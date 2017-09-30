Two brand new sequels from the land of VOD horror

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

SEPT 30 — Horror is a pretty divisive genre. That is because each and every one of us has very different expectations when watching a horror film.

The expectations from those who only watch maybe five or six horror films at most a year will surely differ from those who watch maybe five or six horror films a month.

That is why hardcore horror fans care less about being scared out of their seats (because let’s face it, once you’ve seen hundreds, maybe thousands of horror films, there’s very little left that can surprise and scare you) than the more casual horror fans.

Indie horror is an even more divisive corner of the genre, with a lot of the films having to deal with very low to no budgets, with the added pressure of having to please the more seasoned horror fans that make up a large part of their target audience.

This goes on to explain why so many indie horror films go the extreme route – more gore, more morally questionable and confrontational content and more disturbing imagery.

Now that indie horror has found a pretty permanent and comfortable home in the streaming, VOD (video on demand) and straight to video market, even unheralded or second-tier horror properties can become franchises if they build up a strong enough fan base.

Who needs the Paranormal Activity, Insidious or The Conjuring franchises when one can also enjoy the Grave Encounters, Stake Land, V/H/S, Dead Snow, The Dead, Wolf Creek or Open Water franchises?

With some of the new films I’ve watched in the past few weeks and news that recent favourites like Wyrmwood: Road Of The Dead and Hellhouse LLC have sequels in the works now, it sure does look like a few new indie horror franchises will be born or revitalised soon!

‘The Houses October Built 2’

I wrote about The Houses October Built when it first came out back in 2014, remarking that it’s a found footage film that brings absolutely nothing new to the table in telling the tale of a group of friends on a road trip trying to experience some of scariest haunted houses in America for Halloween, but was still an effective and scary experience thanks to its subject matter.

With it being an obviously low budget indie, and with [SPOILERS] all the major characters dying (or at least buried alive) at the end of the movie, I did not expect a sequel will ever happen.

But happen it did, and as the trailer to the sequel clearly showed, every single one of the much beloved characters from the first movie returns here, with the reasons for it making up the first five minutes or so of the film.

Long story short, everyone actually survived their ordeal in the first film and all of them became internet sensations because the whole thing was actually live streamed by the antagonists in the first movie, The Blue Skeletons.

This sequel is basically a disguised remake of the first film, with one crucial variable changed – if the gang were innocent thrill seekers back then, greed has come into the picture now because they’re now paid to visit haunted houses and review them online.

If you ask me, this is a very bold decision on the part of the film-makers, because turning lovable characters into morally questionable douchebags is not really a commercially friendly move, but it does make for an interesting watch and a nicely solid food for thought afterwards.

Is it a great sequel? I don’t think so. But is it at least an interesting one? I’d definitely say so, and that in itself is a rare commodity in the usually generic world of horror sequels.

‘Cult Of Chucky’

Despite being firmly in the second tier of classic 80s horror flicks, the Chucky franchise is still going strong, with its seventh film Cult Of Chucky arriving straight to video and on streaming and VOD platforms very recently.

Directed by the franchise’s own mastermind Don Mancini, I have a feeling that the franchise’s hardcore fans will be very, very pleased with what’s being served here.

Following up on the events of the previous film, Curse Of Chucky, with that film’s main character Nica (played by Fiona Dourif, who is the daughter of Brad Dourif aka the voice behind Chucky) making a return here, fans are even treated to special appearances by the original film’s Andy (Alex Vincent, who’s all grown up now) and franchise favourite Jennifer Tilly.

If you’ve seen Child’s Play 3, then you’ll know already what some of the twists and turns in this movie will be like, but series creator Mancini has really pulled off a blinder here by introducing an even more out there variation to the things that Chucky can do in this installment, with the implication that the series can really go anywhere it wants from here on.

This is one of those movies where the less you know, the more your enjoyment of it will be, so without giving away any of the plot, I’ll just say that it’s set in an insane asylum (which gives Mancini license to go wild with some gorgeously trippy visuals), Chucky’s blackly funny banter makes a pretty big comeback here and the kills are pretty damn gory and glorious.

In fact, despite the obviously low budget, it’s a visually beautiful film. In fact, let me just be bold here and pronounce this the most interesting and refreshing Chucky movie yet in the whole franchise. Who’d have thought that a seventh film can even do that?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.