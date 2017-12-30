My 10 favourite genre films of 2017

DECEMBER 30 — Technically every film is a genre film, because all films will essentially belong to some sort of genre, playing by that genre’s rules and conventions.

Rom-coms, superhero movies, comedies, historical biopics, dramas, dramedies, action thrillers, horror flicks, these are well-established genres that all film fans are familiar with.

But in the world of film marketing, film criticism and festival programming, the term “genre film” is used to refer to more specific genres — horror, thriller, action films/fight flicks and a certain brand of sci-fi/fantasy, the fantastic, gore and violence.

That’s why two of the more prominent genre festivals out there are called Fantastic Fest and Fantasia Film Festival.

It’s been another strong year for genre films, strong enough that I could actually draw up a standalone favourite films list just for genre films alone, with enough room even for honourable mentions, and that’s after I already put in three genre films (Raw, Free Fire, Brawl In Cell Block 99) in my favourite films of 2017 list last week!

Get Out

A prime example of what a great horror film can do, which is to entertain its audience but at the same time also put in a well thought out thesis on its chosen subject matter, in this case racism and the abuse of black lives in America.

Get Out is a 2017 genre classic that’s destined to be remembered forever, just like the Romero classic Night Of The Living Dead (which was a civil rights allegory, in case you missed it).

It’s so good that it even tops this year’s Sight & Sound Best Films of 2017 list, which might even be the first time a horror film has topped such a list.

Colossal

Like all the other films by Spanish genre whiz Nacho Vigalondo, Colossal is yet another hugely clever genre mash-up, this time blending an unlikely cocktail with ingredients culled from indie dramas, rom-coms, lo-fi sci-fi and monster movies.

What first began as the lead character’s attempts to straighten her life out after being derailed by alcoholism (Anne Hathaway is positively electric in the lead role here) soon goes in all sorts of unexpected directions, resulting in one of the most unique (and enjoyable) films of the year.

Hellhouse LLC

A small and obviously low-budget indie that hopefully will find an audience one day, Hellhouse LLC is a found footage film that, on paper, had no right to be this good.

It tells the story of a group of friends running a successful haunted house business setting up their latest location for this year’s Halloween.

This being a horror movie, of course their latest location will turn out to be a house that’s haunted for real, but the real achievement here is how scary the film turned out to be, even after considering how typical some of the ingredients are, which is a sure sign of a great horror talent in the making.

Happy Death Day

Probably the year’s most fun horror flick, Blumhouse’s latest box-office smash is a funny and ingenious variation of Groundhog Day, but set in a slasher film.

It’s a simple premise — girl wakes up hungover in the morning, goes about her life as usual and dies at the end of the day, then finds herself waking up to re-live that same day (and dying at the end of it) over and over again.

There’s even another film with a similar premise that came out this year, Before I Fall, but where this one comes out trumps is in its realisation that this is one premise that begs its film-makers to have fun and not take themselves too seriously. And boy, what fun this one turned out to be!

Headshot

Talking about fun, the kung-fu fan in me has always found fight flicks and chop socky films to be enormous fun, especially when the fights are of the brutal and beautifully choreographed kind.

After making a name for themselves in the genre film scene with a brutally bloody slasher film (Rumah Dara) and then the disturbingly psychotic Killers, Indonesia’s The Mo Brothers have now turned to the fight flick for their next project, which to me rivals the brutal excellence of John Wick: Chapter 2, and maybe even betters it.

Imagine one of those Korean revenge movies but filtered through The Raid’s action choreography and The Mo Brothers’ fondness for blood, and you’ll get Headshot’s unusual mix of horror and fight film aesthetics.

A Dark Song

A minimalist horror film that’s truly powerful and haunting, A Dark Song is a two-hander involving a grieving mother and an occult expert, with the mother asking for the expert’s help to guide her through a series of dangerous and forbidden rituals in order to bring her child back to the land of the living.

Incredibly detailed in its depiction of the rituals, this is the first time I’ve seen such a technical and in-depth exploration of black magic and witchcraft on screen, and the film’s fascinating attention to detail sometimes even makes you forget that the film is only about two people stuck in a big old house for a long period of time.

The Void

In the world of indie horror, there exists a bunch of film-makers who make films that are so singular, so unique, so crazy and so wild with imagination that the rest of the world simply can’t keep up with them.

Directors Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski, part of a gang of crazy Canadians calling themselves the Astron-6 collective (famous, or infamous for films like Manborg, Father’s Day and The Editor) are part of that select few.

The Void tones down a lot of the crazy humour that made them so infamous in the first place and instead concentrates on bringing to the world a sort of Assault On Precinct 13 meets The Thing hybrid, with cult members and multi dimensions thrown in for good measure. It doesn’t fully make sense, but it’s a damn great ride anyway.

68 Kill

If you like crime comedies with pitch black humour and a dash of violence, 68 Kill will most probably become your new favourite movie.

Other than the similarly wonderful Cheap Thrills, which writer-director Trent Haaga co-wrote, I’ve never heard or seen anything that he’s done previously.

But this little gem about an alpha woman and her put upon boyfriend trying to steal US$68,000 (RM276,175) has so much fun leading the audience through all sorts of hilarious twists and turns, it will definitely make anyone watching sit up and take notice of the film-maker’s talent.

It Comes At Night

Part of a new wave of minimalist horror films (alongside the likes of A Ghost Story, The Transfiguration and The Witch) that some writers have tried to dub as “post-horror”, It Comes At Night is like a minimalist post-apocalypse survival film minus the zombies, but with an unseen viral threat that feels all too real and scary.

The real horror here, though, is human nature and the lengths we’re willing to go to in order to protect ourselves and our family, which the film depicts with painful clarity, even when seen through the unreliable prism of dreams and nightmares.

Six people, who make up two families, a dog and a house in the middle of the woods is all the film needs to do this. Strong stuff indeed.

The Untamed

Cannes-certified auteur Amat Escalante’s first foray into horror mixes in bits and pieces of Possession and Antichrist to deliver something as equally disturbing as its inspirations.

A story about an octopus-like alien creature and the various people it has sexual relationships with (usually with fatal consequences), The Untamed feels like an exploration of untamed sexual desire and its relation to abusive relationships, but filtered through what is essentially a sexy monster movie.

Rich with a host of unforgettable imagery, most notably the most remarkable (CGI-assisted) animal orgy scene you’ll ever see in a film this year, or any year, The Untamed is, like Possession, a film that’s open to a host of interpretations.

And just like Possession, there will be debates about whether this is actually a good film, or a bad film with lots of great hidden meanings. But there’s at least one thing for sure though, it is simply unforgettable.

Honourable mentions: Killing Ground, The Devil’s Candy, The Triangle, Scare Campaign, Better Watch Out, It Stains The Sands Red, Never Hike Alone.

