Three big reasons to go to a Malaysian cinema this week

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

JANUARY 14 — The early part of every year, specifically the months of January and February, are usually reserved for movies hoping to land a few Oscars, or at the very least a few nominations.

If there is something that looks or smells like a blockbuster candidate released during the Oscar season, more often than not it’s one of those failed attempts at a blockbuster, or movies so bad or hopeless that the studios just decided to dump them during this season where people don’t mind forking out money to watch quality stuff for a change.

And so it has proven to be the case in what must be one of the most glorious first weeks of the cinema-going year in recent memory, when we’re treated to a bonanza of at least three wonderful movies opening on the same day here in Malaysia.

There’s clearly a fourth candidate that I haven’t got the time to catch yet, which is Robert Zemeckis’ latest Oscar-bait film Allied, and maybe even a fifth one from the not exactly Oscar-baiting Peter Berg and the just opened Patriots Day.

So, two weeks into the new year and the cinephile in me is already beaming, with at least one major candidate for my end of the year list in 12 months’ time. What is the reason? Read on!

La La Land

A very clear frontrunner for the Oscars this year after already sweeping the Golden Globes — to add to an embarrassing amount of wins at other pre-Oscar awards and critics’ lists — and for once the hype is absolutely, convincingly and undoubtedly justified.

Damien Chazelle’s follow-up to his surprise Oscar candidate in 2015, Whiplash, is still about jazz and young people, and like his debut feature film (which was also his thesis/graduate film) Guy And Madeline On A Park Bench, it is also a musical that’s very much indebted to the French New Wave.

But just like how telling it is that Guy And Madeline was in striking black and white, La La Land is in strikingly glorious colour, with instantly bewitching and melodic songs to further underline the difference.

Unless you’re allergic to musicals, this is without a doubt going to be one of the most joyously bittersweet movie experiences you’ll have this year, even if we’re only about halfway into January and we’ve got more than 11 more months to go.

Telling the tale of two young wannabes in LA, one an actress and the other a jazz pianist, this is the kind of pure movie magic that comes only once in a while.

At once a loving tribute to the delirious happiness of classic Hollywood musicals, yet also embracing the mood and world view of the more sombre French musicals by Jacques Demy, especially The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg and The Young Girls Of Rochefort, if I had to describe the movie with just one word, then it’ll be this — love.

Arrival

Arriving (excuse the pun) hot on the heels of something as miraculous and unforgettable as La La Land is never going to be such an easy thing, so it’s quite a pity that something as thoughtful and captivating as Dennis Villeneuve’s latest film Arrival is going to have to compete with that kind of excellence.

More Interstellar or 2001: A Space Odyssey rather than War Of The Worlds or Independence Day, despite its “humans making first contact with mysterious and menacing aliens” storyline, there’s a melancholy and deep sense of curiosity and wonderment that makes Arrival quite a memorable viewing experience, regardless of whether you’re a sci-fi fan or not.

The whole movie is more or less about a scientist (a captivating Amy Adams) learning to communicate with the aliens, with a wonderful surprise that I’d rather not spoil for you essentially elevating the movie onto a different level once all is revealed.

If you’ve ever wondered what a “first contact” movie would be like if it’s directed by Terrence Malick, then Arrival might just be the closest actual answer we’re ever going to get.

A Monster Calls

There are lots of candidates or pretenders to the “new Spielberg” title popping up in the last 10 to 15 years. Some, like J.J. Abrams and Gore Verbinski, get the tag because of how big their films have turned out, and in the case of Abrams mostly because of his full-on tribute to Spielberg with Super 8.

Juan Antonio Bayona (or J.A. Bayona as he’s calling himself now in Hollywood) has been called the Spanish Spielberg ever since his debut film The Orphanage and follow-up film The Impossible invited the comparison by being both monster hits at the Spanish box-office and well-crafted pieces of film-making, with both films exhibiting how well he works with child actors.

His latest film A Monster Calls goes even further by centering itself on the slender shoulders of young Lewis McDougal, making his film debut, who plays a boy trying to cope with his mother’s terminal illness, and does so by talking to an ancient yew tree which takes the form of a CGI monster.

The metaphor might be a little too literal and obvious for my liking, but it still doesn’t take away the fact that Bayona has made a really touching and engrossing little film, with an outstanding lead performance by a child actor. And true enough, Spielberg has come a-calling, with Bayona confirmed as the director of Jurassic World 2.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.