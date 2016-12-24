My 10 favourite films of 2016

Aidil Rusli loves rock 'n' roll, still believes in the words "indie" and "underground", and after all these years still sings in his band Couple facebook.com/wearecouple. You can get in touch with Aidil by emailing: encik.aidil@gmail.com

DECEMBER 24 — This year is probably just like any other year when it comes to films. If you want to complain about how bad mainstream studio films have been, you’ve got things like Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool and Rogue One to prove you wrong.

You can’t even talk trash about mainstream horror when you’ve got the likes of Ouija: Origin Of Evil, 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Conjuring 2, Lights Out, Blair Witch and The Purge: Election Year to keep you thrilled.

And my oh my, how great a year has it been for indie horror with sturdy little nuggets like Southbound, Green Room, Summer Camp, Sweet Home, and The Mind’s Eye to consistently delight and surprise you?

In short, you can always find good stuff if you dig hard enough, and this year’s no different. My list of films that I’ve been dying to see but so far haven’t got the chance to is probably packed with enough potential quality to make another top 10 list, like Toni Erdmann, Moonlight, Little Men, Aquarius, Sieranevada, Certain Women, Manchester By The Sea, La La Land, The Death Of Louis XIV, American Honey, Paterson and The Love Witch.

But I’ve seen more than my fair share of films anyway this year, so as usual here’s my list of favourites for 2016. Just take note that I’m calling this a “favourite” list and not a “best of” list!

Right Now, Wrong Then

Hong Sang Soo is probably my favourite Korean film-maker. By now an effortless master of repetition and variation, a plot description of Right Now, Wrong Then will probably make you think that it’s more than a touch similar to his other films, especially The Day He Arrives as they’re both about the courtship rituals of a man and a woman, with situations (and locations etc) repeating themselves with slight variations in dialogue and behaviour taking things to different places, and thereby resulting in two different outcomes involving the same set of characters acting (and reacting) to more or less the same situations.

But here’s the thing, just like the seemingly “repeated” situations in the films, they’re just not the same thing. This is a film that is alert and alive to the smallest little nuance and detail that make us human, and is a joy to watch exactly because of that.

The Greasy Strangler

A different kind of cinematic joy, The Greasy Strangler will be like manna from heaven for fans of trash films, specifically the works of John Waters and Troma Films.

A low budget genre film about the relationship between a serial killer dad and his son, The Greasy Strangler is the kind of intentionally “bad” film that will leave you in stitches and quoting its lines mere seconds after you’ve heard the damn lines.

It even has the balls to be a sweet movie, despite all the yucky gore, full frontal nudity and elementary school sense of humour. Not for everyone, that’s for sure, but if you’re in its target demographic, you will love this film a long time!

Arabian Nights

At this rate, Portuguese genius Miguel Gomes might just have a film in my Top 10 list every time he decides to release a new one.

A three-part film that totals almost six and a half hours, Arabian Nights is an exhilarating cinematic adventure in which Gomes simply doesn’t stop himself from trying anything he fancies.

From a talking cockerel to an exploding whale to a teleporting criminal, a wind genie, a breakdancing thief and more, this film is an exploration of storytelling (and the power of storytelling) in all its forms, where reality and fantasy fight for equal screen time, and where imagination really is king.

Surely a challenge to some, but others tuned in to its spirit of adventure will find plenty of reward here.

Love & Friendship

Whatever you may think of Kate Beckinsale’s acting, you’d be a fool to miss her smashing turn as Lady Susan Vernon in this film, adapted by the always sharp and witty Whit Stillman from an early novella by Jane Austen.

One of the funniest films I’ve seen this year, Love & Friendship is exactly the kind of comedy that deserves to be called witty, as Beckinsale revels in delivering Stillman’s razor sharp put-downs in her struggle to not only maintain her life in the English upper-class and polite society of the 1790s, but also to secure a husband for her young daughter.

Polite yet catty dialogue has never sounded this good.

Our Little Sister

By now Japanese master Kore-eda Hirokazu has settled comfortably into a mode of film-making that will no doubt remind people of two old masters — Yasujiro Ozu and Mikio Naruse.

What this means is that he makes small, domestic dramas that just can never fail to resonate within your soul once you’ve seen them, and Our Little Sister is no different.

Charting the developing relationship between a half-sister newly welcomed into an already well-established group of three older sisters, this is a hugely satisfying, beautiful and exquisite ode to what it means to be family.

A gentler and kinder film is quite unlikely to appear to challenge this sweetheart this year.

The Shallows

2016 is an awesome year for sturdy genre film-making that’s somehow elevated to a breathtaking work of art with The Shallows, Don’t Breathe and Green Room shining beacons of what actual, humble film-making skill can do for a film.

It’s a very close call between picking either this or Don’t Breathe for this list, but Jaume Collet-Serra’s resourceful and very creative use of all sorts of tools of the trade to make The Shallows’ tale of a surfer girl stranded between a big rock and a beach because she’s being terrorised by a shark deserves some seriously loud applause because he’s crafted a film that’s not only gripping and heart-pounding like all great thrillers should be, but it’s also a visually beautiful and emotionally touching film.

A clear win for termite art and expressive esoterica this year.

Warcraft

Reviews have been so savage for Duncan Jones’ film adaptation of Warcraft that you may think I’m crazy for including it on this list, but I’m not.

The main reason why probably so many people hated this movie is the very same reason why I have some serious, major love for this sweet and earnest little video game adaptation.

And that reason is Jones’ even-handed treatment of every major character here (and trust me, there are many). It’s a bit like seeing Jean Renoir’s famous film-making philosophy — “Everyone has their reasons” — being applied in a big budget Hollywood tentpole. So there’s no easy black and white, good and evil characterization here.

Complicated can be good sometimes too, you know?

Elle

Talking about complicated, there’s probably no other film out there this year that’s quite as emotionally tricky to navigate as this startling little character study masquerading as a revenge thriller from Paul Verhoeven in which a female rape victim (played by the amazing Isabelle Huppert) tries to carry on with her life afterwards.

Is she playing victim? Is she acting out? Will she track down her rapist? Will she seek revenge? Is this supposed to be funny? These are just some of the questions that will play in your mind as the film unfolds and, like its protagonist, toys with your expectations about how it and she should be behaving.

Divines

The out-of-nowhere hit of this year’s Cannes, winning the Camera D’Or (Best First Film) after arriving without much buzz, Houda Benyamina’s feature film debut Divines is indeed quite smashing and divine.

Playing a bit like La Haine but with two teenage girls as its focus instead, with the lead character Dounia (played by the director’s half-sister) an intoxicatingly fierce and manic ball of teenage energy fighting for survival in the rough streets of France, Divines is a crime thriller that’s not afraid to indulge in bits of lyrical beauty and cinematic flights of fancy.

Some have complained about the film’s slightly hokey and overwrought finale, but it’s that melodramatic power that gives this film its emotionally angry voice, and which made me think of other great and important films about urban poverty like La Haine and Do The Right Thing in the first place.

Sing Street

Probably the happiest and most joyous film I’ve seen this year, John Carney’s third musical film (after his breakout hit Once and Begin Again) is probably his best yet in terms of technical skill and execution.

While there aren’t that many songs in this world that can compete with the ones in Once, Sing Street offers a different kind of beauty in its tale of a 14-year-old boy forming a band with other kids from his high school and neighbourhood, all because of a girl.

It’s a feeling that I’m sure we’ve all felt at some point in our teenage (or even adult) lives and the film takes it, packs it in catchy little nuggets of original songs, and runs with it to gift us with something that is quite simply irresistible.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.