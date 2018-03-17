Three new sci-fi films on Netflix

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

MARCH 17 ― Blade Runner 2049, made with a budget of US$300 million (RM1.17 billion) and backed by the star power of Ryan Gosling, failed to make even US$100 million in the US, and that's after a marketing campaign that positioned it as one of last year's tentpole releases.

Sci-fi films, especially cerebral and auteur-driven ones, have always been risky projects. Even the original Blade Runner, as legendary as it is now, was a commercial disappointment on its first release.

When Paramount announced that it was selling the international rights to Annihilation, a US$40 million auteur-driven project from Alex Garland (fresh from the critical acclaim of his directing debut Ex-Machina), to Netflix, fans across the world were outraged.

But after giving the movie a wide release in 2,012 North American cinemas, which saw it barely grossing even a quarter of its budget on its opening weekend, who can blame the studio for taking the safer option when it comes to the film's international rights?

With Netflix increasingly backing all sorts of auteurs, it really is looking like Netflix will be a new refuge for cerebral (i.e non-action, non-comic book or non-franchise) sci-fi films, which is a theory that looks to be gaining more momentum during the first three months of 2018 when three pretty high profile sci-fi films opened on the famous streaming platform.

Let's see how each of them fare.

Annihilation

Armed with recognisable stars like Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alex Garland's follow-up to his much celebrated Ex-Machina is an admirable expensive gamble by Paramount, which becomes even more admirable when you consider that it's also hot on the heels of two other expensive auteur-driven projects that bombed commercially (mother! and Downsizing).

Taking a more cerebral and enigmatic approach to sci-fi a la Tarkovsky (Solaris and Stalker will surely come to mind when you watch this), Annihilation is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time, with a host of unforgettable imagery and a commitment to keeping things vague and open to interpretation that borders on irresponsible (to the film's investors) and maddening (to the film's audience).

But much like 2001: A Space Odyssey and the two aforementioned Tarkovsky, this Orpheus-inspired tale of a scientist-soldier's journey into alien territory will be remembered and talked about for years, maybe even decades to come.

Mute

Like Annihilation, Mute is also a sci-fi project with respectable auteurist credentials, this time belonging to none other than Duncan Jones (famous for Moon, Source Code and my personal favourite Warcraft: The Beginning).

Right off the bat, the look and style of this film will remind you of Blade Runner, and this is where it starts to go wrong in the eyes of a lot of critics.

When you superficially look like Blade Runner, naturally people will expect your film to also play like Blade Runner. But this tale of a mute bartender looking for his missing girlfriend has more narrative quirks than your standard sci-fi mystery film, and when you have Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux playing characters that occupy almost as much screen time as the mute protagonist (played by Alexander Skarsgard), with all the laid-back comedy that's more or less expected from them, what you have here is a tonally messy labour of love that nevertheless still manages to not actually be a disaster.

When a film is tolerable but also mildly disappointing, you know that deep inside the film-makers may have wished that they could have done better.

The Cloverfield Paradox

Unlike Annihilation and Mute, there's simply no auteurist angle with The Cloverfield Paradox, nor is there much of a connection between this third Cloverfield film and the first two (but then again, there's also a very strained connection between 10 Cloverfield Lane and Cloverfield, so maybe it's all by design).

What is there though, is a striking example of how brilliant Netflix can be at marketing one of their new films. Like 10 Cloverfield Lane, nobody knew this was coming. No teasers, no trailers, no build-up towards the release, nothing.

What Netflix did was just put out an ad on Super Bowl Sunday announcing that The Cloverfield Paradox is available to watch on Netflix that day. And that was that.

They just sat back and watched as the internet blew up with people talking about the film, no matter positively or negatively. Like the second one, this is again a small film, a chamber piece even, set in a space station, with the crew facing an unknown threat.

So it's Alien then, by way of Life, by way of Event Horizon, or the countless other claustrophobic alien films you can think of, but filtered to suit the ever growing Cloverfield mythology.

I can't say that it's great, but it's not so bad as to make me not want to watch another Cloverfield film ever again. So I guess it's served its purpose.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.