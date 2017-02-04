Sizing up some Oscar contenders

FEBRUARY 4 ― We’re just a few weeks away from the Oscars so of course now is the time for us to catch up with all the movies, all the performances and all the other achievements that have been nominated for the award this year.

Even if you’re not a hardcore movie lover you’ll still somehow find yourself discussing the merits of the nominees in certain categories as the awards night looms closer and closer.

I’m still trying to catch up with as many of the nominees as possible, so my predictions will have to wait for at least another week or two, although I have fired a few early shots prior to the announcement of the nominations when I opined that La La Land is a clear frontrunner and professed even more love and astonishment at the miracle that is Moonlight.

Although I may not agree with some of the Oscar nominations (there really should have been one for Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, and why are films like Certain Women or I, Daniel Blake ignored), but we can only discuss what’s there in front of us, so here are my thoughts on four more contenders that I’ve just seen.

Manchester By The Sea

Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan sure loves a bit of grief, doesn’t he? Every single one of his three films so far has been about people trying to cope with it, in various different forms of course.

Taking his second film Margaret’s operatic emotional register and style even deeper towards oblivion, Manchester By The Sea, about a guy named Lee Chandler (a fantastic Casey Affleck) trying to deal with an enormous amount of sorrow, is one heck of an emotional wallop.

It may take Lonergan almost half the film to finally reveal the source of Lee’s deep sorrow, but any good observer of human nature will know already that this is a man dealing with some serious pain.

To reveal more about the film would be an injustice, so I suggest you walk in cold and then watch the movie again with full knowledge of Lee’s history, and marvel at how even the smallest and seemingly aimless lines of dialogue actually already reveal the cracks in Lee’s heart and soul.

I’d be surprised if this wins Best Picture, but it’s definitely in my top 3.

Loving

Probably the most under-rated and barely discussed film among all the Oscar contenders, Loving is based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a mixed-race couple whose legal challenge against their home state of Virginia resulted in a federal ban on anti-miscegenation laws in America in the 1960s.

Scoring a Best Actress nomination for Ruth Negga (who plays Mildred), Loving’s main strength is also probably why it was ignored in the other categories.

Far from making a heated courtroom drama as the film’s tagline might suggest, writer-director Jeff Nichols (of Take Shelter and Midnight Special fame) chose to leave out the courtroom scenes altogether, preferring to make a film that resembles the couple itself ― quiet, humble, and more interested to get on with their unspectacular lives rather than having to face all the spotlight that their fight for their right to love might give them.

They simply want to live, and love. And Nichols is a smart and insightful enough film-maker to let the characters and the film itself do just that.

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson’s rehabilitation into Hollywood’s good books (after a string of remarkably racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic outbursts that seriously threatened to derail his career) is finally complete with Hacksaw Ridge’s six Oscar nominations, most notably for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for leading man Andrew Garfield.

Whether the film is actually any good is of course a totally different matter as there is a huge amount of oxymoron happening here as Mad Mel tries to have it both ways by trying to both please pacifists (by telling the true story of a conscientious objector who joins the US army yet refuses to bear arms) and satiate the blood lust of war movie fans with some absolutely brutal and gory combat scenes.

Taken separately, it is indeed inspiring and heartwarmingly corny during the conscientious objection part, and excitingly thunderous and entertaining during the war part, but taken together as one movie, it still leaves a weird aftertaste and will make you wonder, what exactly is the movie trying to say here?

Fences

It’s very often said that in films, the over-riding principle is always “show, don’t tell.” By that token, Fences is a miserable failure of a film by virtue of it being a strictly theatrical and very un-cinematic movie experience.

Based on a Tony winning play by August Wilson, with a screenplay adapted by Wilson himself, Fences is, however hard you want to flatter it, more or less a filmed stage play. It has reams and reams of expository dialogue, mostly in the form of a monologue, delivered with great conviction by Denzel Washington (who also directs the film).

In short, here’s a film that tells everything, and simply just shows people telling it, instead of showing people doing it. It’s understandable, maybe even expected, for people to do that in a play (because of its stage-bound limitations), but as more than a century of film history has shown, film is more than just filmed play.

And when you have something like Moonlight, which was also based on a play, competing for the Oscars in the same year while also brilliantly illustrating how a film adaptation can be done, the only saving grace for Fences can be found in its acting, especially by Viola Davis. Other than that, you’d probably be better off catching the play instead.

