one of your pregnant lady friends told you all that she was “conceived by God’s Spirit” and everyone knows she stays near a vicinity where soldiers violate women regularly, your thoughts would take on a certain direction, too.

My objection to this conclusion, however, is that it’s largely an argument from silence based on the assumption that “miracles never happen.”

Furthermore, if you accept that something like the nativity scene occurred two thousand years ago, you need to generally trust the sources of this story. And the sources declare that something happened which was not tragic but, wow, remarkable.

Which is why I personally hold to the WONDER-BABY View (#5).

A mind-boggling story like the virgin birth makes perfect sense in a narrative about God saving and re-creating the world.

If God’s rescue project can involve coming to earth as a baby boy, then this same boy being born of a virgin is like special icing on the cake.

Doing something supernatural and super-special sounds like what a creative, all-loving Person would do as a way of announcing that fresh hope is about to begin.

The virgin birth declares that there’s more to the world than we think, that the world isn’t a closed “machine” prodding along cold and empty, that the universe isn’t the cold empty void that human logic makes it to be, that there is an extraordinary kindness and goodness about it which reflects its Maker.

Like rainbows, giraffes, language and even sexual pleasure, the virgin birth isn’t 100 per cent “necessary” but it’s good and, hey, brings joy to the world. Needless to say, it’s also like the perfect Christmas present from Someone special.

* Note 1: There’s another view which states that people living two thousand years ago didn’t know how babies were created. This position has Joseph being so glib about childbirth that when Mary said she was pregnant “through the power of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:18) he was like, yeah, that’s cool, it happens. (Yeah. And cows fly).

