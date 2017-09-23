‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’: Now that’s how you make a sequel

SEPT 23 — Even after producing a body of work that includes Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Stardust and Layer Cake, the name Matthew Vaughn is still not thought of very highly in auteurist terms in most cinephile circles.

Even a quick glance at that list shows us that Vaughn is very clearly a pop film-maker.

There is a superhero movie, spy flick, the post-modern crime film, and a post-modern fantasy/fairy tale as the only outré one there.

If one really thinks about it, these kinds of films are more or less the Westerns and noirs of our time, which makes the consistent quality of Vaughn’s work in these very common genres a worthy subject for further research.

But that can wait for another day. For right now we have on our hands another brilliant piece of pop craftsmanship from Vaughn in the form of his new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

A sequel to Vaughn’s second massive gamble Kingsman: The Secret Service (his first one being Kick-Ass, which not many people realise was actually an independently made big budget superhero flick, with funds coming out of his own pocket and from private investors and friends), which thankfully became a huge enough global hit to justify coming up with a sequel.

The Golden Circle further reaffirms the value of Vaughn’s unique vision of wanting to make “independent blockbusters”, no matter how oxymoronic that sounds.

Taron Egerton as Eggsy in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'. — AFP pic In short, Vaughn again proves that making blockbusters does not mean that you have to leave that personal touch at the door.

He first proved it with Kick-Ass, and now with these two Kingsman movies he’s settled the matter once and for all by proving that a blockbuster can also be full of character, be a bit naughty and also filled with fearless and dazzling ultra-violence, with little to no care whatsoever about movie ratings and how that will affect cinema attendance.

Because these are “independent blockbusters”, Vaughn is clearly free to put in whatever he wants in his movies, which is why, despite the uproar over The Secret Service’s very naughty and maybe even tasteless punch line involving that Swedish princess, Vaughn still finds room to do another naughty and tasteless joke in The Golden Circle that, for the sake of not spoiling the movie, I shall call the “tracking device” gag.

The Secret Service was a film that was both a parody of and a loving homage to high-tech spy movies, especially the Bond films, and that spot-on blend of tones was what made it such a beloved movie around the world.

Thankfully Vaughn doesn’t mess with the formula in this sequel. It tells a different story of course, because unlike the first one Eggsy is now firmly a Kingsman so there’s no need for that Pygmalion-like character arc in here.

What The Golden Circle has in spades though is plenty of fun and imaginative world building. Because the whole of Kingsman was wiped out early on in the film (and in the trailers) except for Eggsy and Merlin, their emergency protocol brings them to their American cousins, who are of course brilliantly called Statesman.

The architect for the destruction of Kingsman is Poppy (Julianne Moore clearly having fun with her role as the quirky villain), who heads a huge and mysterious drug empire called The Golden Circle.

Vaughn stuffs the film with loads of over the top and hilarious details to give character to the worlds of Statesman and Poppy, which includes laser lassos, Statesman code names like Tequila, Whiskey, Ginger Ale and Champagne (which is of course shortened to Champ), a HQ high up in the mountains of Cambodia, American diners with huge mincemeat machines, robot dogs and of course, the most glorious of them all, Elton John playing himself.

Without the aforementioned Pygmalion-like character arc which saw a chap like Eggsy become a gentleman spy, Vaughn has smartly chosen to cram The Golden Circle with plenty of plot and action set-pieces instead.

All of it is hung together around a simple “revenge and save the world” scenario. While this one lacks that one defining action sequence the way that the church scene became a trademark of the first movie, it has a whole series of dazzling action set-pieces that makes the two hour and 21 minutes runtime feel much shorter than it actually is.

In fact, it felt like an awesome 90-minute movie to me, or at most a 105-minute one.

And of course, there are quite a few clever references to scenes that became a sort of trademark of the first movie, like the “Manners maketh man” scene and the aforementioned “tracking device” gag.

Even the colourful exploding heads gag gets a sort of callback here, albeit in a more subdued and less flamboyant way, which I of course don’t want to spoil for you, but let’s just say that there’s some minced meat involved this time instead of beautiful rainbow colours.

To sum it all up, there’s no such thing as sequel-itis here. The Golden Circle is just as inspired, breezy, fun, naughty and violent as The Secret Service, without feeling like it’s a tired retread of the first film.

It’s a totally legit sequel, and I’m really looking forward to that third movie now.

