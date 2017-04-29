Do not ‘Get Out’ of ‘The Void’!

APRIL 29 — Being a pretty hardcore fan of genre films, there really aren't that many things more delightful than watching a modern genre classic in a local cinema.

Even when the films are released here in badly dubbed English, like Troll Hunter and The Raid: Redemption, the fact that I can see them in a local cinema is enough to make my heart race with excitement, despite the overwhelming negatives of having to deal with borderline hilarious and often atrocious attempts at doing a serious English dub.

Call me optimistic, but if you’ve been paying attention, we might just be right smack in the middle of a genre renaissance, and not just in foreign language and B-movie horror, but also in lower budgeted studio genre pictures.

Last year alone saw the studios release horror or genre flicks like Don’t Breathe, Ouija: Origin Of Evil, The Shallows, Blair Witch, Lights Out, The Conjuring 2, The Purge: Election Year and 10 Cloverfield Lane, which were all pretty damn good, if you ask me.

And even as we enter the end of April, I’ve already written about a fair few good genre films this year like Prevenge, The Love Witch, Headshot, Stray Bullets, Scare Campaign, SiREN and Don’t Kill It, all of them films that will surely be loved by many but will also have their fair share of detractors.

But sometimes a genre flick can come out of nowhere and be so good that there’s really no way anyone in their right minds can find a reason to hate it.

And clearly that film is Get Out, the remarkable debut feature from writer-director (and comedian) Jordan Peele, which opened in Malaysian cinemas last week. A brilliant horror film that taps into two major social currents in Trump’s America – a distaste for the "other" (i.e. non-white Americans) which leads to racial tension and also a distrust of liberal America, especially the elite ones – Get Out crams all of this into a Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and Meet The Parents type story, which is about a nice guy (who happens to be black) going to meet his white girlfriend’s rich parents for the first time.

But this being a horror film, of course there’s going to be more than meets the eye to this scenario, and I’d be a real spoilsport if I were to reveal more of the plot’s twists and turns to you.

What I can say is that if you’ve seen Seconds (or the more recent Selfless, which is more or less a remake of it), The Manchurian Candidate, Society and The Man With Two Brains, you’ll be more than delighted with the delicious mix that Peele has managed to concoct out of these unlikely ingredients.

For once we’re served with a horror film that not only thrills, but is also rich in visual invention and narrative trickery, and with a bitingly current social critique playing peek-a-boo with the audience throughout the film.

It’s radical, it’s brilliant, and it’s a must-see, even if you’re not a fan of horror films. Just don’t forget to thank me later.

Slightly more obscure, less mainstream but just as inventive and adventurous as Get Out is the low budget indie horror flick The Void, written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steve Kostanski (of the Astron-6 gang infamy), whose previous work includes such demented gems as Manborg and Father’s Day.

Ditching the more spoofy and anarchic tone of those two films, Gillespie and Kostanski play it totally straight this time, making a straightforward horror film without even a hint of irony, and pulling it off with real aplomb.

Plot-wise, it’s still as demented as Manborg and Father’s Day, only this time instead of constantly winking at the audience with the bizarre twists and turns of their plot, The Void uses the bizarre twists and turns of its plot to some seriously mysterious effect.

In fact, even after an hour into the movie, you still can’t quite figure out how things are going to connect and turn out, such is the skill these guys have when slowly revealing the details of the story to you.

I can of course mention the ingredients – a local sheriff, an almost abandoned hospital, an injured junkie found by the roadside and brought into the hospital by the sheriff, a mysterious cult robed in white surrounding the hospital, a pair of vigilantes on the hunt for said junkie, and last but not least dead people coming back to life as slimy and freaky-looking creatures that won’t look out of place in The Thing. And all that is just the set-up.

As the movie progresses you’ll encounter even more bizarre things, which even though they never quite cohere together as an easily understood or digested movie, offers more than enough excitement to keep you glued to your seat and enjoy the wild ride like any good horror movie should.

Not much of social commentary going on here, I must admit, but then again there aren’t that many new horror flicks that can claim to be as special as Get Out, so just enjoy The Void, and don’t forget to Get Out afterwards!

