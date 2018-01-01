Anti-resolutions for 2018

JAN 1 — “I have not learned how to solve difficult business problems. What I have learned is to avoid them.” — Warren Buffet

It’s instructive that the famous “love passage” in the Bible, when describing love, does so primarily in negative terms:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” (1 Cor 13:4-8)

Out of love’s 16 qualities listed, nine are about what not to do. Don’t be a prick, don’t be a jerk, don’t be not nice, don’t be a selfish-ass idiot.

Even patience, trust and hope are largely negative i.e. we are called to refrain from acting like brats each time things don’t go our way.

The technical (and by technical I mean non-English) term for the principle here is via negativa i.e. the negative way, path of exclusion, the road of reduction. Essentially, don’t think so much about what to do; think more about what to STOP doing or what to do LESS of.

For 2018, instead of making resolutions, how about a few anti-resolutions? Instead of deciding to do something new this year, we should decide to stop doing a few things.

Here’s at least one I’ve asked my students to try:

Forget about downloading (even) more apps this year. In fact, cut down your time spent on the phone.

Social media is one uninterrupted flow of reactionary outbursts anyway. Many Malaysians could experience a mega-transformation in their lives if they only spent 20 per cent less time on their phone per day; the amount of hours that would release? Revolutionary.

The doubly awesome thing about via negativa is that it does not require many reductions. Often we only need to stop doing one thing to reap disproportionately huge benefits.

Stop that one expenditure which you know totally ruins your budget. Block travel or gadget websites on your browser. Stop visiting property investment seminars. Leave your Visa at home.

Health-wise, stop eating that one dish which wrecks your body. And what’s the best medical advice in history, eh? Quit smoking.

Quit following that one (or, okay, two) Twitter or FB account which ups your blood pressure. Maybe this year you should stop following a certain topic (e.g. Malaysian politics, Mid-East violence, Trump, etc.), especially if it drives you out of your mind.

At work, quit saying yes to that one person in the office whose requests keep giving you unnecessarily late evenings. If you’re already known as a quality performer, be known as somebody who’s got her priorities nailed down. Learn to say No or at least Hold The Heck On.

Quit worrying about that one difficult subject which sucks all your energy away from the rest of your studies. In fact, why not stop listening to Success Porn and quit trying to excel in everything? Imagine if Nicol David worried about her poor table-tennis skills.

Stop associating with that one person who spreads assholism everywhere he goes. When you do this, his hurtful words will no longer be lodged in your mind either.

So yes, here’s another anti-resolution for 2018: Unfollow at least 10 people, even if it “hurts.”

If you’re a corporate leader, isn’t it true that it’s usually one or two people creating the most shit in the office? Wouldn’t the year be much better if that person was asked to leave? Hiring is luck, firing is skill. That’s via negativa in a corporate nutshell.

For teachers, maybe you should seriously consider either expelling or “exiling” (you know what I mean) that one student or two who turns the class into a riot. The ringleader — take him out and give peace and progress a chance.

Come to think of it, that last piece of advice is good for political parties, too.

Happy New Year, everyone.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.