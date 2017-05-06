Revenge is sweet, and so are these films

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

MAY 6 — Apart from love, is there any other emotion that’s mined more often in stories other than good ol’ vengeance?

Like love stories, revenge tales are obvious, but we can never seem to get enough of them, even after all these years.

Perhaps it’s because deep down, all of us have got nasty little vengeful thoughts playing around in our heads, no matter how kind and rational we aim to be as human beings.

Or maybe we just can’t help it. Seeing a revenge plot unfold feels like sweet justice to us, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

That’s why revenge films have always been a staple in the overpopulated world of low budget and independent films. Even the renaissance of Korean cinema which began in the 2000s were practically defined by revenge films, from Old Boy to the Vengeance trilogy to The Man From Nowhere, I Saw The Devil, not to mention less well-known titles like Bedevilled and No Mercy.

Revenge can, of course, take many forms. So it’s always a pleasure to encounter subtle, smart and sometimes even obvious little variations to the genre during my endless dives into the depths of low budget genre movies, and the past few weeks saw two particular movies stand out from the crowd and stay with me even days after I’ve watched them.

Even though both have Hollywood stars in them, I think it’s safe to say that not many outside hardcore fans of these stars have probably heard of the films, so here they are for your perusal.

Catfight

What a beautifully nasty and nihilistic little film this is. Writer-director Onur Tukel seems to specialise in making films that concentrate on hugely unlikeable people.

These movies look and feel like some kind of satire, yet are not as easily digested as that (see his previous films Summer Of Blood and Applesauce to see what I mean).

The latest film from Tukel’s warped mind is even more delightful because it centres on two really, really unlikeable people, so we get double the fun.

And it ramps up the entertainment value even more by making the two hate each other so much (and the two are women actually, played with very obvious glee by Anne Heche and Sandra Oh) that we get to see them physically beat the crap out of each other in what must be one of the year’s most gloriously prolonged and deliriously violent fight scenes.

The reason why they hate each other is where the satire part comes in. One is rich and smug (because of her money) and the other a suffering artist who’s also smug (because of her art).

The revenge part comes in the aftermath of that catfight between the two, which leaves one of them in a coma for two years, and Turkel’s genius in this film lies in the way he bulldozes through things to destroy these two people who clearly represent a lot of the things we find insufferable in both the liberal and conservative elite, the key word here being “elite.”

It’s not a tidy movie. In fact it’s very messy, as it doesn’t really tie up or explain much about what it’s satirising.

But there’s no denying how rich it is with ideas, which it simply lays out there for you to think about, and leaves it all up to you on how to interpret them.

A revenge flick with food for thought, you can definitely count me in.

Vengeance: A Love Story

A word of warning first — this film stars Nicolas Cage. And in a world where any new movie starring Nicolas Cage is more than likely to be met with a cold shrug rather than warm excitement, I will totally understand if you stop reading the moment I mentioned his name.

Like most other new Nic Cage films, this one’s also a low budget indie that looks more likely to go straight to DVD (or VOD, as is the new distribution game) than to arrive in cinemas near you, but there’s something quite powerful in the very basic and emotional way that director Johnny Martin (whom I had never heard of before) and writer John Mankiewicz (a writer on Netflix’s excellent House Of Cards) approaches the story here.

Cage plays a local detective who once met and talked with a sexy single mom named Teena at a bar, which is what the movie begins with.

It then spends quite some time with Teena and her kid, setting up their family life, before it arrives at its turning point, when Teena is brutally raped and left for dead by a bunch of locals whom she knew from her high school days.

What’s really provocative about this scenario is that Martin and Mankiewicz deliberately set it all up so that the more misogynistic and conservative parts of the audience will instantly say that Teena might have invited the guys to rape her by dressing sexily.

And so the real drama of the movie begins when that’s exactly what the rapists’ defence in court is — it was consensual, she’s a single mother, she was a cheerleader (which of course will imply that she’s a slut) — and the great debate about rape and the ugly misogyny that surrounds it gets full airing, alongside a cold serving of revenge by Nic Cage of course.

Sure, it’s melodramatic and formulaic as hell, but it still got me fired up, because I can clearly imagine the same thing happening here should a “provocatively dressed” (how I hate to have to use this term to get my point across) woman gets brutally raped.

And that’s something that I’d like to get more people to chew on, even if it takes a clichéd and melodramatic revenge flick to do the trick.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.