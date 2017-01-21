Swooning under the ‘Moonlight’

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

JANUARY 21 — It was only last week that I was singing La La Land’s praises; it has the power to bewitch even the most casual of musical fan, and will most definitely cast a knockout spell on cinephiles like me with the depth and richness of its musical and movie references.

This being Oscar season and all, I was even pretty sure that it’s the runaway favourite for the much coveted Best Picture award, and it’s going to take something really special to nudge it from that special position.

Well, little did I know that I would encounter that something special a mere week or so after that.

If you’ve been a keen follower of the much talked about contenders for this Oscar season, I’m pretty sure you’ve heard or read about titles like Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, Jackie, Toni Erdmann and Moonlight.

Throw in other critics’ favourites like Certain Women, American Honey, Paterson, and I, Daniel Blake, and the guessing game for who will get to conquer this year’s Oscars gets more and more intriguing as we approach the month of February.

And although I haven’t had the chance to see almost half of the films mentioned above, there’s something about the kind of perfection that I encountered in Moonlight that just made me feel sure that it’s very unlikely that I’ll get to experience something like this in the near future, at least not during this Oscar season.

It is the kind of movie that you can confidently proclaim as the best film of the year, and people would find it outrageously hard to disprove you, unless you’re debating the fact with someone who thinks that “slow” is a valid excuse to dismiss a film.

Other than that, you’d probably go crazy trying to find a better acting performance than the one given by Trevante Rhodes as the adult version of Chiron, the film’s lead character, this year.

And you’d probably be clutching at straws trying to find a more sensuous achievement in screen directing than what writer-director Barry Jenkins achieved in this little film, which is only the second one he’s ever directed, making brilliant use of James Laxton’s shimmering cinematography alongside the enveloping sound design.

If anyone tries to throw the word “slow” at you while describing this film, rest assured that you can tell them that there’s a difference between being “slow” and being patient.

One of the main reasons why Moonlight is such an exhilarating viewing experience is because Jenkins is so good at making every minute count.

This is an epic film that somehow offers just a few snapshots of Chiron’s life; each snapshot represented by one of the film’s three chapters, each of which is named after the identity or nickname that Chiron has decided to embrace during that part of his life.

In short, this is kind of like Boyhood in the episodic nature of its narrative, only this time the protagonist is black, and gay.

So in the first chapter, he’s Little, a kid relentlessly bullied by his peers because he’s obviously smaller in size than the other kids. In the second chapter he’s Chiron, a high school kid who’s taken back his name but is still bullied by his peers nonetheless. And in the third chapter, he’s Black, a tough drug dealer, reinventing himself after moving from Miami to Atlanta.

A glance at that description will probably make you think that it’s a movie about growing up poor, black and gay. A more detailed summary will probably make you add a few more things to that list like drug abuse and mass incarceration, all of which are by now stereotypes when it comes to depicting American black lives in movies.

The beauty of Moonlight is how Jenkins uses all these stereotypes to compose a beautiful movie poem by concentrating almost exclusively on the little moments that linger in our memories for the rest of our lives instead of the major events that are supposedly “important” in our lives.

Somebody important died? Another movie would’ve shown that on screen, complete with a weepy funeral and wake, but Moonlight eludes to it only in a passing mention in a conversation. Served time in jail for a crime? Again, another movie would’ve shown far more than Moonlight’s brief and passing mention of it, and again in a conversation.

What Jenkins chose to linger on are moments that might be on screen for a few seconds, a few short minutes or in a montage in other movies, like a father figure teaching a child how to swim or cooking a meal for a long-lost childhood friend.

In short, Moonlight brings to the fore what is usually “negative space” in other movies and relegates into “negative space” what is usually the meat and potatoes of other movies.

Nowhere is this more glorious than in the film’s third act as Jenkins luxuriates in giving around 30 minutes of screen time to a moment that would’ve probably taken only three minutes in other movies, when two childhood friends finally see each other again after more than 10 years.

Watching the dance of emotions on the actors’ faces, seeing them thaw and work up the courage to say the things they wanted to say, will make your heart swell with emotions and probably even bring tears to your eyes. And all of this is done with a lovely hush instead of showboating emotional fireworks.

Saying so much with so little, you know that phrase you often hear about movies being a window to another world? Moonlight is even more than that. It’s a window into another soul.

** This is the personal opinion of the columnist.