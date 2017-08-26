A tale of two horror anthologies

AUGUST 26 — More so than any other genres out there, horror is practically a hotbed for anthology films.

We can hypothesise all day long about why anthology films (or omnibus films as some people call them) are especially attractive to horror film-makers, but I have a sneaky feeling that, compared to other genres, horror short films give their makers more encouragement to just let go of their inhibitions and go nuts making whatever their hearts desire.

Add to that the fact that horror has always been a genre that’s all about thrilling the audience, and having the talent to make good horror films has always been a sure sign of a film-maker’s commercial potential, and there are more than enough strong reasons why horror has been such a durable and attractive proposition.

So making an entertaining horror short in a possibly eye catching horror anthology film is clearly a pretty quick way to get noticed, which means that fans of horror anthology films are almost always winners, because even a mediocre anthology film is bound to have at least one or two good or even great segments.

In short, that thrill of discovering new talent is almost guaranteed. Just look at recent horror anthologies like the V/H/S films, the ABCs of Death films, Southbound, Holidays or Tales Of Halloween to see some of today’s most exciting horror and genre film-makers let loose making gooey, far out and oh so yummy short films.

While a lot of these recent horror anthologies have originated (or should I say initiated, since the film-makers actually do come from all over the world) from the USA, I recently came across two new horror anthologies that actually originated from Canada, with the main reason for me watching them being the Canadian horror magazine Rue Morgue being mentioned as one of the producers for both films.

Further investigation revealed that these two films came out of the monthly festival of horror shorts called Little Terrors, with festival founder and curator Justin McConnell picking out his favourite shorts to make up these two films. How good are these Canadian anthologies? Let’s find out!

Minutes Past Midnight

Strangely for a new horror anthology, there really isn’t much to tie together the nine very varied horror shorts that make up this feature film.

Usually films like this would at least have a unifying theme or a wraparound story to gel them together, but not here. That lack of thematic cohesion might also be the reason why quite a lot of the shorts here are pretty damn good.

There’s room for all sorts of horror styles here, from the absolutely bats*** crazy Roid Rage (you’ll never guess what the “roid” in the title stands for), the hilarious Horrific, the gorgeously animated gothic horror stylings of The Mill At Calder’s End, the hilariously sweet Crazy For You and my two favourites — the sad, scary and tragic Ghost Train and the brilliant Feeder, which has a concept good enough to stretch into a feature length film.

So when I liked at least five out of the nine shorts here, with probably only two of them not really hitting the mark for me, you know that this is a pretty good and consistent horror anthology to dive into and discover a whole host of horror film-making talents you’ve never heard of before.

Feeder, Ghost Train and Roid Rage especially have huge potential to be turned into feature films, with Feeder’s evil house concept a real breath of fresh air in the endless sea of recycled horror that we’re forced to swim in today, and I wasn’t surprised to later find out that its director Christian Rivers has now been promoted by Peter Jackson from a VFX artist to direct the upcoming Mortal Engines.

Check this out and be pleasantly surprised!

Galaxy Of Horrors

Also presented and distributed by the same fellas that did Minutes Past Midnight, what differentiates this film from the one above is that this one has a more sci-fi bent to it, and it even has a wraparound segment in which a guy wakes up in a malfunctioning cryogenic chamber and is forced to watch the spaceship’s “entertainment system” which consists of the short films that make up this anthology.

The home runs here aren’t as plenty as in Minutes Past Midnight, but the standouts include They Will All Die In Space, which is basically just like the unjustly maligned Passengers story-wise, but replacing the romance with a lot of paranoia and violence, Iris, about a Siri-like smartphone A.I. programme in the future and its interactions with a murderer, and Entity, which amazingly feels like a cross between Gravity and 2001: A Space Odyssey, with special effects that actually do live up to those two films’ lofty heights.

My best guess is that it’s made by a VFX artist in his spare time because there’s no way that something that looks this good can ever be made on a short film’s typical low budget.

The biggest surprise though, came with a short film called Kingz, which began like a gangster film, then became a kung fu movie and then enters sci-fi horror territory with so much confidence and ease that you simply have to applaud the film-makers for even trying to pull it off, let alone managing it!

Not as impressive as a whole, seeing that there are probably the same number of hits and misses here, but there are enough gems in Galaxy Of Horrors to make it worth your while dipping in.

