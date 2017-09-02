Exploring three new sci-fi films

SEPTEMBER 2 ― Because of my unexpected foray into the sci-fi genre with the sci-fi horror anthology Galaxy Of Horrors, which I wrote about last week, I suddenly found myself craving for more samplings of sci-fi, which I duly followed through this week as I jumped headfirst to devour all sorts of sci-fi films, hoping to make a few discoveries along the way as well.

Believe it or not, sci-fi, like horror, used to be a very varied genre. Unlike nowadays where the majority of sci-fi films are more or less big- or mid-budget action/thrillers aimed at making a quick buck or two, there was a time when film-makers used the word “fiction”, which makes up the “fi” in sci-fi, as a licence to liberate themselves and go wild with their imagination.

From silent classics like A Trip To The Moon and Metropolis to cult favourites like Things To Come and Silent Running to even arthouse favourites like Stalker and Alphaville, sci-fi has proven to be a rich genre for mining, if the film-makers are imaginative enough.

Nowadays most big budget sci-fi films can generally be lumped into two categories ― a rehash of Star Wars or a rehash of Alien. Once in a while, we’ll get a rehash of Blade Runner to give the film the illusion that it’s a thinking man’s sci-fi flick. But that’s about it, if I’m to be brutally honest.

On the other side of the picture where the indie, low budget and arthouse sci-fi flicks reside we can also generally lump them into a few easy categories ― a rehash of 2001: A Space Odyssey, a rehash of Solaris or a rehash of Primer. Let’s see where the three new films I saw recently fit in.

What Happened To Monday?

A Netflix film directed by horror whiz Tommy Wirkola (of both the Dead Snow films and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters fame), this breathless action thriller is a bit like the series Orphan Black given some of that Blade Runner flavour for that classy sci-fi edge.

It’s about a future world where overpopulation is such a serious problem that the government only allows one child per family (with the rest of the siblings sent for “cryo-sleep” until the world becomes a better place), but one guy decides to keep his daughters’ identical septuplets (played as adults by only one actress ― Noomi Rapace).

Named after each day of the week, they each go out on their day to play the one identity they have to share, which is that of their dead mother, and try their best not to give the game away.

More an action thriller with the sci-fi bits to serve only for background and character purposes, this one’s a pretty entertaining excuse to pass the time, seeing that it is on Netflix after all. What do you have to lose, right?

Orbiter 9

A Spanish indie that does pretty well to make up for its relatively low budget with some pretty impressive set designs, this one’s another film that imagines the consequences of overpopulation, with the recent discovery of a new planet called Celeste giving people hope that a new world can be created there.

So of course a mission to go there is being prepared, with Orbiter 9 and the people in it being one of them. It has a pretty big twist in store early on in the film, so I better not spoil it for you, but what I can say is that the film asks some really lovely questions about the value of human life, the value of being able to make choices, what actually makes a person human, and many other things of that sort.

There’s some action bits thrown in too, but this one’s a bit more of a contemplative romance, with some moral questions thrown in to make it worth chewing on.

Monolith

Now this one, believe it or not, is a Lifetime movie. Even more unbelievable is that it’s a Lifetime movie that plays a bit like Duel, only this time it’s about a person locked out of a car.

That person is an annoying and seemingly unfit mother (who was even a former pop star!) to an asthmatic toddler and that car is a super smart car that’s built like a tank and armed with all sorts of protective functions and a computer called Lilith.

The mum’s hysterics lead her to make a detour to pay a surprise visit to her husband, hoping to catch him cheating with another woman, and a series of other incidents leads her to get out of the car, leaving her son to accidentally turn on the car’s “vault mode” while the Lilith computer system is turned off and the car is on manual override.

So the movie’s more or less a battle between her and the car, with her trying to break it open so as to rescue her toddler inside. It really is only just the mum, the car and her kid, and even if I found the movie to be quite annoying (mainly because I was really annoyed at the mother, which is the point anyway), it takes quite a bit of imagination to try and sustain that kind of minimalist set-up throughout a whole movie.

Definitely not your typical Lifetime movie, this one!

