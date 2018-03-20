Zuckerberg’s fortune falls US$4.9b on data exploitation

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 22, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 20 — Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune dropped US$4.9 billion (RM19.16 billion) yesterday as investors weighed reports that a political advertising firm retained information on millions of Facebook Inc users without their consent.

Facebook said Friday that Cambridge Analytica, the advertising-data firm that helped Donald Trump win the US presidency, received user data through an app developer on its social network, violating its policies. The company harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without permission, the New York Times reported.

It was a punishing day for other tech billionaires. Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos lost US$2.1 billion and the fortunes of Alphabet Inc founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin each declined US$1.5 billion.

Facebook shares fell 6.8 per cent to US$172.56, cutting Zuckerberg’s fortune to US$70.4 billion and dropping him one place to fifth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s behind Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Amancio Ortega. — Bloomberg